As everyone says he fits us like a glove. What I hope for most of all is that his presence will push Sadio on. Perhaps he has been tired or focused on the Afcon before he went but he just has been a bit off. With extra players in now he hopefully will drive himself on back to his top levels.



As someone mentioned above imagine a situation where youve been chasing Mane around for 60 minutes and this livewire comes on to really torture you, or vice versa. Youre just saying get away out of it!. The rotating front 5 with Divock and Taki behind them, will be so vital for the next few months as we look to have the back settled and sorted.