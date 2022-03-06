I think he's a monster in the making. Early days yet and a very small sample size but his npxG per 90 is 0.49 in the league. That is not too bar behind Mane (Salah and Jota are away on their own) and ahead of Sterling. His shot creation is elite and compares with De Bruyne (obviously on a far smaller sample size). He has the makings of a truly elite player because a lot of those shots are coming from dribbles, which few players are able to do. In short, he is able to create shots for himself consistently as well as creating opportunities for others. That is what makes him a potentially elite player. He is also underperforming his xG right now, so I don't think it will be too long before we start seeing some of those shots go in and for him to start getting into slightly better positions to get shots off.