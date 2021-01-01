« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Luis Diaz!  (Read 8496 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,764
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #160 on: Today at 06:45:34 pm »
Logged

Offline neil4ad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,067
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #161 on: Today at 06:46:55 pm »
What a fantastic player. He has a real story behind him and deserves immense success. I hope that the LFC conditioning coaches take extra care of this gem. How many times have we seen a player with speed like him get an injury in the EPL and lose that yard of pace? 
Here's to who I hope will be a Liverpool Legend.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are. In my time at Anfield we always said we had the best two teams on Merseyside, Liverpool and Liverpool reserves." -Bill Shankly

Online Desert Red Fox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,670
  • Orange and Red!
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #162 on: Today at 06:51:05 pm »
he's not *like* a new signing... he's an actual new signing! ;D

Bienvenido Luis! :scarf
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,622
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #163 on: Today at 07:14:36 pm »
Luis on his Instagram.

Logged

Offline Heritage

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 28
  • Boot Room Fanatic
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #164 on: Today at 07:19:47 pm »
Fantastic signing. Our attacking options are unbelievable with the new addition. Not sure if I've seen a stronger group of attacking options at the club in my life time.

Hopefully he can adjust to the prem without too many hiccups, but he has so many excellent qualities I can't really see this going too badly. Worst case scenario we get a decent return on investment in the transfer market due to the lad's age.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,984
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #165 on: Today at 07:21:27 pm »
I love this signing for so many reasons. One of them is that he looks amazing. The other is that it suggests the Klopp Project might be of longer duration than we currently think.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline palimpsest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #166 on: Today at 07:25:47 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:21:27 pm
I love this signing for so many reasons. One of them is that he looks amazing. The other is that it suggests the Klopp Project might be of longer duration than we currently think.

Dont get my hopes up!
Logged
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #167 on: Today at 07:34:58 pm »
He has a naughty, snidey looking face. I love that

hope he turns out to be a right bastard,
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,116
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #168 on: Today at 07:35:43 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:21:27 pm
I love this signing for so many reasons. One of them is that he looks amazing. The other is that it suggests the Klopp Project might be of longer duration than we currently think.

Fingers crossed about the second point mate.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,506
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #169 on: Today at 07:36:57 pm »
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,506
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #170 on: Today at 07:39:07 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 12:30:42 pm

I never thought I'd live to see this day.

 ;D
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,660
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #171 on: Today at 07:48:40 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:34:58 pm
He has a naughty, snidey looking face. I love that

hope he turns out to be a right bastard,

We need a snidey lucker
Logged

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,584
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #172 on: Today at 07:52:16 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:21:27 pm
I love this signing for so many reasons. One of them is that he looks amazing. The other is that it suggests the Klopp Project might be of longer duration than we currently think.
This lad, Konate, Jones, Elliott  quite unlike Fergusons short term Van Persie purchase.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #173 on: Today at 09:12:30 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:21:27 pm
I love this signing for so many reasons. One of them is that he looks amazing. The other is that it suggests the Klopp Project might be of longer duration than we currently think.

Im getting that with the Carvalho one too. Theyre tailor made for him.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,481
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #174 on: Today at 09:23:34 pm »
Just think... this is the club that brought us Fowler, Owen, Torres, Sturridge and Suarez - to name just a handful of notable players - in the PL era.

What we have now, is like having all of those players at their peak up front at the same time.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,984
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #175 on: Today at 09:31:13 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:12:30 pm
Im getting that with the Carvalho one too. Theyre tailor made for him.

Jeez Roy. It's all becoming too exciting. The weird thing about the Diaz signing is that we, as Liverpool fans, know that Jota has just 'come of age' in the last few weeks too.

All I want now for Christmas is Thiago to pull his boots on again.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,583
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #176 on: Today at 09:56:26 pm »
A good addition to the squad as will be a great option off the bench hopefully a game changer. Dont have a clue where he fits in the starting 11 but we probably said the same about Jota
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online Lubeh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #177 on: Today at 09:59:37 pm »
very skillful and very direct player, 5 year contract too on what i beleive is 82k a week bargain
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 