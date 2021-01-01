I think the timeframe is from when Arteta too over but they have 14 reds compared to the next, Southampton with 8. They aren't what I'd call a physical side really but they have several reckless players.



As someone pointed out earlier, Arteta is constantly winding them up from the side. I have watched a couple of their games in addition to the three against us this season. They were gassed after 15 minutes trying to press us in all three games. In all the games they seem to equate pressing with running after the man with the ball tugging at his arm/shirt. They seem to be under users to get close and commit the Pep trademarked tactical foul. Lacazette was doing my head in last night as well as the 4 fouls Atkinson blew for, he got away with stuff as Atkinson seemed to want to let play flow, and never went back and warned him. Add in the Arsenal penchant for falling over waving arms looking for fouls and its quite obvious what Arteta has brought with him from Pep.They have some decent players but I think Arteta is trying to play a certain way without the necessary personnel or levels of endurance in certain players.He is a whiny bugger though. Claiming we were lucky with the first goal,We opened up that defence with a brilliant backheel from Bobby to release Trent, Jota nutmegged their full back and scuffed a shot past the Keeper. Perhaps the keeper should have got it? Perhaps they need a better keeper? Merson and Redknapp described it as total football, because of the way Trent and Hendo swapped positions to cause maximum disruption to the Arsenal marking in midfield.