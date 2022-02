Watched the first episode last night and it was decent enough, Freeman was really good.



I just struggle for realism with these scouse middle aged gangsters, is that Carl fella meant to be menacing?! Little skinny fella with a mini perm?! Fuck me, pure stereotyping at its finest.



I was the same over episodes one and two, but especially one, which was ludicrous. Three, four and five were a lot better for me. The stereotyping in the first couple of episodes was just horribly lazy. It was also more surreal than realistic early on. There were a number of points where you had to suspend your disbelief in order to stick with it.We only stuck with it after episode one to spot to spot local locations we knew. By the end of the series, I sort of quite liked it though, despite its many obvious flaws.