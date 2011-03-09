Why were we "lucky to win that" exactly?
We scored 2 good goals and a welcome pen. They scored one goal.
Too many people thinking that the pen saved us from some late onslaught in the 3 minutes or so that were left, when they hadnt done fuck all for the previous 30 minutes.
And also Allison is part of the team, as he said himself, his job is to stop goals.
Its always amusing this assumption that a team is lucky to win because their goalie make good saves.
There is no luck is there really, Liverpool did their scouting and paid good money for Ali, and here he gets to train with excellent coaches and play with other excellent players, and elevated his already really high level, and yep, sometimes he shines more than others.
Next game itll be another player shining brightest.
Where we lucky last week cos Jota popped up to score the goals vs Arsenal....