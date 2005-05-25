A great win last night as took us a while to get going as Arze tried to do a Liverpool and run us off our feet in the first 15 - 20 minutes. Remember when we did that as was stunning to see us come out at the first bell and go like a bat out of hell (RIP Meatloaf) but Arsenal did a McGregor so was gassed by the 2nd bell. You got to like some of their youngsters though as mix that with a few good buys Arsenal will be back in the Top 4 a lot quicker than Utd. Even the 'auld' lad Lacazette, got my attention as never understood why he struggled to be first choice as puts himself about, a central defender knows he has had a battle and def would be a good pick up even at 30/31. The calls for more reds just shows how soft the game has gone as every challenge slowed down in replays looks worse and nothing wrong with putting youself about as long as you are not trying to injure a lad.



Anyway back to the game as we got a grip on the match with a goal out of the blue, great stuff by Jota as hes more old school striker who will probably score 20 league goals for us this season. Crazy some want to splash big on another striker when we have three of the leagues top scorers who's form this year has covered over the cracks in other departments of the team. Jota's second was straight out of the Ian Rush diary with the ball over the top by Trent/Kenny. Cool as a cucumber finish.



Hats off to Caoimhe for an outstanding fill in job again, that finger tip save was world class & every season we have him will be a bonus as at 23/24 he will soon want to be starting ever game. Teams will be test the waters soon surely as could double or triple his wages plus give him the #1