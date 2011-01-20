« previous next »
Author Topic: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)  (Read 47861 times)

Offline Sangria

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 12:11:58 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 11:52:43 pm
Cheers again.

Right.

Spoiler
Sorry to do this as youre obviously aware I aint read the books..but,Galadriel, right, is she as prominent in the books as far as this story goes in this series and to blame like theyre making out? Or is the the Americanisation of it like U-571 starring Jon Bon jovi?

Also, based on an earlier question. One you kinda answered but how long in years does Sauron take to re generate?

[close]

Cant tell ya how much I appreciate this mate, thanks (And Draex for your answer )

Spoiler
Hard to say one thing or another about Galadriel, as she's notoriously one of the bits of Tolkien's mythology that Tolkien wavered on the most. When Chris Tolkien compiled the Silmarillion, he eventually settled on Galadriel being the daughter of Finarfin and the sister of Finrod, and one of the non-Feanorian ringleaders of the Elvish revolt against the Valar. There are other versions of Galadriel's story in the notes that paint a completely different Galadriel, including different versions of the Elfstone that she gives to Aragorn (which was completely missing in the Silmarillion, and whose story only exists in notes).

It takes varying amounts of time for Sauron to regenerate a body. After Luthien let him go, Sauron fled into forests in the north of Beleriand, far away from Melkor's annoyance and scorn, and vented his anger in the form of a giant bat that terrorised the forest. He eventually took an Elvish form again in time to attempt to surrender to the Valarin army that had taken down his master. After his body was drowned in Numenor, he took a little time to form another body, but he still had the One Ring with him, where most of his Maiarin power was. After he was killed by Gil-galad and Elendil, the One Ring was taken by Isildur and later lost, and it took him maybe 2000+ years to form another body. After the One Ring was destroyed and all his Maiarin power permanently lost with it, he no longer had the power to form another body.
[close]
Logged
Offline Sangria

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 12:16:46 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:58:29 pm
Could someone please explain LOTR to me with concision?

Spoiler
A Hobbit has a Ring of Power that the Dark Lord wants, that will guarantee world conquest. The Ring will find its way back to the Dark Lord, or corrupt anyone who tries to use it, so the only lasting solution is to destroy it. The only way of destroying it is to take it back to the place where it was made, right on the Dark Lord's doorstep. The Hobbit's friends do all they can to distract the Dark Lord while the Hobbit takes it there, eventually succeeding in destroying it. With the Ring of Power gone, magic disappears from the world.
[close]
Online Peabee

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 12:21:07 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:16:46 am
Spoiler
A Hobbit has a Ring of Power that the Dark Lord wants, that will guarantee world conquest. The Ring will find its way back to the Dark Lord, or corrupt anyone who tries to use it, so the only lasting solution is to destroy it. The only way of destroying it is to take it back to the place where it was made, right on the Dark Lord's doorstep. The Hobbit's friends do all they can to distract the Dark Lord while the Hobbit takes it there, eventually succeeding in destroying it. With the Ring of Power gone, magic disappears from the world.
[close]

Thanks Sangria.  :D
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 12:26:36 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:11:58 am
Spoiler
Hard to say one thing or another about Galadriel, as she's notoriously one of the bits of Tolkien's mythology that Tolkien wavered on the most. When Chris Tolkien compiled the Silmarillion, he eventually settled on Galadriel being the daughter of Finarfin and the sister of Finrod, and one of the non-Feanorian ringleaders of the Elvish revolt against the Valar. There are other versions of Galadriel's story in the notes that paint a completely different Galadriel, including different versions of the Elfstone that she gives to Aragorn (which was completely missing in the Silmarillion, and whose story only exists in notes).

It takes varying amounts of time for Sauron to regenerate a body. After Luthien let him go, Sauron fled into forests in the north of Beleriand, far away from Melkor's annoyance and scorn, and vented his anger in the form of a giant bat that terrorised the forest. He eventually took an Elvish form again in time to attempt to surrender to the Valarin army that had taken down his master. After his body was drowned in Numenor, he took a little time to form another body, but he still had the One Ring with him, where most of his Maiarin power was. After he was killed by Gil-galad and Elendil, the One Ring was taken by Isildur and later lost, and it took him maybe 2000+ years to form another body. After the One Ring was destroyed and all his Maiarin power permanently lost with it, he no longer had the power to form another body.
[close]
Fucking hell man. Cheers
Offline Andy_lfc

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 02:00:56 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 05:24:19 pm
I feel the opposite. I've read the main 3 (Hobbit, LOTR, Silmarillion) and bits of the appendices - and while it does appear most of the show is inspired by the LOTR appendices, a load of it is made up by the RoP writers in what seems to me like an attempt to appeal to a much wider audience. Perhaps the reason the casual fan enjoyed the Peter Jackson LOTR movies so much was because they were so faithful to Tolkien - the man was a master storyteller!

And there's me thinking it was filled with book lore.. so they've just made up the origin of Gandalf?  His desert hike doesn't have to happen because of book lore, they've chosen to put it in?  Isn't Tolkien's writing supposed to be sacrosanct? Now I'm getting late season Thrones vibes when the storylines just couldn't compete with those adapted from the books.

I feel a bit cheated to be honest, I was watching this in some part to increase my understanding of the stories of Tolkien, I'm not sure I'll bother any more.
Offline Sangria

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 02:45:15 am »
Spoiler
An interesting part of the Second Age is when Gil-galad, still leading enough Elves in Middle Earth to merit the title of King, noted a rising power in the east (Mordor), and felt a resemblance to Melkor of old, and asked Numenor for help. Numenor was raised from the sea and given to the Men who'd helped the Elves in the war against Melkor as a gift from the Valar, and the Numenoreans had been holding themselves separate from Middle Earth. The Numenorean heir Aldarion, who was a notable explorer and frequently visited Gil-galad, did what he could to help, and conveyed Gil-galad's request for help to the Numenorean King, adding his own note of scorn as he prepared to cut all ties with Numenor and throw himself into Middle Earth affairs. The Numenorean King abdicated and handed everything over to Aldarion, who began building the military and logistical chain that would culminate in Numenor thrashing Sauron and destroying all his armies (the War of the Rings), a humiliation that would take him hundreds of years to recover from.

And lest it should sound like a simplistic story of Elves and Men allying as the good side to defeat the Dark Lord, Tolkien also talks about how Aldarion and his successors built up their bases from which they would eventually beat Sauron. They deforested the western side of the Misty Mountains (Dunland), leading to conflicts with the native inhabitants of those regions, who resented the high handed Numenoreans. However, Numenor was way too powerful for them to do much against, so they carried on a folkloric hatred against the Numenoreans, and when Gondor handed over a large territory to the Rohirrim, against Rohan. So Numenorean exploitation of resources in the middle of the Second Age led to a history of war against the Dunlendings, right up until the events of LotR 4000 years later. Note also that Isildur planned to return to Arnor from Gondor via the eastern side of the Misty Mountains precisely because of the hostile Dunlendings, which resulted in him running into a band of Orcs who'd escaped notice and getting killed, with the Ring getting lost until it was found again by Deagol and Smeagol.

And in one of his best bits of writing, Tolkien steps away from his grand scale mythologising and writes about the domestic life of Aldarion and his wife Erendis, and her dissatisfaction with a husband who was almost never at home. Their courting, their later domestic arguments, and their post-estrangement routine of throwing spiteful shade at each other. Aldarion blamed this on the difference in lifespans between the royal house and normal humans, and forbade subsequent heirs from marrying outside the royal house to avoid a repeat of this.
[close]
