Trent, then Jones, Elliot (ok we bought him), this season we've seen bits of Gordon and Morton. Not bad.
Our biggest signing after the Allison, Van Dijk, Keita, Fabinho, Oxlade cohort is Jota who's doing petty well too, while players who cost a fair bit more have flattered to deceive for other clubs.
Surely even the most ardent transfer addicts must agree that just because a player is expensive and high profile, doesn't mean he's the right fit for us.
I deliberately didn't mention Kelleher because I can't see him as a No1 in the near term while Alisson is about, but that's nothing to do with ability. As others have said when you see he's playing you don't give it a second thought. It's no wonder we decided to cash in on Ward.