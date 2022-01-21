41 bloody hell Mateta is in behind and shoots across the face of goal. . Corner because Alisson got a touch on it. Wake up reds!

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.

W