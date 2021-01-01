I love this signing for so many reasons. One of them is that he looks amazing. The other is that it suggests the Klopp Project might be of longer duration than we currently think.
I never thought I'd live to see this day.
He has a naughty, snidey looking face. I love that hope he turns out to be a right bastard,
I love this signing for so many reasons. One of them is that he looks amazing. The other is that it suggests the Klopp Project might be of longer duration than we currently think.
Im getting that with the Carvalho one too. Theyre tailor made for him.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.48]