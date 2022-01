Hello, I read this morning that our shirt sales in 2021 have gone through the roof and are now sat behind only Bayern Munich 3.25mil and Real Madrid 3.05mil, we were third with over 2.45mil ahead of the likes of Manchester United, Barcelona, PSG. Obviously our deal with Nike means we get a percentage of sales, I don’t know the figures but I’m sure there are a few on here with a lot better knowledge than me, but surely we must be quids in with the massive sales we’ve made?.