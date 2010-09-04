Up to five options? LOL. I will say however that The Principal and the Pauper is very unfairly maligned as it at least has a fair few laughs. Aside from the Broadway pisstake, I've never been able to understand what people see in the New York episode. If anything, that episode laid the template for the series' long term decline, a 'Simpsons go to...' template with no real plot or character insights whatsoever. All it's missing is a needless celebrity guest appearance. Third most overrated episode of the entire series behind El Viaje Misterioso de Nuestro Jomer and Last Exit to Springfield IMO.



As for this season, Joy of Sect and The Last Temptation of Krust are the clear standouts, though I voted for Principal and the Pauper just so it wouldn't be saddled with absolute turkeys like Lisa the Skeptic or the one where Homer and Marge are shagging outdoors for half the episode.



