martinelli was a danger, talented kid but we annulled the rest of it (tho matip had a bit of strange one in making life hard for us, right to sub him half time)
game managed them well, got the goal, took the sting out of the game, didn't make it a battle but took the minutes off the clock by keeping ball or keeping them at arms length while we tried to create a second - doesn't look that exciting to watch but it was executed well, particularly in the second half (first half, not so much, bit sloppy)
and jota coming up with two quality goals