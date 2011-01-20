I feel the opposite. I've read the main 3 (Hobbit, LOTR, Silmarillion) and bits of the appendices - and while it does appear most of the show is inspired by the LOTR appendices, a load of it is made up by the RoP writers in what seems to me like an attempt to appeal to a much wider audience. Perhaps the reason the casual fan enjoyed the Peter Jackson LOTR movies so much was because they were so faithful to Tolkien - the man was a master storyteller!
And there's me thinking it was filled with book lore.. so they've just made up the origin of Gandalf? His desert hike doesn't have to happen because of book lore, they've chosen to put it in? Isn't Tolkien's writing supposed to be sacrosanct? Now I'm getting late season Thrones vibes when the storylines just couldn't compete with those adapted from the books.
I feel a bit cheated to be honest, I was watching this in some part to increase my understanding of the stories of Tolkien, I'm not sure I'll bother any more.