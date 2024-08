Can anyone recommend an adblock extension for chrome that will work with Youtube? I usually swear by uBlock origin but it seems youtube can detect it now and stop playback.



I still use Ublock Origin, but with Firefox. There was a while a couple of months ago where I was getting the warnings on Youtube, but seems like UBlock have won out if using Firefox.... for now. Not seen it in ages now.Actually thinking about it, I don't see them on my work laptop either where I have to use Edge...The Google owned browser seems to be the issue here.