When he gets the ball, he's determined to make something happen and get forward. When he doesn't have the ball, he's determined to help win it back.
He must be a nightmare to play against, and he's not even at his peak yet. The way he cut inside and carved them open with that run was superb, and it's clear to see defenders are already afraid of him and what he can do - he's so unpredictable as he has such a quick football brain and can find space and pop up anywhere on the pitch. His tracking back and workrate are also excellent.
He's been the perfect signing at the perfect time.