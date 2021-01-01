Alexandre Lacazette pressed the ball well early on and hit the crossbar with a floated free-kick inside the first five minutes, but he ended the first half with more fouls (four) than completed passes (three).The Frenchman then wasted a superb chance to equalise just after the restart and faded in influence further thereafter, replaced by Eddie Nketiah for the final 16 minutes.There is some uncertainty about the veracity of reports Arsenal are closing in on Dusan Vlahovic, but there is no doubt they are in the market for a forward and the Fiorentina striker is a player under consideration. This was a night to sharpen minds in that pursuit.The same is true in midfield as Arsenal pursue a deal for Juventus' Arthur Melo. It appeared Partey was returning to ease concerns in this part of the pitch, but the wisdom of his 14-minute cameo despite playing for Ghana in a different continent on Tuesday has to be questioned.He didn't managed to finish the game not because of fatigue, but for two yellow cards, the second of which after a tackle on Fabinho so late he was perhaps jet lagged.The game was already lost by that stage anyway, the damage already done. In the end, Arsenal missed out on a cup final by lacking a clinical centre-forward in Jota's mould. Missing out on a top four spot from their present position for the same reason would be a much bigger problem.