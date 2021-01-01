<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NpvlS6uBduQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NpvlS6uBduQ</a>
Think this could put to bed the doubt that FSG are stingy. How many players need they purchase over 40m for fans to stop expecting the world.Outstanding deal here, and proves the armchair business and Football Managers haven't a clue whether FSG are in it to win. Excited to see how he gets on, and the push this could prove to be for Mane to reach new hights.
Worth posting here - listen to this podcast - he could be immense this fella.
He has a naughty, snidey looking face. I love that hope he turns out to be a right bastard,
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
He should be able to affect the game if he comes on, even he doesn't yet know the patterns of play/system, because he can carry the ball at that pace, and teams probably can't set up to defend him one on one. This is gonna be fun.
Yeah even though he won't have the pressing/defending-from-front down yet, he's guaranteed to cause havock and aggravate hemorrhoids when he steps onto the pitch.Trent, Robbo, Bobby and Tsimikas have a shiny new toy to play with!
Imagine him scoring the winning goal at the Emirates with a bicycle kick...
Making bold assumptions about the first teamOur second team might look like thisKelleherWilliams Konate Gomez TsmikasThiago Jones MilnerDiaz Firmino ChamberlainThat's not too shabby once you factor in that we also have Origi, Minimino, Gordon, Elliot, Morton etc. on top of that.I'd put that team out with a view to beating or matching anyone, including City
Fucking hell Capon, just when I think you've peaked, you come back with some more epic shite... #sausages
When Thiago is fit, he is first xi. Still seems to be under rated ny many.
I see a resemblence to Pepe. Hopefully he shows the same snide and cheek too sometimes...
Yes. 100%. Henderson never plays in that left sided controlling position when Thiago is injured, theres no way he moves there once Thiago gets fit.
Think he played there early on to accommodate Elliot
has to wait for Work Permit.
Yes, I love a shithouse, cult hero
Me too, deffo has a look of Pepe about him, the poor lad.We deffo peaked with Emre with our No23s.
Portuguese speaking contingent is shaping up nicely at LFC.... including Ljinders! LjindersDiazThiagoJotaBobbyFabinhoCarvalho(?)I'm missing someone...EDIT: Big Alli!
Pitaluga, Tafarell?
You left out Robbo. Well nobody can understand him do lets assume he speaks Portuguese.
I havent really took notice of him even though he had played us twice. What was his playing style like? Once bitten twice shy with Minamino so I am trying to curb my enthusiasm.
