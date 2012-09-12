he does commentry for the world feed, so unfortunately theres far more people getting to hear his crap, than are hearing the UK commentary
The man will stand out with those boots.
Shit myself when he went down, really thought that was his season over.Showed some lovely little touches, very Suarez-like on the byline. He's much taller than I remembered as well. Promising debut all in all.
Harvey Elliott: Its a proud moment to come on with Luis who in my opinion is a world class player and hes only going to get better at Liverpool. Its exciting to see what we can do over the next few years with him.
Shit myself when he went down, really thought that was his season over.
We now have the most lethal range of attacking options I can remember. Mouthwatering.
Great feet for the goal and seemed very active off the ball.Reminded me of Mahrez to an extent but that might just be his physical style.
