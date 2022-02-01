« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Luis Diaz!  (Read 93746 times)

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
It's him isn't it?

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Struggling to think of a weakness in his game. Whilst he has so many elite attributes.
He could be more clinical.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
I was thinking more along these lines?   ;)
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Im sorry, but todays goal was just a pace goal.


Doesnt count in my book.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
I reckon he and Bobby could really hit it off. Id say theyre on the same sort of football wavelength and the way Bobby drops that wee bit deeper could open up the space for him to exploit. Hasnt really had the chance to develop because of injury
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
I still cant believe how good he is. He looks like a nightmare to defend against. Also he is really good at tracking back. For me he is a guaranteed starter when fit after less than two months at Anfield - that's how good he has started.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Think he tried, but took a bit of a poor touch and couldnt get a proper pass off

he did. just wasnt able to.

he is like a cross between neymar and suarez
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Getting this lad from Porto was akin to a mid-day robbery. What a player!

One thing I didn't like about Diaz was that he still regrets not being able to sign for Spurs. Stayed on the ground and didn't want to celebrate his goal...

(I hope he's got no aftereffects, it was a horrible challenge)
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:25:37 pm
Getting this lad from Porto was akin to a mid-day robbery. What a player!

One thing I didn't like about Diaz was that he still regrets not being able to sign for Spurs. Stayed on the ground and didn't want to celebrate his goal...

(I hope he's got no aftereffects, it was a horrible challenge)

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:06:06 pm
He could be more clinical.

If he was could we have gotten for £38M?
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 08:27:57 pm
Really  :o
Is your sarcasmometer in good order?
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:06:06 pm
He could be more clinical.

I am struggling to think of too many obvious chances that he has passed up. I think he just hasn't had the rub of the green yet. I mean that chance mid-week against Inter he does everything right. Pops it right in the corner and then Vidal comes up with a ridiculous block. 
What a signing this lad is. Im in awe at the stuff our club has done in the last 5+ years.
Really enjoyed this article - the Luis Diaz story is an amazing one and many chapters are yet to be written: https://www.thisisanfield.com/2022/02/from-la-guajira-to-anfield-the-incredible-story-of-luis-diaz/amp/
One of his greatest attributes, and one we've obviously targeted, is his hunger to compete and win.  Throwing his head at that ball knowing he was probably going to get clattered should tell you everything you need to know about this kid.  I'm not trying to malign our other players, but Salah/Firmino etc would probably have given up on that play knowing what was going to happen.  I love Suarez like players who are willing to run through a wall for the team and Diaz is definitely from the mold.  We've also seen his hunger demonstrated in his tracking back play where he comes back to win the ball.  This kid lives to win and he leaves it all out on the pitch. 

Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 05:06:06 pm
Anyone know when his contract runs out?

It's a pity he's going to be 29 in just under 4 years time.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:52:06 pm
I am struggling to think of too many obvious chances that he has passed up. I think he just hasn't had the rub of the green yet. I mean that chance mid-week against Inter he does everything right. Pops it right in the corner and then Vidal comes up with a ridiculous block.
He could have scored more but the fact he's getting into those positions is a good sign. If he can be more ruthless in front of goal, for me, he could win the Ballon d'Or.

He's a very complete player- fantastic touch and technique, neat passing, samba skills and blistering pace.
A hungrier, selfless Neymar
