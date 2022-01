When I first saw it I was I wasn`t certain it was a penalty. But I don`t buy this narrative that it`s clearly not a penalty. Looks to me that some Liverpool fans agree that it wasn`t to not sound biased. Let`s look at the situation. Some people say that Jota runs into the keeper. But it`s not like the keeper is standing still, is it? He`s moving towards Jota as well. I`m not sure if Jota reaches the ball, but it shouldn`t matter any more than if Van Dijk was offside or not when Pickford tried to break his legs. The keeper takes Jota, he`s moving towards it. I would be irritated if we got one of those against us, but:



It`s a penalty.