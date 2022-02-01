One of his greatest attributes, and one we've obviously targeted, is his hunger to compete and win. Throwing his head at that ball knowing he was probably going to get clattered should tell you everything you need to know about this kid. I'm not trying to malign our other players, but Salah/Firmino etc would probably have given up on that play knowing what was going to happen. I love Suarez like players who are willing to run through a wall for the team and Diaz is definitely from the mold. We've also seen his hunger demonstrated in his tracking back play where he comes back to win the ball. This kid lives to win and he leaves it all out on the pitch.



