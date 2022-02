Yeah,no rolling,just bouncing straight back up.



The aggression is what surprised me, in the best way possible. I love it, it’s why Sadio’s long been a favourite of mine and Jota’s got a bit of it too.



Very handy today, really showed some quality. A good debut.



Yes, I'd only seen him play against us and then watched video compilations of him when we were signing him and both of those things did stick out but it was nice to see him doing the same for us. Like you say DS, it was a really good debut, he looks like he fits in to this side already.