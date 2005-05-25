« previous next »
Author Topic: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78  (Read 10325 times)

Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 09:36:48 am
He definitely was their best threat, always looking to attack, but he wasn't that effective. Saka also was kept pretty quiet. Not seen enough of Martinelli to know if he is decent or not but as a lot of teams seems to target that side he wasn't really up to much in comparison. Trent seemed comfortable.

Martinelli is only 20 and a top talent.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
I really enjoyed that last night. Arsenal clearly decided on a smash and grab. Get a goal early then shut up shop. We held out and then our quality told. Jota is such a good player.

Jones was fantastic, even if it was only Arsenal he was taking the piss out of. He just needs to keep building on each performance and he'll  could be a starter next year.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
Our Kids are Alright!






Youth looks like our immediate future, which is massive credit to both Jurgen and Pep L.




Wembley bound.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:39:20 am
So happy we beat these conspiracy theorists.

I was disappointed we blew it at Anfield but it was worth it just to do them at their own rubbish, hollow ground

They played such nothing football. Surprised at how dirty they were. I shouldn't be I suppose. They don't play with a philosophy and they haven't for so long.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
Kelleher has really come on in the last year or so, his position is fantastic so rarely has to make a save, bit like Alisson. Credit to our goalkeeping coaches.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
A great win last night as took us a while to get going as Arze tried to do a Liverpool and run us off our feet in the first 15 - 20 minutes. Remember when we did that as was stunning to see us come out at the first bell and go like a bat out of hell (RIP Meatloaf) but Arsenal did a McGregor so was gassed by the 2nd bell. You got to like some of their youngsters though as mix that with a few good buys Arsenal will be back in the Top 4 a lot quicker than Utd. Even the 'auld' lad Lacazette, got my attention as never understood why he struggled to be first choice as puts himself about, a central defender knows he has had a battle and def would be a good pick up even at 30/31. The calls for more reds just shows how soft the game has gone as every challenge slowed down in replays looks worse and nothing wrong with putting youself about as long as you are not trying to injure a lad.

Anyway back to the game as we got a grip on the match with a goal out of the blue, great stuff by Jota as hes more old school striker who will probably score 20 league goals for us this season. Crazy some want to splash big on another striker when we have three of the leagues top scorers who's form this year has covered over the cracks in other departments of the team. Jota's second was straight out of the Ian Rush diary with the ball over the top by Trent/Kenny. Cool as a cucumber finish.

Hats off to Caoimhe for an outstanding fill in job again, that finger tip save was world class & every season we have him will be a bonus as at 23/24 he will soon want to be starting ever game. Teams will be test the waters soon surely as could double or triple his wages plus give him the #1
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:24:27 am
Find the swooning over Martinelli a little odd if I'm honest, even from the manager. He looks a decent player but I can't really remember a single moment where I was worried that he had the ball. The few times that they looked anything more than pedestrian was when Jo-el fucked up trying to play or dribble out from the back and gifted them/him the ball. I think he probably stood out because he had an alright game and the majority of their players were utter shite.

He was their threat, particularly first half. I was surprised how quiet Saka was (he was their threat in the first leg).

They've got some excellent prospects like these two but they will be inconsistent at that age.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 09:41:14 pm
There were some absolute fucking bedwetters after the first leg. None of them should be allowed to enjoy this, or watch the final.

Too fucking right. Its brilliant to be on the verge of winning a domestic cup again and the players will be delighted to be playing a Wembley in a game that means something.

The King is happy too

Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
Quote from: redtel on Today at 09:50:27 am
Yeah, everyone noticed the commentary was even handed for once.

Think Bill Leslie did the 1st leg commentary.

Its easy to see that Arteta is fully versed in the Pep playbook of fouls but he needs to refine it as City never get the number of red cards his team have amassed.

Remember Wenger teams having more red cards than the average. Must be what they drink in N London.

Great controlled performance from us and delighted to see Curtis playing so well.Hes got all  the technical skills and as Klopp said hes not short on confidence. He can only get better and its another local in our team.

Diogo. What a player- since his first match for us.

Thought the game management was back last night in defending a lead. That's where we've fell down this season. Bodes well for the CL and hopefully the final next month.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 09:47:55 pm
Long way to come for fuck all for Partey wasnt it?  Get back in the country at midday after being dumped out of AFCON, comes on for the last 15, gets sent off, dumped out of second competition in 48 hours.


Given how late he was with his tackles, I think his head was still in the Cameroon timezone.


Nice, neat performance. Get a goal up, control the game, wear the opposition down.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 09:47:55 pm
Long way to come for fuck all for Partey wasnt it?  Get back in the country at midday after being dumped out of AFCON, comes on for the last 15, gets sent off, dumped out of second competition in 48 hours.

Everton-esque that.

Showed how desperate they were that he was their plan B and go-to option on the bench.

They knew they needed an early goal and then dog it out from there.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
Can't believe we've come back to win that. Thought the tie was done and dusted when they thrashed us 0-0 at Anfield.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
Trent, then Jones, Elliot (ok we bought him), this season we've seen bits of Gordon and Morton. Not bad.

Our biggest signing after the Allison, Van Dijk, Keita, Fabinho, Oxlade cohort is Jota who's doing petty well too, while players who cost a fair bit more have flattered to deceive for other clubs.

Surely even the most ardent transfer addicts must agree that just because a player is expensive and high profile, doesn't mean he's the right fit for us.

I deliberately didn't mention Kelleher because I can't see him as a No1 in the near term while Alisson is about, but that's nothing to do with ability. As others have said when you see he's playing you don't give it a second thought. It's no wonder we decided to cash in on Ward.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:24:27 am
Find the swooning over Martinelli a little odd if I'm honest, even from the manager. He looks a decent player but I can't really remember a single moment where I was worried that he had the ball. The few times that they looked anything more than pedestrian was when Jo-el fucked up trying to play or dribble out from the back and gifted them/him the ball. I think he probably stood out because he had an alright game and the majority of their players were utter shite.

Playing a great game against us shouldn't be a benchmark for a youngster. We press teams to death and even then, he was the only Arsenal player who seemed to try something yesterday. He was having a great spell at 18 before he had a long term injury, came back after the injury, looked rusty, but seems to have found himself back in the last few months, certainly against many sides. He was brilliant against Man City.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:24:27 am
Find the swooning over Martinelli a little odd if I'm honest, even from the manager. He looks a decent player but I can't really remember a single moment where I was worried that he had the ball. The few times that they looked anything more than pedestrian was when Jo-el fucked up trying to play or dribble out from the back and gifted them/him the ball. I think he probably stood out because he had an alright game and the majority of their players were utter shite.

Reminds me of when we signed Jota.  He was clearly a good player, but not sure (m)any thought he'd be this good for us. 

I'm sure the way Klopp develops players, a player of his talent would do very well at Liverpool.  He's still very young as well.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
I think Martinelli's great, personally. He's a little shite.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:24:27 am
Find the swooning over Martinelli a little odd if I'm honest, even from the manager. He looks a decent player but I can't really remember a single moment where I was worried that he had the ball. The few times that they looked anything more than pedestrian was when Jo-el fucked up trying to play or dribble out from the back and gifted them/him the ball. I think he probably stood out because he had an alright game and the majority of their players were utter shite.
Me neither mate.
I'm trying to see what people see in him. Yes he was a threat, but that's easy to do when the rest of the team plays like wet underwear. You stand out more. Hell, we've seen it plenty a time.
I don't care for players who don't play for us- young or old, but I'll try to keep an eye on him even though he hasn't caught my attention.
