That fucking tool Ian Wright accuses those of us with no interest in the AFCON of racism, no you fucking prick, its because we are missing some of the best players in our team for a vital game, that is why I have no time for ANY tournament mid season.



I think he's been referring to people who are questioning why it's going ahead, and why its held in January. I think his underlying point is that many who think it should be cancelled wouldn't say the same thing about the Euros or World Cup. The questions around timing also demonstrate a lack of awareness of climate and how this would affect games. The inference from some people is that Afcon is somehow less important (or more disposable) than other tournaments, which is where the racism aspect comes in.Wright is one of the better pundits out there - always tells it how he sees it, and has always been complimentary about us. He's one of the good guys.