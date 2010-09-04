Poll

Best Simpsons Episode. Season Nine

The City of New York vs. Homer Simpson (Mountain Dew or Crab Juice)
12 (11.3%)
The Principal and the Pauper (Principal Skinner is an old man who lives at the school.)
3 (2.8%)
Lisa's Sax (Homer, you're dumb as a mule and twice as ugly, if a strange man offers you a ride, I say take it!)
2 (1.9%)
Treehouse of Horror VIII (Oh, Neddy. Look at them up there, plotting our doom. They could force us to commit wanton acts of carnality.)
0 (0%)
The Cartridge Family (Half back, passes to centre, back to wing, back to centre. Centre holds it.Holds it. Holds it)
4 (3.8%)
Bart Star (The cuts. Although I wasn't able to cut everyone I wanted to, I have cut a lot of you. Wendell is cut. Rudy is cut. Janey, you're gone. Steven, I like your hussle. That's why it was so hard to cut you.)
8 (7.5%)
The Two Mrs. Nahasapeemapetilons (I can't believe you don't shut up!)
1 (0.9%)
Lisa the Skeptic (Fossils Schmossils. You can't stop progress because of some musty old bones. Bones Schmones.)
4 (3.8%)
Reality Bites ( Marge. You see, the law business is a little slow, and since most of my clients wind up losing their houses this was a natural move for me)
3 (2.8%)
Miracle on Evergreen Terrace (Eh, yes Kent. Uh, hello jerk. We may never find you, and we should probably all stop looking, but one thing's for sure you do exist.)
4 (3.8%)
All Singing, All Dancing (Gonna paint your wagon. Gonna paint it fine. Gotta use oil based paint because the wood is pine!)
0 (0%)
Bart Carny (The guy I'm really looking for, wink, is Mr. Bribe, wink wink.)
4 (3.8%)
The Joy of Sect (Na na na na na na na na Leader! Na na na na na na na na Leader! Leader! Leader! Leader!)
12 (11.3%)
Das Bus (Oh, no food, no shelter, no monkey butlers. This island is a death hole. We should have just swam for it like Otto.)
7 (6.6%)
The Last Temptation of Krust (I learned something about myself today. It ain't comedy that's in my blood. It's selling out.)
5 (4.7%)
Dumbbell Indemnity (Must kill Moe... wheeeee)
2 (1.9%)
Lisa the Simpson (Oh, your dad used to be as smart as a monkey, then his mind started gettin' lazy and now he's as dumb as a chimp.)
2 (1.9%)
This Little Wiggy (This is my swing set. This is my sandbox! I'm not allowed to go in the deep end. That's where I saw the leprechaun)
7 (6.6%)
Simpson Tide (My Homer is not a Communist. He may be a liar, a pig, an idiot, a Communist, but he is NOT a porn star!)
3 (2.8%)
The Trouble with Trillions (Okay, Marge, if anybody asks, you require 24-hour nursing care, Lisa's a clergyman, Maggie is seven people and Bart was wounded in Vietnam.)
4 (3.8%)
Girly Edition (So, by waking up a little early and having some extra sheets handy, no one's the wiser. Tomorrow: destroying the evidence)
3 (2.8%)
Trash of the Titans (ou guys are the lousiest garbage men ever! Yeah, I'm talkin' to you, you trash-eating stinkbags!)
10 (9.4%)
King of the Hill (Gyme, what's a gyme?.... Oh a Gyme!)
5 (4.7%)
Lost our Lisa () Ah, the old number twenty-two. Clean reliable public transportation. The chariot of the people. The ride of choice of poor and very poor alike.)
0 (0%)
Natural Born Kissers (Dear Lord, look at that blimp! He's hanging from a balloon!)
1 (0.9%)

Total Members Voted: 23

Voting closes: February 1, 2022, 03:19:59 pm

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 9 Poll  (Read 346 times)

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,886
  • Fuck VAR
Best Simpsons Episode - Season 9 Poll
« on: Yesterday at 03:20:00 pm »
Well here we go, its the penultimate season of good Simpsons, and the last one was a hum-ding-diddly-dinger. Some people think that S8 is as good if not better than S4 and I may be inclined to agree. I think we all knew who was going to go through though and to the semis we see the progression of two of the best one off characters (we're not counting Frank Grimes jr as a second appearence of Grimey) in You Only Move Twice (Scorpio!) and Homers Enemy

Season One - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351126.0 we had wins for Crepes of Wrath and Krusty Gets Busted, with no votes for the poor babysitter bandit in Some Enchanted Evening.

Season Two - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351147.0 with five votes a piece we had a close run thing, eventually being won by Bart The Daredevil and One Fish, Two Fish, Blowfish, Bluefish, with three episodes getting the famous nil points.

Season Three - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351172.0 we had a runaway winner with Homer At The Bat (contender for GOAT?) followed up by Flaming Moes. Two episodes got no love this time round, with Saturdays of Thunder and Treehouse of Horror 2 being rejected. Ha-ha.

Season Four - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351183.0 was the hardest for me to pick from so far, and perhaps the best season to date as shown by the increase in voters. Marge vs The Monorail took 30 votes and runner up was Last Exit To Springfield.

Sesson Five - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351195.0 there was only going to be one winner and that was Cape Feare, but the battle for second was neck and neck with Homer Goes To College winning by a single vote. The only 0%er was Lady Bouvier's Lover. Looks like the Marge hate extends to her mum.

Season Six - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351235.0 was a mixed bag with some episodes neck and neck and a few that got poo-pood. In the end Homer Badmad took the win, and runner up was Homer the Great. We had nil points for four episodes, including Lisa's Wedding (start of the decline?).

Season Seven - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351260.0 - wins for King Sized Homer (19 votes) and 22 Short Films About Springfield. Nil Points for Sideshow Bob's Last Gleaming and the 138th episdode clip show.

Season Eight - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351293.0 - wins for Homer's Enemy and You Only Move Twice. I think we may have some finalists there. AGAIN no points for Marge in "In Marge We Trust" or Lisa in "My Sister, My Sitter" - aren't we a bunch of sexists. Nil points for TOH or the Spinoff epsidoe either, no duh.

So once again get ready to vote and reminice as we go for Season Nine!
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,141
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 9 Poll
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:18:22 pm »
This has a stand out episode which is the City of New York vs Homer and some good ones like 'Bart Star', 'Bart Carny', 'Joy of Sect', 'Trouble with Trillions', 'Trash of the Titans' and 'Miracle on Evergreen Terrace', but this is where the show starts to really drop off in quality and is without doubt at the bottom of the pile when it comes to the best seasons.

Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,974
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 9 Poll
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:25:01 pm »
Well, of course, I didn't want a racehorse in my living room. But you don't say no to Spring Byington, do you?

Not sure why, but that line has me in stitches for some reason.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,181
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 9 Poll
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:58:48 pm »
I feel like The Joy of Sect was the last great episode
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,131
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 9 Poll
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:01:21 pm »
City win New York and Bart Star.

Decline really starts here doesn't it? Some of those episodes I thought were much later on.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 9 Poll
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:15:14 pm »
Up to five options? LOL. I will say however that The Principal and the Pauper is very unfairly maligned as it at least has a fair few laughs. Aside from the Broadway pisstake, I've never been able to understand what people see in the New York episode. If anything, that episode laid the template for the series' long term decline, a 'Simpsons go to...' template with no real plot or character insights whatsoever. All it's missing is a needless celebrity guest appearance. Third most overrated episode of the entire series behind El Viaje Misterioso de Nuestro Jomer and Last Exit to Springfield IMO.

As for this season, Joy of Sect and The Last Temptation of Krust are the clear standouts, though I voted for Principal and the Pauper just so it wouldn't be saddled with absolute turkeys like Lisa the Skeptic or the one where Homer and Marge are shagging outdoors for half the episode.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:16:46 pm by Sheer Magnetism »
Logged

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,275
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 9 Poll
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:54:24 pm »
Never noticed before the episode were Homer coaches the kids American Football Team has a pun for a title with 'Bart Star' obviously the plot were Homer puts him in as Quarterback. But that Bart Starr was a famous NFL player.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,317
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 9 Poll
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:05:36 pm »
AkA the start of Jerkass Homer
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,011
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 9 Poll
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:47:06 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 06:15:14 pm
Up to five options? LOL. I will say however that The Principal and the Pauper is very unfairly maligned as it at least has a fair few laughs. Aside from the Broadway pisstake, I've never been able to understand what people see in the New York episode. If anything, that episode laid the template for the series' long term decline, a 'Simpsons go to...' template with no real plot or character insights whatsoever. All it's missing is a needless celebrity guest appearance. Third most overrated episode of the entire series behind El Viaje Misterioso de Nuestro Jomer and Last Exit to Springfield IMO.


Got to be one of the worst takes I've seen in these polls :lmao It's a truly glorious episode and deserves all the credit it gets.

Some nice episodes here but nothing that stands out, and nothing that's going to win the poll.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,067
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 9 Poll
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:22:27 pm »
The Cartridge Family (easily best of season)
The Two Mrs. Nahasapeemapetilons
Das Bus
This Little Wiggy
Trash of the Titans

You can see in the list how the show had gone into "wacky adventures" mode, which precipitated its decline, but on the upside some characters outside the family started to get more attention.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,067
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 9 Poll
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:31:35 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 06:15:14 pm
Up to five options? LOL. I will say however that The Principal and the Pauper is very unfairly maligned as it at least has a fair few laughs. Aside from the Broadway pisstake, I've never been able to understand what people see in the New York episode. If anything, that episode laid the template for the series' long term decline, a 'Simpsons go to...' template with no real plot or character insights whatsoever. All it's missing is a needless celebrity guest appearance. Third most overrated episode of the entire series behind El Viaje Misterioso de Nuestro Jomer and Last Exit to Springfield IMO.

As for this season, Joy of Sect and The Last Temptation of Krust are the clear standouts, though I voted for Principal and the Pauper just so it wouldn't be saddled with absolute turkeys like Lisa the Skeptic or the one where Homer and Marge are shagging outdoors for half the episode.



Agreed with you on New York - one of my favourite cities in the world so I was primed to love it, but like nearly all the travel episodes it was too fast-paced and superficial. I don't recall any great lines except the one about moving your cube perhaps.

Obviously you are wrong wrong wrong about Last Exit. :D I, too, don't really dig Viaje but at least it's imaginative and pushes the shows' boundaries.
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,886
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 9 Poll
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:50:18 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 08:31:35 pm
Agreed with you on New York - one of my favourite cities in the world so I was primed to love it, but like nearly all the travel episodes it was too fast-paced and superficial. I don't recall any great lines except the one about moving your cube perhaps.

Such a good line it is from Homer the Smithers, not even in this season.

Doing this poll was a chore. This is the worst season yet. I'd be tempted just to skip straight to the semi finals if not for fact it'll mess up the format ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Online courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,507
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 9 Poll
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:54:22 pm »
Some good ones but yeah you can just tell it starts to slip.

Always love Homers line in the Trillion Dollar bill "pfft losers I did my taxes over a year ago"

As I work in tax, it sums up clients I've had over the years
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,067
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 9 Poll
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:52:18 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 08:50:18 pm
Such a good line it is from Homer the Smithers, not even in this season.

D'oh! Of course. Then the NYC episode got nothin'.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,002
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 9 Poll
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:19:34 pm »
I've only chosen 3. Not a great season. Saying that, some classic lines, and the 'Remedial Genius' that is Ralph gets some decent time.

From Das Bus:

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/KavHBokm704" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/KavHBokm704</a>
[/quote]
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,538
  • Dutch Class
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 9 Poll
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:37:15 pm »
This is where the wheels start falling off. Joy of Sect and the New York one are probably the two biggest highlights
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,141
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 9 Poll
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:43:38 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 08:50:18 pm
Such a good line it is from Homer the Smithers, not even in this season.

Doing this poll was a chore. This is the worst season yet. I'd be tempted just to skip straight to the semi finals if not for fact it'll mess up the format ;D

I did say that it should be kept up to season 9 max ;D

Isnt there a season 10 poll to come?
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,181
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 9 Poll
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:12:20 am »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 08:50:18 pm
Such a good line it is from Homer the Smithers, not even in this season.

Doing this poll was a chore. This is the worst season yet. I'd be tempted just to skip straight to the semi finals if not for fact it'll mess up the format ;D

Or, you know, just take the 3rd most voted episodes from S4 and S8 (aka the best seasons) since they'll be better than anything from S10
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,067
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 9 Poll
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:16:25 am »
We need a thread where we can recommend decent episodes from seasons 11-33. So much pap to wade through, could be a real time-saver.
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,886
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 9 Poll
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:33:30 am »
There's a season 10 poll to come.

Then two semi finals - 5 votes each, top three go through to the final

Final with 6 eps. Two votes each. One winner.
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 9 Poll
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:53:00 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 07:47:06 pm
Got to be one of the worst takes I've seen in these polls :lmao It's a truly glorious episode and deserves all the credit it gets.
People overrate it because of the dental plan meme, and there are a few top jokes here and there, but the overall tone is too schamltzy and uneven for it to be top level. It's a fine episode but nowhere near, say, "A Streetcar Named Marge" or "Krusty Gets Kancelled", both of which were apparently very hard done by in the vote. Having said that, "Lemon of Troy" is probably more overrated - now that really does feel like a season 9 episode.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:56:29 am by Sheer Magnetism »
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,912
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 9 Poll
« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:50:10 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:53:00 am
People overrate it because of the dental plan meme, and there are a few top jokes here and there, but the overall tone is too schamltzy and uneven for it to be top level. It's a fine episode but nowhere near, say, "A Streetcar Named Marge" or "Krusty Gets Kancelled", both of which were apparently very hard done by in the vote. Having said that, "Lemon of Troy" is probably more overrated - now that really does feel like a season 9 episode.
This is an awful take.  First thing tomorrow morning I'm going to punch you in the back of the head.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 9 Poll
« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:02:17 am »
It's a perfectly cromulent opinion. The episode is overly sentimental in the final third, though it's obviously still leagues above anything in this season.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,912
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 9 Poll
« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:18:02 am »
Why must you turn this thread into a house of lies?
Logged

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,754
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 9 Poll
« Reply #24 on: Today at 11:43:06 am »
Gyme, "your cut" and "give what back" are used by me at least weekly so getting nods here.

Reality bites probably best marge-centric episode?

Final one for the leader-bean.
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 