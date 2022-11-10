Thanks for that.
So the Harfoots, are they like the Riverfolk that Smeagel was from rather than Shirefolk?
Ah Durin not Gimli 🤦. Why did I think it was Gimli 🤷 even so wasn't Durin based in Moria and a relative of Gimli?
I still never got the idea that Elves and Dwarves mixed well or were ever on friendly terms until Legolas and Gimli got together so it's still a weird friendship.
Aren't Wraiths supposed to be men that were consumed by the Ring? As in The 9? I didn't realise they could be other beings previously.
Thanks for the guidance anyway 👍
I believe although I could be wrong, is that shire folk/river folk was more a title based on where they settled, these are the precursors to that as they are more Romany like in that they keep moving, as much as anything in fear of the bigger folk.
Durin is of Moria which is where he is in this, it is Moria as it was before it was deserted and yes Gimli is a descendant of Durin.
Elves and Dwarves don't tend to mix much as there has always been a mistrust between them which is what makes Legolas/Gimli's friendship so unique but Elrond was always more inquisitive of the other races than most Elves hence why he may have a long standing friendship with Durin
The Ring wraiths are the 9 but wraiths are just ghostlike/spectre creatures that exist in other forms in middle earth, as someone else mentioned in the last few pages you had the barrow wraiths in LOTR books (they didn't make the cut in the movie, understandably)