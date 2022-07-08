I have a wireless keyboard and on startup of my computer, the F keys on the keyboard always default to the function rather than the F key. So for example when my computer starts, F5 acts as a pause/play button for audio rather than F5 for refresh. I can fix this by pressing a function button which makes the F keys act as F keys.



Is there a way I can make it so the keyboard uses F keys as default rather than the functions? Its annoying me that if I leave the computer for a period of time and come back to it, the keyboard has reverted again (Im assuming due to disconnected from the PC during idle time to save power)