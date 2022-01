Bat Out Of Hell always reminds me of summer holidays on the mid-north coast of NSW. All our friends and families staying in these ex-army canvas tents, us kids acting out the vocals, air-playing piano on the picnic tables, watching our catholic parents argue about it being a devil album (if you played it backwards). I've probably only listened to Bat Out Of Hell about a dozen times in the past 30 years but I could pretty much guarantee you I'd be able to bang out all the lyrics.