I've watched it but didn't understand it even though I recognised some characters from lotr.



I'd no idea what it was about, or which age it was set or what the story was, or is, trying to tell us or how or where it fits in with the lotr.



I've still no idea on who some of the characters are, where they fit in or why they were included. Presumably they'll play some part in future series.



I quite enjoyed it but it was hard work and the next series will need to be loads better to keep me interested enough to watch it.



What were the hobbits all about? 🤷. Ive still no idea who the giant guy is or who he becomes 🤷



Who were the baddies chasing him? The weird looking menwomen, spaceage freaks 🤷



I didn't understand the Gimli/Elrond friendship as that was never evident in lotr 🤷



And didn't Isildor die in the original attack on the village when Mount Doom happens?



How can he have died when he gets the ring off Sauron as part of the lotr story🤷



