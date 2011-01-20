Spoiler

Hard to say one thing or another about Galadriel, as she's notoriously one of the bits of Tolkien's mythology that Tolkien wavered on the most. When Chris Tolkien compiled the Silmarillion, he eventually settled on Galadriel being the daughter of Finarfin and the sister of Finrod, and one of the non-Feanorian ringleaders of the Elvish revolt against the Valar. There are other versions of Galadriel's story in the notes that paint a completely different Galadriel, including different versions of the Elfstone that she gives to Aragorn (which was completely missing in the Silmarillion, and whose story only exists in notes).



It takes varying amounts of time for Sauron to regenerate a body. After Luthien let him go, Sauron fled into forests in the north of Beleriand, far away from Melkor's annoyance and scorn, and vented his anger in the form of a giant bat that terrorised the forest. He eventually took an Elvish form again in time to attempt to surrender to the Valarin army that had taken down his master. After his body was drowned in Numenor, he took a little time to form another body, but he still had the One Ring with him, where most of his Maiarin power was. After he was killed by Gil-galad and Elendil, the One Ring was taken by Isildur and later lost, and it took him maybe 2000+ years to form another body. After the One Ring was destroyed and all his Maiarin power permanently lost with it, he no longer had the power to form another body.