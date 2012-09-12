« previous next »
That was great.
The man will stand out with those boots.  :D

Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:05:05 pm
he does commentry for the world feed, so unfortunately theres far more people getting to hear his crap, than are hearing the UK commentary  :P
I heard it here too.
This guy is a Liverpool player. He has that fight and determination that we love and tops it up with a sprinkle of flair.

The second goal sums him up, he chased a lost cause and created the goal with a clever flick. He also doesn't look soft which is a big positive.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:57:32 pm
The man will stand out with those boots.  :D


He didnt today. I kept getting him mixed up with Bobby
Lovely work for the assist, beautiful little Iniesta style shuffle of the feet
His movement is unreal.

Did brilliant for his assist. Worked hard and then showed amazing footwork. He is going to be a massive crowd favourite.
That footwork for the assist was straight out of one of his highlights videos. Cant wait to see more of this lad. Hes going to be fantastic.
He looked delighted to be given his chance to come on today. It was clear that hes going to fit right in and I look forward to seeing his first goal.
Shit myself when he went down, really thought that was his season over.

Showed some lovely little touches, very Suarez-like on the byline. He's much taller than I remembered as well. Promising debut all in all.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 05:37:25 pm
Shit myself when he went down, really thought that was his season over.

Showed some lovely little touches, very Suarez-like on the byline. He's much taller than I remembered as well. Promising debut all in all.
That would be the most Liverpool thing ever. I remember Danny Ings and even the guy who came from Real in the Owen deal breaking down almost immediately.
He looks a player! Clever, tenacious, quick feet and great quality. He seems to have a bit of Mane about him in terms of wiry frame and deceptive strength.
Quote
Harvey Elliott:

Its a proud moment to come on with Luis who in my opinion is a world class player and hes only going to get better at Liverpool. Its exciting to see what we can do over the next few years with him.
We now have the most lethal range of attacking options I can remember.  Mouthwatering.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 05:37:25 pm
Shit myself when he went down, really thought that was his season over.


Think a huge portion of this fan base legit thought he did his ACL or something when we saw him holding his knee before the replays after he came down from a header. I legit thought oh fuck hes landed awkward and done his knee

Think everyone breathed a deep breath when they saw he just got a nasty stamp,
Loved what we saw int eh cameo, don't expect too much this season overall but excited to see what he can do when he is fully integrated into the pressing etc.
Also sucks he didn't get the official assist for the Taki goals
Great feet for the goal and seemed very active off the ball.

Reminded me of Mahrez to an extent but that might just be his physical style.
Diyadh Mahrez?
Yeah. Just they way he ran with the ball and his build I guess.

Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 09:33:39 pm
We now have the most lethal range of attacking options I can remember.  Mouthwatering.
Absolutely. I want everyone to remember that at the start of the 2014/15 season our forwards were Ballotelli, Lambert, Borini and a crocked Sturbridge. We've come a very long way and it's so exciting to watch.
Quote from: leroy on Today at 05:59:01 am
Great feet for the goal and seemed very active off the ball.

Reminded me of Mahrez to an extent but that might just be his physical style.

Think he looks more like Suarez personally. His baseline jink was very reminiscent of him for me. He will be very fun to watch IMO.
