OK, I'm cheating. This is an initial flush of $&$ girly excitement. I just know that in 18 years you too will be a converted $&$ fan. Am particularly looking at Capon here...This is the b-side of a 12 " he put out about 3 years ago. I think. Can't be arsed to check. It's a mash up of a real (I checked - it IS real) conversation with USA talent show with Simon Cowell. It's gold.Also dedicated to Arsenal fans who turned up at Anfield singing 'We're By Far The Best Team...' 9 fucking times. The Worst.Next track next week. Sorry.