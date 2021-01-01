I thought Arsenal were set up too aggressively. Not sure what their injury/COVID situation is, but the 4-1-4-1 was very, very ambitious and would have demanded an equally rigorous performance from all 5 attacking players. For us, I felt we were a bit knackered looking in the first half, a bit slow to some balls. Jota was razor sharp though and I love the way he plays. Second half we were playing in stride and Arsenal didn't really get a look in. Glad to make it to the final, it's too bad Chelsea will probably have found their form again by the end of February but we can certainly still beat them. Hopefully just one of several pieces of silverware we bring home this season, always extra fun watching a cup final even though it's just the league cup!