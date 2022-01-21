« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Crystal Palace 0 v 2 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32  (Read 891 times)

PL: Crystal Palace 0 v 2 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32
« on: Today at 01:23:43 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on January 21, 2022, 03:51:22 pm
CRYSTAL PALACE v LIVERPOOL, Sunday January 23, 2pm




Nobody thought January, traditionally our bogey month, would be any easier this year without Salah and Mane (and Keita  thanks for the reminder, boss), but weve managed to cruise through so far, putting Brentford to the sword and dominating a resurgent Arsenal at their place. Jota and Jones have both looked lethal excellent but for me, the star has been a defence thats largely looked impenetrable, a great flashback to the first half of our last title winning season. But when has this fixture ever been a low-scoring affair? Two of my earliest football memories involve the 9-0 thrashing when Aldo bid adieu by throwing his boots into the Kop, and the 4-3 FA Cup semi-final when we narrowly missed out on a double for the third consecutive year.

After four years, Roy Hodgson left Palace in the summer, to be replaced by Patrick Vieira. We got the Vieira era off to a great start in September with a 3-0 win punctuated by an excellent Keita volley. The less said about Jota blazing the ball over from three yards out the better. Theyre still a mid-table team, but one thats far more entertaining to watch, with young talents like Conor Gallagher, Marc Guehi, Michael Olise, Tyrick Mitchell and Odsonne Édouard having staked places in the first team.

Chelsea loanee Gallagher is their danger man, a strong box-to-box midfielder whos drawn comparisons to Frank Lampard due to his goalscoring record, but Palace arent any better defensively than they have been in recent years, also conceding three to Chelsea, Spurs, Burnley and, on New Years Day, West Ham. They did inflict one of Man Citys two league defeats this season so they have it in them to pull off a shock, but the fact their sole wins over the last two months have come against relegation candidates Norwich and Everton mean we should be expecting a win.

So how will the teams line up?

For us, its likely to be a largely unchanged team, particularly since were about to head into yet another international break and we dont have another match for a fortnight afterwards. None of Thiago, Origi or Elliott are back to full fitness and Oxlade-Chamberlain remains a doubt due to the ankle injury he picked up against Brentford. Curtis Williams Jones has been very impressive in midfield and will surely keep his place while Minamino looks a good bet to come back into the team following a couple of cameo appearances where hes looked dangerous.




Palace meanwhile are without holding midfielder Cheikhou Kouyaté, whos playing alongside Mane at AFCON, and Wilfred Zaha, whos representing the Ivory Coast. They do however have Eberechi Eze back from a torn achilles, and hell probably start in a front three. This is how they lined up against Brighton last week:




Essentially, Palaces team is young, fast and hungry with an extra few days rest, but theyre also raw and relatively inexperienced. Lets see this one out and move on.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:26:18 pm »

Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:57:46 pm »
Crystal Palace: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Hughes, Schlupp, Olise, Edouard, Mateta.

Substitutes: Butland, Milivojevic, Ayew, Eze, Clyne, Benteke, Kelly, Ferguson, Riedewald.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:58:28 pm »
The two teams are out.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:01:29 pm »
0 The game kicks off.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:02:40 pm »
1 Liverpool quickly in their stride but an early offside occurs.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:05:37 pm »
4 Liverpool get a free kick, but we are unable to make it count and it goes to a Crystal Palace goal kick.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:06:21 pm »
4 A good move which has Trent putting in a really good deep cross but it's headed over the bar.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:08:03 pm »
6 We get a corner after Kevin Friend makes his mind up. It is initially cleared, then we retrieve the ball and go again and Henderson shoots wide.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:09:18 pm »
7 Another corner on the left and Robbo's delivery finds Van Dijk and he nicely heads it into the back of the net. 0-1 to the Reds.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 0 v 1 Liverpool VVD 8
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:10:12 pm »
Thats what you call a bullet header!

Wow

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 0 v 1 Liverpool VVD 8
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:11:17 pm »
9 So close to number 2. We are playing some lovely stuff, a great through ball by Jones but Chamberlain just fails to make contact.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 0 v 1 Liverpool VVD 8
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:13:03 pm »
11 So many chances, as first Henderson hits wide, CP clear then it comes back but Chamberlain can't get the right contact on it. CP can't clear their area at the moment.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 0 v 1 Liverpool VVD 8
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:14:37 pm »
12 Palace are so deep at the moment, just allowing us to keep passing the ball around. We've had some lovely cross field balls going really using Trent and Robbo to full effect.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 0 v 1 Liverpool VVD 8
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:15:41 pm »
13 Gorgeous forward ball from the captain, but Guaita just gets to the ball before Chamberlain.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 0 v 1 Liverpool VVD 8
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:16:14 pm »
Chamberlin  is getting in some terrific positions
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 0 v 1 Liverpool VVD 8
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:17:24 pm »
15 A rare entry into our area by Palace, Fab has to be very clever getting the ball back to Alisson, but we manage it.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 0 v 1 Liverpool VVD 8
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:17:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:16:14 pm
Chamberlin  is getting in some terrific positions

Really unlucky not to score especially that second chance.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 0 v 1 Liverpool VVD 8
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:19:08 pm »
17 Palace have had a bit more possession at least without creating anything.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 0 v 1 Liverpool VVD 8
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:19:59 pm »
Klopp holding a conference with Hendo.  ;D
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 0 v 1 Liverpool VVD 8
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:21:11 pm »
19 That was a beautiful defensive header into Alisson by Matip there.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 0 v 1 Liverpool VVD 8
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:22:36 pm »
20 Crazy! Palace get in behind our defence, but again so clearly offside. Flag goes up, Alisson saves brilliantly.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 0 v 1 Liverpool VVD 8
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:23:12 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:22:36 pm
20 Crazy! Palace get in behind our defence, but again so clearly offside. Flag goes up, Alisson saves brilliantly.
Massive foul on Jones in the build up too.

Would never have stood even if it was onside.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 0 v 1 Liverpool VVD 8
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:23:46 pm »
22 Palace getting a bit more confident. We are still in control for now.

Over to Tepid.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 0 v 1 Liverpool VVD 8
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:25:49 pm »
24 really good start by Jones today, hes been really influentual.

Bobby  down the by line, cuts it back to Jota, he lays it off to Fabinho who shoots over.

Should have hit the target 
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 0 v 1 Liverpool VVD 8
« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:28:40 pm »
27 corner to the reds, its cleared for another one.

Goes low and through everyone, anything could have happened there!
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 0 v 1 Liverpool VVD 8
« Reply #26 on: Today at 02:30:08 pm »
29 Bobby tries a shot form a tight angle, its defected if the list and behind.

Corner

Cleared, and Robbo is sharp to stop a counter by their albino
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 0 v 1 Liverpool VVD 8
« Reply #27 on: Today at 02:32:11 pm »
Curtis is everywhere today the pressure he put in Guaita there was fantastic.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 0 v 1 Liverpool VVD 8
« Reply #28 on: Today at 02:33:09 pm »
Ox lad!!!!
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 0 v 1 Liverpool VVD 8
« Reply #29 on: Today at 02:33:20 pm »
32

0-2

Chamberlain

Some lovely football down our right, then its switched to Robbo, his cross finds Chamberlain at the back post who chests it down and fires home.  Hes deserved that
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 0 v 1 Liverpool VVD 8
« Reply #30 on: Today at 02:34:11 pm »
Chamberlain deserved that, he's looked really good today. Aren't Robbo and Trent tying now in their competition?
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 0 v 2 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32
« Reply #31 on: Today at 02:37:22 pm »
36 Jones loses the ball near our box, a better final ball and they were in then, but Gallagher couldnt control it.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 0 v 2 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32
« Reply #32 on: Today at 02:40:29 pm »
39 Olise is in, but he cant beat Alisson

Sloppy to let that happen.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 0 v 2 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32
« Reply #33 on: Today at 02:42:50 pm »
We haven't half got sloppy last ten minutes. Need to hold it together here.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 0 v 2 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32
« Reply #34 on: Today at 02:42:54 pm »
41 bloody hell Mateta is in behind and shoots across the face of goal. .

Corner because Alisson got a touch on it.  Wake up reds!
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 0 v 2 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32
« Reply #35 on: Today at 02:47:33 pm »
HT 0-2

A shakey last 10, but some really good football before that
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 0 v 2 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32
« Reply #36 on: Today at 03:02:58 pm »
45 The game kicks off.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 0 v 2 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32
« Reply #37 on: Today at 03:03:51 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 02:47:25 pm
Van Dijk tried to accelerate to get back and there was nothing there... looked a bit laboured a couple of times.

True,.. but its been an intense few games and how quick is Mateta?
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 0 v 2 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32
« Reply #38 on: Today at 03:04:23 pm »
46 First chance goes to CP but the ball goes right across the box and past the goal.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 0 v 2 Liverpool VVD 8 Ox 32
« Reply #39 on: Today at 03:05:24 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:04:23 pm
46 First chance goes to CP but the ball goes right across the box and past the goal.
Gallagher got a touch on it.. how didn't he score?
