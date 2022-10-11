Forbes is a joke, the kind of publication where you can literally pay to publish your own article. They also most likely have Kanye himself as the source on that. Is there any other source for the JP Morgan cash, come to that?



Having said that, perhaps the funniest thing about this is that he's such an outcast he literally had to buy his own social network in order to post. Less funny is the thought of his mental illness being worsened by non-stop trolling by other users of course, but it looks like he's on a firm downward spiral either way now.