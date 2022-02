The aggression is what surprised me, in the best way possible. I love it, it’s why Sadio’s long been a favourite of mine and Jota’s got a bit of it too.Very handy today, really showed some quality. A good debut.

“Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too.” Rafa Benitez