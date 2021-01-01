« previous next »
LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78

Black Bull Nova

Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 11:55:17 pm
39 Cup finals in the modern era (won 24, lost 14), magnificent. Some teams never get to a cup final of any sort, Shrewsbury's best achievement was getting to the FAC quarter finals. We are so lucky to follow this club (and the football's not bad either)
redalways

Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 11:59:01 pm
Would like to see Kelleher at the final. He is the reason we are there.
Red-4-Ever

Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 11:59:01 pm
Pretty much total control bar the first 5-10 minutes or so. Great to be in another final!

A word of praise for the Sky main comms Gary Weaver, he was quite complimentary of the Reds and even mentioned the songs being sung by the travelling Kop a couple of times ("Liverpool's European Anthem gets an airing..." etc.). I think he did the first leg too and wonder is he a Red? Either way it's refreshing to hear the main comms on Sky without some sort of agenda against Liverpool!

Heritage

Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
Reply #403 on: Today at 12:09:56 am
I thought Arsenal were set up too aggressively. Not sure what their injury/COVID situation is, but the 4-1-4-1 was very, very ambitious and would have demanded an equally rigorous performance from all 5 attacking players. For us, I felt we were a bit knackered looking in the first half, a bit slow to some balls. Jota was razor sharp though and I love the way he plays. Second half we were playing in stride and Arsenal didn't really get a look in. Glad to make it to the final, it's too bad Chelsea will probably have found their form again by the end of February but we can certainly still beat them. Hopefully just one of several pieces of silverware we bring home this season, always extra fun watching a cup final even though it's just the league cup!
Red_Rich

Re: LC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool (0-2) Jota 19 78
Reply #404 on: Today at 12:18:55 am
Quote from: Red-4-Ever on Yesterday at 11:59:01 pm
Pretty much total control bar the first 5-10 minutes or so. Great to be in another final!

A word of praise for the Sky main comms Gary Weaver, he was quite complimentary of the Reds and even mentioned the songs being sung by the travelling Kop a couple of times ("Liverpool's European Anthem gets an airing..." etc.). I think he did the first leg too and wonder is he a Red? Either way it's refreshing to hear the main comms on Sky without some sort of agenda against Liverpool!




Saw this earlier ...

Quote from: Hi72 on Yesterday at 10:40:40 pm
A top lad all round.  Born and bred in Anfield but actually a blue.  One of my best mates at Uni back in the day.   Cheers Ga!
