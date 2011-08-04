Best Simpsons Episode. Season Eight
- Treehouse of Horror VII (We must go forward, not backward. Upward, not forward. And always twirling, twirling, twirling towards freedom)
- 0 (0%)
- You Only Move Twice (We don't have bums in our town, Marge, and if we did they wouldn't rush. They'd be allowed to go at their own pace.)
13 (18.6%)
- The Homer They Fall (Believe me, my god, if I could turn back the clock on my mother's stair-pushing, I would certainly reconsider it.)
4 (5.7%)
- Burns, Baby Burns (: If it's clear an' yella, you got juice there fellah; if it's tangy and brown you're in cider town!)
1 (1.4%)
- Bart After Dark ([Grampa walks in and out of Maison Deriere] Is your name Bart?)
5 (7.1%)
- A Millhouse Divided (I sleep in a racing car, do you?! I sleep in a big bed with my wife))
5 (7.1%)
- Lisa's Date with Density (You kissed a girl! That is so gay)
1 (1.4%)
- Hurricane Neddy ( Look, Daddy, Todd is stupid and I'm with him. And now Mommy's stupid!)
3 (4.3%)
- El Viaje Misterioso de Nuestro Jomer (When I'm kicking you, that means hurry up!)
2 (2.9%)
- The Springfield Files (This is a simple lie detector. I'll ask you a few yes-or-no questions, and you just answer truthfully. Do you understand? [Homer] Yes"
5 (7.1%)
- The Twisted World of Marge Simpson (Children are so fat today. Isn't there some way we could make money off that?)
1 (1.4%)
- Mountain of Madness ( Hmm. Your ideas are intriguing to me and I wish to subscribe to your newsletter)
- 0 (0%)
- Simpsoncalifragilisticexpiala(Annoyed Grunt)cious (Wait a minute, Marge. I saw "Mrs. Doubtfire." This is a man in drag!)
1 (1.4%)
- The Itchy & Scratchy & Poochie Show ( Please refrain from tasting the knob.)
3 (4.3%)
- Homer's Phobia ( I like my beer cold, my TV loud, and my homosexuals flaming!)
3 (4.3%)
- Brother from Another Series ( Oh great, whenever a woman walks by, I suppose it will be my job to lead the hooting - 'Oh yeah! Shake it, madam! Capital knockers!'"
2 (2.9%)
- My Sister, My Sitter (This is an outrage! I am two years and 38 days older than she is! This is the greatest injustice in the history of the world!)
- 0 (0%)
- Homer vs. the Eighteenth Amendment (You're out there somewhere, beer baron! And I'll find you. No you won't)
8 (11.4%)
- Grade School Confidential (Mrs. Krabappel and Principal Skinner were in the closet making babies, and I saw one of the babies, and then the baby looked at me.)
1 (1.4%)
- The Canine Mutiny (So you can either sit there crying and eating can after can of dog food until your tears smell enough like dog food to make your dog come back, or you can go out there and find your dog.)
- 0 (0%)
- The Old Man and the Lisa (I hope you learned your lesson, Lisa. Never help anyone.)
- 0 (0%)
- In Marge We Trust (You have many question, Mr Sparkle)
- 0 (0%)
- Homer's Enemy (I live in a single room above a bowling alley, and below another bowling alley! Wow)
11 (15.7%)
- The Simpsons Spin-Off Showcase (Unfortunately, one family member didn't want that chance and refused to participate. But thanks to some creative casting, you won't even notice! Show us what you got, TV!
- 0 (0%)
- The Secret War of Lisa Simpson (Hmm. In our 185 years, we have never had a female cadet. Hmm... but that seems to be the way the wind is blowing these days! After all, we have female singers, female motorists)
1 (1.4%)
