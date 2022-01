Music snobs never liked or rated his stuff but there's no disputing his record sales or the fact that he gave an awful lot of pleasure to those who did. So sad news for all those who loved the guy.Back when it came out, I got a cassette copy of the BOOH album from the record club we had in work and tried as hard as I could to get something from it but it just left me cold and I could never get past what really did come across as an imitative parodying of the Spectorlike drama that ran through Bruce's Born to Run album which was on an entirely different level of real rock authenticity and which I guess puts me very firmly in snob territory.