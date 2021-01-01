« previous next »
Author Topic: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78  (Read 9661 times)

Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 11:55:17 pm »
39 Cup finals in the modern era (won 24, lost 14), magnificent. Some teams never get to a cup final of any sort, Shrewsbury's best achievement was getting to the FAC quarter finals. We are so lucky to follow this club (and the football's not bad either)
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 11:59:01 pm »
Would like to see Kelleher at the final. He is the reason we are there.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 11:59:01 pm »
Pretty much total control bar the first 5-10 minutes or so. Great to be in another final!

A word of praise for the Sky main comms Gary Weaver, he was quite complimentary of the Reds and even mentioned the songs being sung by the travelling Kop a couple of times ("Liverpool's European Anthem gets an airing..." etc.). I think he did the first leg too and wonder is he a Red? Either way it's refreshing to hear the main comms on Sky without some sort of agenda against Liverpool!

Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #403 on: Today at 12:09:56 am »
I thought Arsenal were set up too aggressively. Not sure what their injury/COVID situation is, but the 4-1-4-1 was very, very ambitious and would have demanded an equally rigorous performance from all 5 attacking players. For us, I felt we were a bit knackered looking in the first half, a bit slow to some balls. Jota was razor sharp though and I love the way he plays. Second half we were playing in stride and Arsenal didn't really get a look in. Glad to make it to the final, it's too bad Chelsea will probably have found their form again by the end of February but we can certainly still beat them. Hopefully just one of several pieces of silverware we bring home this season, always extra fun watching a cup final even though it's just the league cup!
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #404 on: Today at 12:18:55 am »
Quote from: Red-4-Ever on Yesterday at 11:59:01 pm
Pretty much total control bar the first 5-10 minutes or so. Great to be in another final!

A word of praise for the Sky main comms Gary Weaver, he was quite complimentary of the Reds and even mentioned the songs being sung by the travelling Kop a couple of times ("Liverpool's European Anthem gets an airing..." etc.). I think he did the first leg too and wonder is he a Red? Either way it's refreshing to hear the main comms on Sky without some sort of agenda against Liverpool!




Saw this earlier ...

Quote from: Hi72 on Yesterday at 10:40:40 pm
A top lad all round.  Born and bred in Anfield but actually a blue.  One of my best mates at Uni back in the day.   Cheers Ga!
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #405 on: Today at 12:30:08 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:26:40 pm
Milk
Coca Cola
Carling
Worthingtons
Carabao?

Be nice to get back above Abu Dhabi for number of wins.
Carabao sounds like buffalo in my local language.  Kerbau.  LOL
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #406 on: Today at 01:17:41 am »
Excellent from the lads tonight, Jota on fire.

 I feel so comfortable when Kelleher covers for Ali, can't remember the last time i felt that way.

About time we were back at Wembley, commentator saying "Anfield south" wont go down well 😂
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #407 on: Today at 01:28:06 am »
Quote from: Heritage on Today at 12:09:56 am
I thought Arsenal were set up too aggressively. Not sure what their injury/COVID situation is, but the 4-1-4-1 was very, very ambitious and would have demanded an equally rigorous performance from all 5 attacking players. For us, I felt we were a bit knackered looking in the first half, a bit slow to some balls. Jota was razor sharp though and I love the way he plays. Second half we were playing in stride and Arsenal didn't really get a look in. Glad to make it to the final, it's too bad Chelsea will probably have found their form again by the end of February but we can certainly still beat them. Hopefully just one of several pieces of silverware we bring home this season, always extra fun watching a cup final even though it's just the league cup!

Its not just the League Cup, its a Final with a trophy to be won that goes on that wall thing we have at Anfield, ya know the one ;)
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #408 on: Today at 01:31:37 am »
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 09:59:01 pm
Champagne Charlie Nicholas. Turned us down didnt he? Did bugger all in his time at Arsenal apart from his two flukes to win that final.

Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #409 on: Today at 01:45:37 am »
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 10:08:00 pm
Big gap between us and Arsenal. Hooray we are in a final. Toot toot!

BUT... More importantly, someone in my household has put my cooker hood grease filter back in place but upside down. I wouldn't have thought it is even possible to do that. So now the lever that removes it, is inside the hood. I know Rawk has some pretty specialist people even some surgeons in the injury thread. All I need is a technical minded person to give me some pointers as to how I remove the filter/grill thing without breaking the hood.

Thoughts welcome.

Phone Jota .
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #410 on: Today at 02:32:43 am »
I think Merson loves Trent more then I do my girlfriend, lol, tbf though she is a bitter blue
    • Grime Forum
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #411 on: Today at 02:59:23 am »
*chefs kiss*

Arteta, Simon Hughes, Anti Vaxxers, Covid Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, your boys took a hell of a beating.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #412 on: Today at 03:53:04 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 11:19:07 pm
What the fuck was that commentator on Quest on about?! Liked saying finest of margins. Said he thought Jota was off and was amazed when it wasnt. He was CLEARLY onside, Colonel Blink.

The Numskulls...
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #413 on: Today at 04:02:05 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:32:49 pm
Criminally under viewed video btw. It's a fucking belter.

Yep it's fantastic, don't think it'll ever be topped.

For those who haven't seen you're missing out.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/DtK5p6l8-no" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/DtK5p6l8-no</a>
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #414 on: Today at 04:51:26 am »
+ ESPN: "Jota's masterclass in Liverpool's League Cup semifinal win shows how far Arsenal must go"

Alexandre Lacazette pressed the ball well early on and hit the crossbar with a floated free-kick inside the first five minutes, but he ended the first half with more fouls (four) than completed passes (three).

The Frenchman then wasted a superb chance to equalise just after the restart and faded in influence further thereafter, replaced by Eddie Nketiah for the final 16 minutes.

Yet Gabriel Martinelli was so industrious that Klopp even singled him out for praise afterwards: "Everybody should remember the name, outstanding player."

There is some uncertainty about the veracity of reports Arsenal are closing in on Dusan Vlahovic, but there is no doubt they are in the market for a forward and the Fiorentina striker is a player under consideration. This was a night to sharpen minds in that pursuit.

The same is true in midfield as Arsenal pursue a deal for Juventus' Arthur Melo. It appeared Partey was returning to ease concerns in this part of the pitch, but the wisdom of his 14-minute cameo despite playing for Ghana in a different continent on Tuesday has to be questioned.

He didn't managed to finish the game not because of fatigue, but for two yellow cards, the second of which after a tackle on Fabinho so late he was perhaps jet lagged.

The game was already lost by that stage anyway, the damage already done. In the end, Arsenal missed out on a cup final by lacking a clinical centre-forward in Jota's mould. Missing out on a top four spot from their present position for the same reason would be a much bigger problem.


- https://www.espn.com/soccer/english-carabao-cup/story/4574909/jotas-masterclass-in-liverpools-carabao-cup-win-shows-how-far-arsenal-must-go
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #415 on: Today at 05:43:08 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 10:43:54 pm
that was easy. Arsenal discipline problems are mad. !4 reds under arteta. if I could back 14 for us its kendo in the coutinhoo game in 2014. Mad
3 Reds in their last 3 games as well, isn't it? Mad that!
Commentator also mentioned that they have the most red cards in the league overall, I think!
« Last Edit: Today at 05:46:47 am by the_red_pill »
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #416 on: Today at 06:07:03 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 05:43:08 am
3 Reds in their last 3 games as well, isn't it? Mad that!
Commentator also mentioned that they have the most red cards in the league overall, I think!

I think the timeframe is from when Arteta too over but they have 14 reds compared to the next, Southampton with 8. They aren't what I'd call a physical side really but they have several reckless players. 
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #417 on: Today at 06:41:25 am »
Great second half. Matip was all over the shop weirdly. Trent, Robbo were purring second half. Fabinho wonderful throughout. Jota, what a player.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #418 on: Today at 07:09:06 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:49:53 pm
Really strange performance, thought on the one hand we were really poor but the other we didn't really give Arsenal a sniff. At the end of the day the result is all that matters.

Jota is probably performing as well as Mane or Firmino ever have, crazy good signing.

Onto Wembley! Really happy and think at full strength we have a good shot at this.

Christ not sure what you expect from a team if that was really poor ?!

Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #419 on: Today at 07:15:37 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 04:51:26 am
+ ESPN: "Jota's masterclass in Liverpool's League Cup semifinal win shows how far Arsenal must go"

Alexandre Lacazette pressed the ball well early on and hit the crossbar with a floated free-kick inside the first five minutes, but he ended the first half with more fouls (four) than completed passes (three).

The Frenchman then wasted a superb chance to equalise just after the restart and faded in influence further thereafter, replaced by Eddie Nketiah for the final 16 minutes.

Yet Gabriel Martinelli was so industrious that Klopp even singled him out for praise afterwards: "Everybody should remember the name, outstanding player."

There is some uncertainty about the veracity of reports Arsenal are closing in on Dusan Vlahovic, but there is no doubt they are in the market for a forward and the Fiorentina striker is a player under consideration. This was a night to sharpen minds in that pursuit.

The same is true in midfield as Arsenal pursue a deal for Juventus' Arthur Melo. It appeared Partey was returning to ease concerns in this part of the pitch, but the wisdom of his 14-minute cameo despite playing for Ghana in a different continent on Tuesday has to be questioned.

He didn't managed to finish the game not because of fatigue, but for two yellow cards, the second of which after a tackle on Fabinho so late he was perhaps jet lagged.

The game was already lost by that stage anyway, the damage already done. In the end, Arsenal missed out on a cup final by lacking a clinical centre-forward in Jota's mould. Missing out on a top four spot from their present position for the same reason would be a much bigger problem.


- https://www.espn.com/soccer/english-carabao-cup/story/4574909/jotas-masterclass-in-liverpools-carabao-cup-win-shows-how-far-arsenal-must-go
Artey's tackle wasn't late, it hit exactly where it was intended to.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #420 on: Today at 07:25:36 am »
martinelli was a danger, talented kid but we annulled the rest of it (tho matip had a bit of strange one in making life hard for us, right to sub him half time)

game managed them well, got the goal, took the sting out of the game, didn't make it a battle but took the minutes off the clock by keeping ball or keeping them at arms length while we tried to create a second - doesn't look that exciting to watch but it was executed well, particularly in the second half (first half, not so much, bit sloppy)

and jota coming up with two quality goals
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #421 on: Today at 07:26:09 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:37:24 pm
UP THE FALSE POSITIVE REDS!
False positive? Try looking at last week's hype around Arsenal.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #422 on: Today at 08:08:58 am »
That was so assured throughout

What a feeling
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #423 on: Today at 08:25:11 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 05:43:08 am
3 Reds in their last 3 games as well, isn't it? Mad that!
Commentator also mentioned that they have the most red cards in the league overall, I think!
Xhaka was lucky not have gone a couple of weeks ago as well. Same weekend Sir Harry of Kane touched the ball.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #424 on: Today at 08:27:42 am »
I thought it'd be a tough match, Arsenal certainly started strong and we looked like we hadn't found our rhythmn. Matip had a bit of a mare

But after 10 or so minutes we started to stamp our authority on the game...and to be honest we never let up. We should have scored more and Arsenal were kept at arms length. Their fans quietened down and the reds put on a European away performance

Curtis Jones was mgnificent in midfield I thought...Gordon pressed well and should have taken his chance but is promising. Trent and Jota were excellent and the level of performance was good throughout. Konate I thought looked assured when he came on too.

Great confidence boosting win, one more win before the break and we've got a cup final to look forward to.   8)
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #425 on: Today at 08:32:55 am »
Having watched it back, Arsenal are going to continue having a problem with red cards unless Arteta stops some of their shit soon.
Partey's first yellow should have been a straight red, Lacazette made about 4 yellow card offenses pulling players back after the stamp on jones, Martinelli with a blatant dive.
Mike Dean would have sent half of them off last night!
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #426 on: Today at 08:34:48 am »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 12:18:55 am

Saw this earlier ...


Oh :o Cheers!
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #427 on: Today at 08:35:41 am »
presser after the game, klopp makes special mention of martinelli between questions (ie out of the blue), 'remember that name, special player etc'

not the first time klopp has singled out martinelli as a special talent (he did it a year ago) that he clearly likes

pretty sure jurgen would like him here and you can see why, if he didn't before, i think martinelli knows it now  ;D
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #428 on: Today at 08:38:17 am »
Quote from: Runehammer on Today at 06:07:03 am
I think the timeframe is from when Arteta too over but they have 14 reds compared to the next, Southampton with 8. They aren't what I'd call a physical side really but they have several reckless players.

As someone pointed out earlier, Arteta is constantly winding them up from the side. I have watched a couple of their games in addition to the three against us this season. They were gassed after 15 minutes trying to press us in all three games. In all the games they seem to equate pressing with running after the man with the ball tugging at his arm/shirt. They seem to be under users to get close and commit the Pep trademarked tactical foul. Lacazette was doing my head in last night as well as the 4 fouls Atkinson blew for, he got away with stuff as Atkinson seemed to want to let play flow, and never went back and warned him. Add in the Arsenal penchant for falling over waving arms looking for fouls and its quite obvious what Arteta has brought with him from Pep.
They have some decent players but I think Arteta is trying to play a certain way without the necessary personnel or levels of endurance in certain players.
He is a whiny bugger though. Claiming we were lucky with the first goal,
We opened up that defence with a brilliant backheel from Bobby to release Trent, Jota nutmegged their full back and scuffed a shot past the Keeper. Perhaps the keeper should have got it? Perhaps they need a better keeper? Merson and Redknapp described it as total football, because of the way Trent and Hendo swapped positions to cause maximum disruption to the Arsenal marking in midfield.

Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #429 on: Today at 08:39:20 am »
So happy we beat these conspiracy theorists.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #430 on: Today at 09:02:55 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:34:19 pm
Quite liked that sub. Milner as a finisher and replacing Hendo so still left Jones and Fab out there. Its when they play together that sometimes things can go wrong as they can both roam quite wide.

The subs were very smart last night. Having 5 subs allows Klopp to change things earlier. That was his 3rd sub which he wouldn't have made that early if he didn't have another one to use.

Milner, particularly in big games, is a much better option to bring on and close a game out than to start him, especially next to Henderson.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #431 on: Today at 09:13:35 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:39:41 pm
at least he didn't add "have you been? HAVE YOU BEEN?"

:)

Ah the good old days when toilet humour and bossy, overweight women were standard TV fare and we played Woolwich Arsenal in the marbled halls of Highbury.

And then went to swap cigarettes cards of our favourite togger players. :)
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #432 on: Today at 09:24:27 am »
Find the swooning over Martinelli a little odd if I'm honest, even from the manager. He looks a decent player but I can't really remember a single moment where I was worried that he had the ball. The few times that they looked anything more than pedestrian was when Jo-el fucked up trying to play or dribble out from the back and gifted them/him the ball. I think he probably stood out because he had an alright game and the majority of their players were utter shite.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #433 on: Today at 09:27:49 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:24:27 am
Find the swooning over Martinelli a little odd if I'm honest, even from the manager. He looks a decent player but I can't really remember a single moment where I was worried that he had the ball. The few times that they looked anything more than pedestrian was when Jo-el fucked up trying to play or dribble out from the back and gifted them/him the ball. I think he probably stood out because he had an alright game and the majority of their players were utter shite.

I think we doubled up on him a lot, even without Tierney overlapping, but he still looked their most likely player to do anything. He's definitely got something about him.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #434 on: Today at 09:31:39 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 08:35:41 am
presser after the game, klopp makes special mention of martinelli between questions (ie out of the blue), 'remember that name, special player etc'

not the first time klopp has singled out martinelli as a special talent (he did it a year ago) that he clearly likes

pretty sure jurgen would like him here and you can see why, if he didn't before, i think martinelli knows it now  ;D
He (Martinelli) must be buzzing hearing that praise from Kloppo. And he must be wondering whether there's any chance...probably chatting to his agent as we speak.

To go from Captain Black and his shithouse Mysterons to join the proper Thunderbirds are Go, Go Go team, must be kind of appealing for any young player. Hell, we even have a Virgil and a Gordon...
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #435 on: Today at 09:36:48 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:24:27 am
Find the swooning over Martinelli a little odd if I'm honest, even from the manager. He looks a decent player but I can't really remember a single moment where I was worried that he had the ball. The few times that they looked anything more than pedestrian was when Jo-el fucked up trying to play or dribble out from the back and gifted them/him the ball. I think he probably stood out because he had an alright game and the majority of their players were utter shite.

He definitely was their best threat, always looking to attack, but he wasn't that effective. Saka also was kept pretty quiet. Not seen enough of Martinelli to know if he is decent or not but as a lot of teams seems to target that side he wasn't really up to much in comparison. Trent seemed comfortable.
Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
« Reply #436 on: Today at 09:39:30 am »
I thought Saka was poor for them after thinking he looked their best player in the first leg. Robbo had the better of him all game.
