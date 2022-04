Had "Louie Louie" stuck in my head for a Luis Diaz songDo do do...do do Do do do...do doLuis Diaz....Oh yeahPlays for LiverpoolYeah yeah yeah yeah I said nowLuis Diaz....Oh yeahPlays for LiverpoolHe's on the left and movin fastHe'll sit you on your f**kin assLuis Diaz....Oh yeahPlays for LiverpoolYeah yeah yeah yeah I said nowLuis Diaz....Oh yeahPlays for Liverpool(or something more kid-friendly and without the Americanism)