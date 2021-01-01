« previous next »
Welcome Luis Diaz!

ToneLa

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #720 on: Today at 10:39:52 am
He has slot in already. Just has it. Everything we want.

It's amazing how certain players hit the ground running. Got a soft spot for Diaz from very occasional Porto watching so I'm made up at what he did last night.

Very tricksy, his balance looks amazing.
an fear dearg

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #721 on: Today at 10:54:05 am
As everyone says he fits us like a glove. What I hope for most of all is that his presence will push Sadio on. Perhaps he has been tired or focused on the Afcon before he went but he just has been a bit off. With extra players in now he hopefully will drive himself on back to his top levels.

As someone mentioned above imagine a situation where youve been chasing Mane around for 60 minutes and this livewire comes on to really torture you, or vice versa. Youre just saying get away out of it!.  The rotating front 5 with Divock and Taki behind them, will be so vital for the next few months as we look to have the back settled and sorted.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #722 on: Today at 02:50:42 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 10:37:49 pm
Get him on a bit of a weight program this summer and we'll be off and running. Man is a livewire, regardless. Promising signs!

He's not a scrum half & is surprisingly strong as is.
redgriffin73

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #723 on: Today at 02:59:14 pm
Cannot wait for him to score just to see how mental he goes!
SamLad

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #724 on: Today at 03:18:49 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:59:14 pm
Cannot wait for him to score just to see how mental he goes!
2 more sleeps.
:)
redgriffin73

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #725 on: Today at 03:20:00 pm
Jon2lfc

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #726 on: Today at 05:49:17 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:39:52 am
He has slot in already. Just has it. Everything we want.

It's amazing how certain players hit the ground running. Got a soft spot for Diaz from very occasional Porto watching so I'm made up at what he did last night.

Very tricksy, his balance looks amazing.
Reminiscent of a certain Albert Riera, and the buzz that surrounded his arrival and early appearances.

Except Albert kinda fizzled out a bit quick and everyone's forgotten about him now.

I'm hoping and praying that Luis goes the way of John Barnes as opposed to Stewart Downing.

Early signs look promising but only time will tell. Once bitten, twice shy and all that  ;D
Dim Glas

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #727 on: Today at 06:34:00 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 05:49:17 pm
Reminiscent of a certain Albert Riera, and the buzz that surrounded his arrival and early appearances.

Except Albert kinda fizzled out a bit quick and everyone's forgotten about him now.

I'm hoping and praying that Luis goes the way of John Barnes as opposed to Stewart Downing.

Early signs look promising but only time will tell. Once bitten, twice shy and all that  ;D

Yeah my first thought on seeing him play, was hoping he didnt go the way of Stuart Downing.
JasonF

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #728 on: Today at 06:35:25 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:34:00 pm
Yeah my first thought on seeing him play, was hoping he didnt go the way of Stuart Downing.


I think he could be the next Mark Gonzalez if things go his way.
Nick110581

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Reply #729 on: Today at 06:41:12 pm
I would start him in the next two.
