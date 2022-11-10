« previous next »
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)

blacksun

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #920 on: Yesterday at 06:50:59 pm
Quote from: Darren G on November 10, 2022, 10:08:48 am
You've read LOTR 3 times, are a 'massive fan' and couldn't tell anyone  "a single fucking thing from the time period this show is depicting"?   Given the amount of information about the period depicted in the show that is present in the appendices of LOTR, I find that quite strange.  The fact is, the show messes with the lore of LOTR, not just that of The Silmarillion, so to imply that only those who have read The Silmarillion would be affected is erroneous.  Whether people should be affected by how the lore has been butchered is a separate conversation and ultimately comes down to personal taste.  It's not just people who have read The Silmarillion  though (the 1 million that you mention) that have witnessed the lore from the book ripped to shreds, but also many people who have only read the LOTR.

Pretty sure he is saying he's a massive fan of PJ's movies not Tolkien's work in its entirety
have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #921 on: Yesterday at 07:41:32 pm
I've watched it but didn't understand it even though I recognised some characters from lotr.

I'd no idea what it was about, or which age it was set or what the story was, or is, trying to tell us or how or where it fits in with the lotr.

I've still no idea on who some of the characters are, where they fit in or why they were included.  Presumably they'll play some part in future series.

I quite enjoyed it but it was hard work and the next series will need to be loads better to keep me interested enough to watch it.

What were the hobbits all about? 🤷. Ive still no idea who the giant guy is or who he becomes 🤷

Who were the baddies chasing him?  The weird looking menwomen, spaceage freaks 🤷

I didn't understand the Gimli/Elrond friendship as that was never evident in lotr 🤷

And didn't Isildor die in the original attack on the village when Mount Doom happens? 

How can he have died when he gets the ring off Sauron as part of the lotr story🤷

blacksun

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #922 on: Yesterday at 07:59:09 pm
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 07:41:32 pm
I've watched it but didn't understand it even though I recognised some characters from lotr.

I'd no idea what it was about, or which age it was set or what the story was, or is, trying to tell us or how or where it fits in with the lotr.

I've still no idea on who some of the characters are, where they fit in or why they were included.  Presumably they'll play some part in future series.

I quite enjoyed it but it was hard work and the next series will need to be loads better to keep me interested enough to watch it.

What were the hobbits all about? 🤷. Ive still no idea who the giant guy is or who he becomes 🤷

Who were the baddies chasing him?  The weird looking menwomen, spaceage freaks 🤷

I didn't understand the Gimli/Elrond friendship as that was never evident in lotr 🤷

And didn't Isildor die in the original attack on the village when Mount Doom happens? 

How can he have died when he gets the ring off Sauron as part of the lotr story🤷



Just a couple of answers for you

The hobbits or Harfoots in this were hobbits who were roamers rather than settled in a village/town
The Giant is a Wizard maybe Gandalf maybe a Blue Wizard
We don't know much about the 'spaceage freaks'  ;D but they seem to be wraithlike with magic
Its not Gimli its Durin and his friendship with Elrond is only scratched at in this but it seems to go back a ways
Isildor isn't dead he's just presumed dead
have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #923 on: Yesterday at 08:12:00 pm
Quote from: blacksun on Yesterday at 07:59:09 pm
Just a couple of answers for you

The hobbits or Harfoots in this were hobbits who were roamers rather than settled in a village/town
The Giant is a Wizard maybe Gandalf maybe a Blue Wizard
We don't know much about the 'spaceage freaks'  ;D but they seem to be wraithlike with magic
Its not Gimli its Durin and his friendship with Elrond is only scratched at in this but it seems to go back a ways
Isildor isn't dead he's just presumed dead

Thanks for that. 

So the Harfoots, are they like the Riverfolk that Smeagel was from rather than Shirefolk?

Ah Durin not Gimli 🤦. Why did I think it was Gimli 🤷 even so wasn't Durin based in Moria and a relative of Gimli?

I still never got the idea that Elves and Dwarves mixed well or were ever on friendly terms until Legolas and Gimli got together so it's still a weird friendship.

Aren't Wraiths supposed to be men that were consumed by the Ring?  As in The 9?  I didn't realise they could be other beings previously.

Thanks for the guidance anyway 👍
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #924 on: Yesterday at 08:12:03 pm
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 07:41:32 pm
I've watched it but didn't understand it even though I recognised some characters from lotr.

I'd no idea what it was about, or which age it was set or what the story was, or is, trying to tell us or how or where it fits in with the lotr.

I've still no idea on who some of the characters are, where they fit in or why they were included.  Presumably they'll play some part in future series.

I quite enjoyed it but it was hard work and the next series will need to be loads better to keep me interested enough to watch it.

What were the hobbits all about? 🤷. Ive still no idea who the giant guy is or who he becomes 🤷

Who were the baddies chasing him?  The weird looking menwomen, spaceage freaks 🤷

I didn't understand the Gimli/Elrond friendship as that was never evident in lotr 🤷

And didn't Isildor die in the original attack on the village when Mount Doom happens? 

How can he have died when he gets the ring off Sauron as part of the lotr story🤷

So many mysteries, right?

It's called mystery box writing. Instead of good writing, we have guess writing now.
blacksun

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #925 on: Yesterday at 08:57:19 pm
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 08:12:00 pm
Thanks for that. 

So the Harfoots, are they like the Riverfolk that Smeagel was from rather than Shirefolk?

Ah Durin not Gimli 🤦. Why did I think it was Gimli 🤷 even so wasn't Durin based in Moria and a relative of Gimli?

I still never got the idea that Elves and Dwarves mixed well or were ever on friendly terms until Legolas and Gimli got together so it's still a weird friendship.

Aren't Wraiths supposed to be men that were consumed by the Ring?  As in The 9?  I didn't realise they could be other beings previously.

Thanks for the guidance anyway 👍

I believe although I could be wrong, is that shire folk/river folk was more a title based on where they settled, these are the precursors to that as they are more Romany like in that they keep moving, as much as anything in fear of the bigger folk.
Durin is of Moria which is where he is in this, it is Moria as it was before it was deserted and yes Gimli is a descendant of Durin.
Elves and Dwarves don't tend to mix much as there has always been a mistrust between them which is what makes Legolas/Gimli's friendship so unique but Elrond was always more inquisitive of the other races than most Elves hence why he may have a long standing friendship with Durin
The Ring wraiths are the 9 but wraiths are just ghostlike/spectre creatures that exist in other forms in middle earth, as someone else mentioned in the last few pages you had the barrow wraiths in LOTR books (they didn't make the cut in the movie, understandably)
have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #926 on: Yesterday at 09:09:23 pm
Quote from: blacksun on Yesterday at 08:57:19 pm
I believe although I could be wrong, is that shire folk/river folk was more a title based on where they settled, these are the precursors to that as they are more Romany like in that they keep moving, as much as anything in fear of the bigger folk.
Durin is of Moria which is where he is in this, it is Moria as it was before it was deserted and yes Gimli is a descendant of Durin.
Elves and Dwarves don't tend to mix much as there has always been a mistrust between them which is what makes Legolas/Gimli's friendship so unique but Elrond was always more inquisitive of the other races than most Elves hence why he may have a long standing friendship with Durin
The Ring wraiths are the 9 but wraiths are just ghostlike/spectre creatures that exist in other forms in middle earth, as someone else mentioned in the last few pages you had the barrow wraiths in LOTR books (they didn't make the cut in the movie, understandably)

Thanks for the info mate maybe if I rewatch it again, most likely before the next season starts, it should make a bit more sense.
blacksun

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #927 on: Yesterday at 09:40:57 pm
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 09:09:23 pm
Thanks for the info mate maybe if I rewatch it again, most likely before the next season starts, it should make a bit more sense.

No worries, as Rick rude alludes to (maybe in a slightly more negative way than I) there are some things that we just don't know yet as the source material for this time period is scarce and Amazon are taking creative liberties with it because of that but some of the history is known and some is inferred from the latter stuff in Hobbit and LOTR.

I may rewatch myself at a later date if I have the time
have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #928 on: Yesterday at 10:54:02 pm
Quote from: blacksun on Yesterday at 09:40:57 pm
No worries, as Rick rude alludes to (maybe in a slightly more negative way than I) there are some things that we just don't know yet as the source material for this time period is scarce and Amazon are taking creative liberties with it because of that but some of the history is known and some is inferred from the latter stuff in Hobbit and LOTR.

I may rewatch myself at a later date if I have the time

It's true about the unknown bit as I probably would have preferred seeing this with no previous knowledge of Tolkien's work. 

I also think being lazy and reading this thread whilst I was watching the series just confused things due to people posting stuff about other books, times and characters.

It was like having two different accounts of the same thing running concurrently.

Armand9

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #929 on: Today at 02:29:36 am
Adar has been recast as the actor who played him in the first season wishes to explore other things  ;D

it's a pity in that he was probably the most interesting of all the characters in season 1 - that's not saying much but i did think he was one of the very few characters i gave a shit about, durin and elrond were tolerable, at least there was some kind of chemistry building there and durin's missus too, quite happy to see sauron smite the rest of the rabble - never rooted for sauron before but yeah, quite happy to see him bring the hammer down

so i'd guess the showrunners are ecstatic in that they subverted my expectation to such a degree im rooting for basically hitler/stalin in their scenario  :wellin
Have that, you arrogant wanker.

