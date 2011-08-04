Poll

Best Simpsons Episode. Season Eight

Treehouse of Horror VII (We must go forward, not backward. Upward, not forward. And always twirling, twirling, twirling towards freedom)
0 (0%)
You Only Move Twice (We don't have bums in our town, Marge, and if we did they wouldn't rush. They'd be allowed to go at their own pace.)
13 (18.6%)
The Homer They Fall (Believe me, my god, if I could turn back the clock on my mother's stair-pushing, I would certainly reconsider it.)
4 (5.7%)
Burns, Baby Burns (: If it's clear an' yella, you got juice there fellah; if it's tangy and brown you're in cider town!)
1 (1.4%)
Bart After Dark ([Grampa walks in and out of Maison Deriere] Is your name Bart?)
5 (7.1%)
A Millhouse Divided (I sleep in a racing car, do you?! I sleep in a big bed with my wife))
5 (7.1%)
Lisa's Date with Density (You kissed a girl! That is so gay)
1 (1.4%)
Hurricane Neddy ( Look, Daddy, Todd is stupid and I'm with him. And now Mommy's stupid!)
3 (4.3%)
El Viaje Misterioso de Nuestro Jomer (When I'm kicking you, that means hurry up!)
2 (2.9%)
The Springfield Files (This is a simple lie detector. I'll ask you a few yes-or-no questions, and you just answer truthfully. Do you understand? [Homer] Yes"
5 (7.1%)
The Twisted World of Marge Simpson (Children are so fat today. Isn't there some way we could make money off that?)
1 (1.4%)
Mountain of Madness ( Hmm. Your ideas are intriguing to me and I wish to subscribe to your newsletter)
0 (0%)
Simpsoncalifragilisticexpiala(Annoyed Grunt)cious (Wait a minute, Marge.  I saw "Mrs. Doubtfire."  This is a man in drag!)
1 (1.4%)
The Itchy & Scratchy & Poochie Show ( Please refrain from tasting the knob.)
3 (4.3%)
Homer's Phobia ( I like my beer cold, my TV loud, and my homosexuals flaming!)
3 (4.3%)
Brother from Another Series ( Oh great, whenever a woman walks by, I suppose it will be my job to lead the hooting - 'Oh yeah! Shake it, madam! Capital knockers!'"
2 (2.9%)
My Sister, My Sitter (This is an outrage! I am two years and 38 days older than she is! This is the greatest injustice in the history of the world!)
0 (0%)
Homer vs. the Eighteenth Amendment (You're out there somewhere, beer baron! And I'll find you.                  No you won't)
8 (11.4%)
Grade School Confidential (Mrs. Krabappel and Principal Skinner were in the closet making babies, and I saw one of the babies, and then the baby looked at me.)
1 (1.4%)
The Canine Mutiny (So you can either sit there crying and eating can after can of dog food until your tears smell enough like dog food to make your dog come back, or you can go out there and find your dog.)
0 (0%)
The Old Man and the Lisa (I hope you learned your lesson, Lisa. Never help anyone.)
0 (0%)
In Marge We Trust (You have many question, Mr Sparkle)
0 (0%)
Homer's Enemy (I live in a single room above a bowling alley, and below another bowling alley!     Wow)
11 (15.7%)
The Simpsons Spin-Off Showcase (Unfortunately, one family member didn't want that chance and refused to participate. But thanks to some creative casting, you won't even notice! Show us what you got, TV!
0 (0%)
The Secret War of Lisa Simpson (Hmm. In our 185 years, we have never had a female cadet. Hmm... but that seems to be the way the wind is blowing these days! After all, we have female singers, female motorists)
1 (1.4%)

Total Members Voted: 15

Best Simpsons Episode - Season 8 Poll
Yesterday at 05:59:58 pm
Well now, we are almost at the finish line. Season 8 (of 10) is upon us and it is time to vote for your favourite episode of Season 8 of The Simpsons. Same rules as usual, you get UP TO 5 votes (you only have to use 1, if you want to be tactical). Last time out we had what I thought was a bit of a lesser season, but was pleased to see 22 Short Films go though, just for steamed hams alone. Pleased to say that S8 is looking up with one of my all time favourite episodes.

Season One - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351126.0 we had wins for Crepes of Wrath and Krusty Gets Busted, with no votes for the poor babysitter bandit in Some Enchanted Evening.

Season Two - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351147.0 with five votes a piece we had a close run thing, eventually being won by Bart The Daredevil and One Fish, Two Fish, Blowfish, Bluefish, with three episodes getting the famous nil points.

Season Three - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351172.0 we had a runaway winner with Homer At The Bat (contender for GOAT?) followed up by Flaming Moes. Two episodes got no love this time round, with Saturdays of Thunder and Treehouse of Horror 2 being rejected. Ha-ha.

Season Four - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351183.0 was the hardest for me to pick from so far, and perhaps the best season to date as shown by the increase in voters. Marge vs The Monorail took 30 votes and runner up was Last Exit To Springfield.

Sesson Five - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351195.0 there was only going to be one winner and that was Cape Feare, but the battle for second was neck and neck with Homer Goes To College winning by a single vote. The only 0%er was Lady Bouvier's Lover. Looks like the Marge hate extends to her mum.

Season Six - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351235.0 was a mixed bag with some episodes neck and neck and a few that got poo-pood. In the end Homer Badmad took the win, and runner up was Homer the Great. We had nil points for four episodes, including Lisa's Wedding (start of the decline?).

Season Seven - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351260.0 - wins for King Sized Homer (19 votes) and 22 Short Films About Springfield. Nil Points for Sideshow Bob's Last Gleaming and the 138th episdode clip show.

So strap yourself in and feel the G's - its time to vote for Season Eight!
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 8 Poll
Yesterday at 06:05:37 pm
My favourite season and as such I think its the toughest to pick. Think theres at least fourteen in with a shout.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 8 Poll
Yesterday at 06:15:20 pm
Feel like I need ten votes here
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 8 Poll
Yesterday at 06:34:19 pm
"Ned Flanders, I mock your value system. You also appear foolish in the eyes of others."

"Past instances in which I professed to like you were fraudulent."

"I engaged in intercourse with your spouse or significant other."

Now, that's psychiatry!
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 8 Poll
Yesterday at 07:51:57 pm
Top work as always.

You only move twice should win, but some corkers here
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 8 Poll
Yesterday at 08:07:31 pm
"Capital knockers!" always kills me.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 8 Poll
Yesterday at 08:14:20 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 06:15:20 pm
Feel like I need ten votes here
I'd still be short a few votes.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 8 Poll
Yesterday at 08:42:17 pm
You Only Move Twice
The Homer they fall
The Springfield Files
Homer vs the 18th Amendment
Homers Enemy
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 8 Poll
Yesterday at 09:22:29 pm
Phenomenal one off characters too. Cecil, John, Sherry Bobbins, Rex Banner, Grimesy and the GOAT Hank Scorpio
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 8 Poll
Yesterday at 09:43:17 pm
Fucking hell, what a season! Up there with season 4 as the best one.

Grimey, Hank Scorpio, Beer Baron, Bart after dark and the Chilli episode.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 8 Poll
Yesterday at 09:48:58 pm
Homer's Enemy is the best episode of all time for me.

Hurricane Neddy probably in the top 5 as well.

Strong season.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 8 Poll
Yesterday at 09:49:13 pm
Only two votes for The Itchy & Scratchy & Poochie Show?

Well I liked it, didn't I?
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 8 Poll
Yesterday at 10:01:56 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:49:13 pm
Only two votes for The Itchy & Scratchy & Poochie Show?

Well I liked it, didn't I?

Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 8 Poll
Yesterday at 10:02:35 pm
Twice
Fall
Divided
Amendment
Enemy
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 8 Poll
Yesterday at 10:04:47 pm
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 09:43:17 pm
Fucking hell, what a season! Up there with season 4 as the best one.

I think you're right. I'm watching some now on Disney+ and there's so many amazing sub plots and one lines.

The start of hurricane neddy when Homer says there's never been a hurricane, and Lisa says the records only go back to 1978 when the record centre was mysteriously thrown away.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 8 Poll
Yesterday at 11:05:02 pm
Well, it's been two hours. How do you feel?
I don't know. I kind of want a cigarette.
That's a good start. Let's get you a pack. What's your brand?
Anything slim.

--

Kirk, crackers are a family food, happy families. Maybe single people eat crackers, we don't know. Frankly, we don't want to know."
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 8 Poll
Yesterday at 11:46:59 pm
Springfield Files and You Only Move Twice are my two most favourite episodes entirely, I'll be using all of my influence to ensure they both go all the way to the final, so I win either way.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 8 Poll
Today at 04:28:01 am
"Ever seen a man say goodbye to a shoe?"

"Yes. Once."

Best season ever. Bart After Dark won't make it through but it'd be the best episode of any season 11 onwards
