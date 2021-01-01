« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Luis Diaz!  (Read 12566 times)

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #200 on: Today at 12:47:55 am »
Imagine him scoring the winning goal at the Emirates with a bicycle kick...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #201 on: Today at 12:54:30 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:33:08 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NpvlS6uBduQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NpvlS6uBduQ</a>
He he thanks. I remember some scrote shooting him, but honestly couldn't remmeber what he looked like.

Bit harsh on our Luis, and all :)
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #202 on: Today at 01:05:35 am »
Welcome Luis!
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #203 on: Today at 01:28:50 am »
Think this could put to bed the doubt that FSG are stingy. How many players need they purchase over 40m for fans to stop expecting the world.

Outstanding deal here, and proves the armchair business and Football Managers haven't a clue whether FSG are in it to win.

Excited to see how he gets on, and the push this could prove to be for Mane to reach new hights.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #204 on: Today at 01:55:41 am »
Quote from: MiddleMan on Today at 01:28:50 am
Think this could put to bed the doubt that FSG are stingy. How many players need they purchase over 40m for fans to stop expecting the world.

Outstanding deal here, and proves the armchair business and Football Managers haven't a clue whether FSG are in it to win.

Excited to see how he gets on, and the push this could prove to be for Mane to reach new hights.
Haaland, Mbappe and we are good.

;D
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #205 on: Today at 04:00:21 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 01:38:26 pm
Worth posting here - listen to this podcast - he could be immense this fella.

Really interesting that.  I didn't realise just how similar he was to them.  A really exciting signing.  Hope he settles in quickly. 

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #206 on: Today at 05:19:47 am »
Welcome Luis. Very excited to see him at Liverpool. Not really have high expectations for him for the second half of the season as transition to England and Klopp system.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #207 on: Today at 05:26:58 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:34:58 pm
He has a naughty, snidey looking face. I love that

hope he turns out to be a right bastard,
I see a resemblence to Pepe. ;D
Hopefully he shows the same snide and cheek too sometimes...
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #208 on: Today at 05:40:37 am »
Very exciting signing.
Welcome Luis!

Cant wait to see him play in a red shirt.
YWNA

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #209 on: Today at 05:48:30 am »
He should be able to affect the game if he comes on, even he doesn't yet know the patterns of play/system, because he can carry the ball at that pace, and teams probably can't set up to defend him one on one.

This is gonna be fun.

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #210 on: Today at 05:53:28 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 05:48:30 am
He should be able to affect the game if he comes on, even he doesn't yet know the patterns of play/system, because he can carry the ball at that pace, and teams probably can't set up to defend him one on one.

This is gonna be fun.


Yeah even though he won't have the pressing/defending-from-front down yet, he's guaranteed to cause havock and aggravate hemorrhoids when he steps onto the pitch.

Trent, Robbo, Bobby and Tsimikas have a shiny new toy to play with! ;D
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #211 on: Today at 06:44:25 am »
Our last two "Luis" were rather good, hope this one lives up to the name and the winning like the former and not the biting like the latter. ;D
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #212 on: Today at 07:09:38 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 05:53:28 am
Yeah even though he won't have the pressing/defending-from-front down yet, he's guaranteed to cause havock and aggravate hemorrhoids when he steps onto the pitch.

Trent, Robbo, Bobby and Tsimikas have a shiny new toy to play with! ;D

I think we'll look to use him as a bit of an impact player for the remainder of the season while he learns the systems and the language. Hopefully the odd start here and there when Salah or Mane need resting. His ability to take on players one vs one will give a lot of defences something to think about. Can't wait to see him action for us.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #213 on: Today at 07:18:46 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:47:55 am
Imagine him scoring the winning goal at the Emirates with a bicycle kick...

You mean the Etihad?
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #214 on: Today at 07:39:05 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:47:55 am
Imagine him scoring the winning goal at the Emirates with a bicycle kick...

Or at the end of a mazy run at The Annie Road end in front of Spurs fans in May.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #215 on: Today at 08:06:35 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:45:32 am
Making bold assumptions about the first team

Our second team might look like this


Kelleher
Williams  Konate Gomez Tsmikas
Thiago Jones Milner
Diaz Firmino Chamberlain


That's not too shabby once you factor in that we also have Origi, Minimino, Gordon, Elliot, Morton etc. on top of that.


I'd put that team out with a view to beating or matching anyone, including City

When Thiago is fit, he is first xi. Still seems to be under rated ny many. ;)
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #216 on: Today at 08:27:47 am »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 11:40:24 pm
Fucking hell Capon, just when I think you've peaked, you come back with some more epic shite... ;D

#sausages
Aww, youve got such a lovely way with words. Beautiful that, cheers
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #217 on: Today at 08:44:53 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:06:35 am
When Thiago is fit, he is first xi. Still seems to be under rated ny many. ;)

Yes. 100%. Henderson never plays in that left sided controlling position when Thiago is injured, theres no way he moves there once Thiago gets fit.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #218 on: Today at 09:06:04 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 05:26:58 am
I see a resemblence to Pepe. ;D
Hopefully he shows the same snide and cheek too sometimes...

Yes, I love a shithouse, cult hero
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #219 on: Today at 09:07:36 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:44:53 am
Yes. 100%. Henderson never plays in that left sided controlling position when Thiago is injured, theres no way he moves there once Thiago gets fit.

Think he played there early on to accommodate Elliot
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #220 on: Today at 09:23:06 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:07:36 am
Think he played there early on to accommodate Elliot

Youre quite right. He was a 6 in one game, one game he didnt start and another, against Chelsea, he was left sided. Then against Leeds he was on the bench. Elliott, Fab, Thiago started. Which, whisper it, but I think might be our first choice CM in so far as Klopp has one.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #221 on: Today at 09:41:50 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:51:05 pm
has to wait for Work Permit.

Who's he play for? Bit tight we're making Diaz wait for a double unveiling.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #222 on: Today at 09:44:16 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 05:26:58 am
I see a resemblence to Pepe. ;D
Hopefully he shows the same snide and cheek too sometimes...

Me too, deffo has a look of Pepe about him, the poor lad.

We deffo peaked with Emre with our No23s. :P
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #223 on: Today at 09:44:19 am »
Portuguese speaking contingent is shaping up nicely at LFC.... including Ljinders! ;)

Ljinders
Diaz
Thiago
Jota
Bobby
Fabinho
Carvalho(?)

I'm missing someone...

EDIT: Big Alli! ;D
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #224 on: Today at 09:44:41 am »
Not seen much of him live but watching clips he reminds me a bit of Overmars... brilliant movement, pure rapid and calm as anything in front of goal.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #225 on: Today at 09:45:33 am »
Don't know much about him...hope too soon.

Welcome to the lad
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #226 on: Today at 09:53:10 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:06:04 am
Yes, I love a shithouse, cult hero
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:44:16 am
Me too, deffo has a look of Pepe about him, the poor lad.

We deffo peaked with Emre with our No23s. :P
We're going to have some fun with him, Jota and Robertson in the team... ;D
I don't like seeing players hound the ref- especially ours, but just now and then you know... when we're really being "shafted" and the supporters can't believe it. We need someone... sometimes.

Let's see how this plays out. We're building a multi-league/multi-CL winning group of tough bastids here. They've all got that "streak" that's in Jurgen. Some control it like Virg, but when it's needed- he brings it out.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #227 on: Today at 09:57:43 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:44:19 am
Portuguese speaking contingent is shaping up nicely at LFC.... including Ljinders! ;)

Ljinders
Diaz
Thiago
Jota
Bobby
Fabinho
Carvalho(?)

I'm missing someone...

EDIT: Big Alli! ;D

Pitaluga, Tafarell?
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #228 on: Today at 09:58:59 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 05:48:30 am
He should be able to affect the game if he comes on, even he doesn't yet know the patterns of play/system, because he can carry the ball at that pace, and teams probably can't set up to defend him one on one.

This is gonna be fun.



I see him coming off the bench and given a free role to attack.
#JFT97

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #229 on: Today at 10:01:20 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:44:19 am
Portuguese speaking contingent is shaping up nicely at LFC.... including Ljinders! ;)

Ljinders
Diaz
Thiago
Jota
Bobby
Fabinho
Carvalho(?)

I'm missing someone...

EDIT: Big Alli! ;D

You left out Robbo. Well nobody can understand him do lets assume he speaks Portuguese.
#JFT97

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #230 on: Today at 10:05:59 am »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 09:57:43 am
Pitaluga, Tafarell?
Yep! We have quite a few of the lads on the books. The football and skillsets are closely related to how we play. Quick, fast, rapid with skill, "spunk" and a monster press!
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:01:20 am
You left out Robbo. Well nobody can understand him do lets assume he speaks Portuguese.
;D
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #231 on: Today at 10:50:23 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 12:14:55 pm
I havent really took notice of him even though he had played us twice. What was his playing style like? Once bitten twice shy with Minamino so I am trying to curb my enthusiasm.

Considerable upgrade on Minamino to be fair
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #232 on: Today at 11:13:52 am »
Could be for us what "Ronaldo" was for them the first time around.
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #233 on: Today at 11:21:37 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 05:26:58 am
I see a resemblence to Pepe. ;D
Hopefully he shows the same snide and cheek too sometimes...

Nicholas Pepe? You are making me worry.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #234 on: Today at 11:45:38 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:06:04 am
Yes, I love a shithouse, cult hero
Just so long as he doesn't bite anyone.  :rollseyes

Welcome to the best club in the world, Luis.

Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
