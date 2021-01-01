« previous next »
Welcome Luis Diaz!

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #240 on: Today at 04:06:56 pm »
I suspect he'll be kicked around the park more than others by some of the rougher defenders in the league, particularly down to his frame, but the players destined for the top tend to rise above that and show their qualities regardless. He seems like he can ride a tackle or two so I'm not overly worried, but I think it'll take him a while to adjust to the league.

His long-range shooting reminds me a bit of Coutinho. We haven't really had that in our starting eleven since he left and it'll be interesting to see if we can rely on that over the seasons to get us a few goals to unlock some especially stubborn defences.

He's one of those players who if they go on to become world-class, you wouldn't be overly surprised, but at the same time, you wouldn't be massively surprised either if they ended up being a bit 'meh'/unable to further improve their game (a bit like Minamino, or the likes of Babel/Rieira).

Excited to see the flair he can bring to us and how he fits in, particularly after Klopp's comments of him being our main target, but definitely not expecting sparks immediately!
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #241 on: Today at 04:08:17 pm »
Portuguese speaking contingent is shaping up nicely at LFC.... including Ljinders! ;)

Ljinders
Diaz
Thiago
Jota
Bobby
Fabinho
Carvalho(?)

I'm missing someone...

EDIT: Big Alli! ;D
Pitaluga
Tafarel
Julian Ward
Baba Yagu

;)
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #242 on: Today at 04:16:06 pm »
Any chance we see a cameo on Sunday?
Word up!

He does appear to have a very similar hairstyle to the lead singer
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #243 on: Today at 04:18:19 pm »
The man if from Colombia, down there in South America they're kicking you and two footing you from the age of two for fucks sakes. He's used to it. ;D
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #244 on: Today at 04:19:16 pm »
I guess Luiz picked up Portuguese from his time playing for Porto..

His mother-tongue is Spanish, right? So he increases the number of Spanish-speakers at the club too.

In what must be a UK-first (don't tell the Ev!), I think we've signed the first ever Indigenous player to grace these lands... can't think of another one off the top of me head..
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #245 on: Today at 04:26:07 pm »
Great signing, very strong in 1 vs 1, with Klopp magic will grow to another level.
