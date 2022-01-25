« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy  (Read 1577 times)

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,555
Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« on: January 25, 2022, 06:18:41 pm »
All the hooplah in the Taylor Swift thread reminded me about the man that made her famous has a 3 part documentary coming out next month on Netflix.

<a href="https://m.youtube.com/v/i-e_YPO-RYc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://m.youtube.com/v/i-e_YPO-RYc</a>

<a href="https://m.youtube.com/v/WPDAbEVCSTU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://m.youtube.com/v/WPDAbEVCSTU</a>

Im looking forward to this. Say what you want about him now but his first couple of albums changed hip hop for the better.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,376
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #1 on: January 25, 2022, 06:37:25 pm »
Watch the Throne was great as well
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,842
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #2 on: January 26, 2022, 12:22:08 pm »
Unashamed Kanye fan. Most of my favourite musicians are a bit odd, can be cringey and extremely sure of themselves, but they make bloody fantastic music.

My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy is like an opera, still one of my favourite albums of all time.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,555
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #3 on: February 19, 2022, 02:03:58 pm »
Just watched the first episode of this and thought it was fantastic and nostalgic. Kanye truly worked hard to get a record deal and nothing was handed to him, as much as I think hes a bad tit now I respect him for that.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,842
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #4 on: February 20, 2022, 09:04:51 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on February 19, 2022, 02:03:58 pm
Just watched the first episode of this and thought it was fantastic and nostalgic. Kanye truly worked hard to get a record deal and nothing was handed to him, as much as I think hes a bad tit now I respect him for that.
Agreed. Its interesting how, after proving himself as an adept and in-demand producer, that Roc-a-fella (of anyone for that matter) wouldnt give him a deal or even the opportunity to discuss it. They definitely high-hatted and humoured him when he went into the offices, it was a surprising lack of respect given how important he was in some of their works, such as The Blueprint. Having to rap in front of marketing assistants, just to prove he actually could.

It also shows how lonely a life it could be and how without his bordering on ridiculous self-confidence, he couldve been a relatively unheard of producer for the rest of his career regardless of talent. Looking forward to the next part.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,555
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #5 on: February 20, 2022, 11:55:01 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 20, 2022, 09:04:51 am
Agreed. Its interesting how, after proving himself as an adept and in-demand producer, that Roc-a-fella (of anyone for that matter) wouldnt give him a deal or even the opportunity to discuss it. They definitely high-hatted and humoured him when he went into the offices, it was a surprising lack of respect given how important he was in some of their works, such as The Blueprint. Having to rap in front of marketing assistants, just to prove he actually could.

It also shows how lonely a life it could be and how without his bordering on ridiculous self-confidence, he couldve been a relatively unheard of producer for the rest of his career regardless of talent. Looking forward to the next part.

Spot on mate. I didnt half feel bad for him when he was in the offices rapping infront of those assistants, they didnt look too impressed either. Thought it was a bit mad that Scarface just left the studio without doing anything on Jesus Walks or Family Business too.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,842
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #6 on: February 21, 2022, 12:36:48 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on February 20, 2022, 11:55:01 am
Spot on mate. I didnt half feel bad for him when he was in the offices rapping infront of those assistants, they didnt look too impressed either. Thought it was a bit mad that Scarface just left the studio without doing anything on Jesus Walks or Family Business too.
It's a strange old business and the way in which those around him comported themselves is odd. You can tell those early tracks are decent - they've got hints of Kanye's style to come, with the clever sampling and lyrical content. They're clearly good, he's not shit is he, yet they all treat him like it's a massive imposition to even give him 5 minutes of their time, despite the fact he had been part of a production team on a platinum Jay-Z album. Years later, Timbaland said that Kanye was the most influential of the producers on that album, so again it feeds into how bizarre some of the egos around him treated him - Scarface being one.

Kanye's an odd character, there's no doubt. But there's clear facets of his personality and attitude that you've got to respect, because if I was trying my best at something and just kept getting brushed off by everyone as unremarkable and not worth their time, I'd definitely start to doubt my own talent. This gets said a lot by people when others fail to share their opinion on media or art they love, but was it simply a case with all of these agents, producers and artists that at that point in time, Kanye was pushing the envelope so far ahead that they just didn't 'get it?'
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,992
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #7 on: February 21, 2022, 12:53:16 pm »
Hate the c*nt, hate the c*nt's music.

Oh yeah...he's a c*nt.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Cpt_Reina

  • Vibranium goalie gloves.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,650
  • YNWA
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #8 on: February 21, 2022, 01:33:02 pm »
Thought episode 1 was great, its harder to do now but you need to remember what the landscape was like in the early 00's to understand how hard it was for Kanye to break through as a rapper and shake off *just* being a producer (even despite being the hottest producer in the industry arguably).

What was selling in a hip hop sense was still very much gangster rap. Get Rich or Die Tryin' comes out in 2003 as pretty much the pinnacle of commercially successful rap until that point. Jay Z was still rapping about dealing. Eminem was hyper aggressive and in his Slim Shady pocket.

Added to that the idea you could be a polymath wasn't as established, there were rappers and there were producers (for the most part).

So when Kanye comes through as an art/english college student and says he's not just a producer, he raps too, but its not gangster or street stuff its a soulful subject matter and even quite 'woke' by those standards. Ye's trying to sell rapping about Jesus, his mum, family get togethers and social issues, of course Roc a fella didnt take him seriously, that was never going to sell.

Seeing him right from the start know without any doubt that he had to stay true to his voice and his experience in order to make his art resonate and be authentic was really something considering the environment he was attempting to step in to.

The scenes with his mum were so wholesome too, and heartbreaking when you know what follows. She really did seem like such a giving, loving and encouraging cornerstone for him.

His later years have obviously been marred by much controversy and he's flat out a prick quite a lot of the time, clearly.

But he's the most interesting mega celebrity of the past 20yrs, he genuinely doesn't give a fuck what anyone thinks. And in an age where musicians and artists are managed by entire teams of publicists, PR people, managers, agents I find it quite refreshing to see someone be so flagrantly themselves even if he is overly provocative with it.

When he storms the stage to claim Beyonce should have won that award, he's not wrong. When was the last time you saw a frame from that Taylor Swift video as opposed to Single Ladies which im sure still gets parodied once a week and has people recreating those dance moves (poorly) at all occasions. When he stands up on a telethon and claims George Bush doesnt care about black people, he's not wrong.

And when he calls himself a multi-genius, the man's right. He defined an era with his producing. He bent hip hop to his will and his ear and redefined it about 4 times in 6 years with radically different sounds with his own music. He's done it about as many times in fashion.

Can't wait for the rest of the episodes.
Logged

Offline GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,515
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #9 on: February 21, 2022, 04:21:03 pm »
Great posts above - as a massive fan of his music, and increasingly less the individual, this first episode was fascinating.

Really liked how you saw how dedicated he was to his craft, both on the boards and in the booth. The scenes of them shooting pool and listening to pre-mastered versions of his tracks are amazing.

I went to see him at a tiny venue in Birmingham in 2004 - probably about 800 people in there. Felt like going back in time watching this documentary and seeing that version of him.

And how good was his verse on Two Words when he's sat with Mos and they're doing a capella.
Logged
JFT96

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,842
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #10 on: February 21, 2022, 04:26:10 pm »
Quote from: GinKop on February 21, 2022, 04:21:03 pm
Great posts above - as a massive fan of his music, and increasingly less the individual, this first episode was fascinating.

Really liked how you saw how dedicated he was to his craft, both on the boards and in the booth. The scenes of them shooting pool and listening to pre-mastered versions of his tracks are amazing.

I went to see him at a tiny venue in Birmingham in 2004 - probably about 800 people in there. Felt like going back in time watching this documentary and seeing that version of him.

And how good was his verse on Two Words when he's sat with Mos and they're doing a capella.
Great post Captain Reina, and it's been good to see everyone's opinions. GinKop - I call it the Morrissey effect, enjoying the music and increasingly becoming alienated from the individual!

Kanye in London in about 2012 I think is still the most I've ever paid for a single gig, it was the Watch the Throne Tour. Nuts you saw him in such a small venue.

Agreed that was great, Mos feels his energy and Avon Barksdale is clearly buzzing off it  ;D
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,842
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #11 on: February 24, 2022, 09:34:02 am »
Part Two out now, will watch over lunch today.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,842
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #12 on: February 24, 2022, 01:57:20 pm »
Managed about 30 minutes before having to jump back into work. As enjoyable as the first. This one focuses a bit more on his recovery from the car crash and his attempts to get his album over the line, even after signing his first deal.

Mad that he wasn't given enough money in the contract by Roc-a-fella to afford him enough studio time, he had to borrow or ask for disused time by other artists who were recording, which is unbelievable really.

Check out Pharrell Williams' reaction to Through the Wire, it's great.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,515
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #13 on: February 24, 2022, 04:19:20 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 24, 2022, 01:57:20 pm
Managed about 30 minutes before having to jump back into work. As enjoyable as the first. This one focuses a bit more on his recovery from the car crash and his attempts to get his album over the line, even after signing his first deal.

Mad that he wasn't given enough money in the contract by Roc-a-fella to afford him enough studio time, he had to borrow or ask for disused time by other artists who were recording, which is unbelievable really.

Check out Pharrell Williams' reaction to Through the Wire, it's great.

Looking forward to watching this - they really didn't believe in him did they. Just signed him to keep hold of that production genius. Imagine the shock when they saw those sales numbers start to come through.

Any way of listening to DONDA 2 without the Stem Player?
Logged
JFT96

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,376
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #14 on: February 25, 2022, 12:41:04 am »
I'm sure it'll be ripped soon enough
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,842
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #15 on: February 25, 2022, 08:51:40 am »
Quote from: GinKop on February 24, 2022, 04:19:20 pm
Looking forward to watching this - they really didn't believe in him did they. Just signed him to keep hold of that production genius. Imagine the shock when they saw those sales numbers start to come through.

Any way of listening to DONDA 2 without the Stem Player?
100% - the contract was pathetic in terms of what it actually opened up to Kanye and it was a cynical and in a way disrespectful move to keep him on side as a producer. Its easy to forget that his album came out 3 years after he was signed, because he had to produce on The Blueprint 2 in that time and spent considerable efforts on that, losing time on his own project.

Jay-Z letting Kanye do a verse on The Bounce gave Kanye more credibility than any of his own projects seemed to and helped to legitimise him in the eyes of others. He had to spend $30k dollars of his own money on making a music video for Through the Wire and beg, borrow and steal to get studio time to complete his tracks. Jamie Foxx featuring on the album was a saving grace because Foxx had his own studio at his home that he let Kanye have access to. What kind of album deal doesnt come with easily available studio time? They really were taking the piss out of him but he took it because it was the tiniest of little toes in the door.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,555
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #16 on: February 25, 2022, 09:29:47 am »
Not to excuse him completely but you can see why he acts like a prick now when nobody took him serious in his early days.
Logged

Offline GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,515
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #17 on: February 25, 2022, 12:11:59 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on February 25, 2022, 09:29:47 am
Not to excuse him completely but you can see why he acts like a prick now when nobody took him serious in his early days.

Yeah can see how he developed such a massive chip on his shoulder from those early days. He believed in himself and through almost brute force will and determination, made his dream come true.

"Now I could let these dream killers kill my self-esteem
Or use my arrogance as the steam to power my dreams
I use it as my gas, so they say that I'm gassed
But without it I'd be last, so I ought to laugh"

Last Call really feels different after watching all this footage.
Logged
JFT96

Offline Cpt_Reina

  • Vibranium goalie gloves.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,650
  • YNWA
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #18 on: February 25, 2022, 02:56:21 pm »
I'd never blame anyone who's only casually aware of Kanye for thinking he's a prick, often times when he's getting that wider media coverage its when he's being a prick.

The Taylor incident, the TMZ rant, the SNL stuff, the red hat stuff, the on stage ranting during TLOP tour etc.

If those are the only times he's on your radar he'd seem like a prick.

Its hard to not go to bat to him to some extent though when you're more 'immersed' on the journey he's been on.

That braggadocios side to him was always there, for sure, but he needed it to be and he was right to back himself to the degree he did. His music and design career speaks for itself and he really did have to make most of that stuff happen off his own back. So when his self belief does pay dividends its easy to see how it then spirals out in to playing up his ego.

And then there's years worth of additional context to inform why he acts the way he does even beyond his professional struggles.

There's the absence of his father in his early years, his home being broken up, his mother who then fulfilled both roles who was clearly his best friend in the world dies suddenly and he blames himself for it, there's struggles with mental health and his bipolar disorder, being on and off meds because of how it affects his ability to create his art, theres the breakup and dissolving of his own family unit, the Kardashian circus in general, the Kim robbery obviously shook him.

Its a life that would have the best of us acting some kinda way if we're all honest, not to excuse his behaviours because there isnt excusing a lot of it but there's context to much of it.

Personally for me though I've heard and felt Kanye express things through music that I dont think anyone else has come close to. Touch the Sky is such a prefect reflection of joy to me. Moon is such a beautiful reflection of losing someone you love. All of 808's but specifically Heartless resonates so much if you've ever been through a break up, and Runaway the aftermath. His entire discography is just full of such shining examples.

He is a prick a lot of the time, but he's also put out arguably the greatest back catalogue of music ever. So I allow it.
Logged

Offline GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,515
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #19 on: February 25, 2022, 04:34:10 pm »
Great post Cpt_Reina and agree wholeheartedly - pretty much sums up my thoughts too. 
Logged
JFT96

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,842
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #20 on: February 26, 2022, 08:38:50 am »
Yeah fantastic post Cpt_Reina, sums up a lot of what I feel about it.

Youre obviously a much bigger Kanye fan than I - Ive listened to all his music growing up (College Dropout being something I was listening to when I was just going into my last year of Primary School which seems odd when you think about the content) but always lacked a complete contextual viewpoint, which is what makes this documentary so gratifying really. Im looking forward to seeing what part 3 unearths given that Kanye and Coodie (sp?) seem to part ways around then.

What Kanye doesnt get enough credit for is his evolution - he was making songs when I was a child then a young teenager that I found some meaning in and enjoyment out of and thats never stopped, into adulthood. Whatever iteration of Kanye hes put out there, for better or for worse hes unapologetically authentic and that to me, for an artist, is so important.

Its funny to look at his arc now and see his talent dwarfed that of all of those who had no interest in helping him - rappers like Scarface, producers around him, Roc-a-fella themselves - he was better and became bigger than them all. His talent eclipses Jay-Z easily for me though in those early days Jay was one of the few to actually help Kanye. I liked the line from him when they were recording The Bounce, when Jay Z was seemingly questioned as to why he gave Kanye a feature: those with closed mouths never get fed.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,555
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #21 on: March 10, 2022, 10:10:58 pm »
Finished the final episode of this earlier and found it to be quite tragic. Its sad to see how much he has changed since his mum died and he was going on random rants that just made no sense at all. Easily one of my favourite artists the past two decades, its a shame to see how he acts these days.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,376
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:39:46 am »
Kanye West stirs controversy in White Lives Matter T-shirt at Paris fashion week

https://www.theguardian.com/music/2022/oct/04/kanye-west-white-lives-matter-t-shirt-paris-fashion-week
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,555
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:56:22 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:39:46 am
Kanye West stirs controversy in White Lives Matter T-shirt at Paris fashion week

https://www.theguardian.com/music/2022/oct/04/kanye-west-white-lives-matter-t-shirt-paris-fashion-week

Just a bad attention seeker these days. Music has gone downhill aswell.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,376
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:10:14 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:56:22 am
Just a bad attention seeker these days. Music has gone downhill aswell.

Graduation and Watch the Throne were brilliant. Don't know if he's reached those heights since
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,802
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #25 on: Today at 03:17:29 pm »
Could have done with Kanye today as a couple of colleagues went to an award ceremony but didnt win their categories.

Nowhere to be seen. Hes really lost his touch
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,555
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #26 on: Today at 04:09:45 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 03:17:29 pm
Could have done with Kanye today as a couple of colleagues went to an award ceremony but didnt win their categories.

Nowhere to be seen. Hes really lost his touch

He only does that to losers.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 