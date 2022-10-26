Which is why I watched the whole thing. I gave it a chance. I was skeptical going by some of the things I seen in the trailer, but still wanted to watch it to see what they'd do with it. I genuinely was hoping it was good, and you can go back to some of my first posts in this thread to back that up. The first episode left me feeling a bit 50/50 on it. The second one left me with no doubt that it was going to turn into a mess. But this is the thing: you're accused of bias before you watch it, then again accused of something else because you continue to watch it despite not actually liking it. I watched the whole thing to formulate a fair opinion on it. I have given it. There is no tone in of my posts where I am trying to convince anyone of not liking it. But conversely, no one is going to tell me that it's good either. That's how views work.



Do you reckon that's really the case tho? I'm sure everyone here wanted to see a show they really loved and one they could look forward to seeing for seasons to come. I'm always chuffed to fuck when a great new show comes along that i know i can look forward to seasons of it, and i'd thought that's what everyone wants. I dont recall people wanting Jackson to fail when he adapted his trilogy and that would by and large be a similar fan base and im sure they all wanted a cracking adaptation set in the Lord of the Rings universe.



I don't think it's the case for everyone who disliked it, but a lot of content creators were panning it before we really knew anything about it, and have continued in that vein as I'm guessing hating on something is good for clicks.In this thread I've seen significantly more vague criticism than I have criticism of actual points, the one time someone did try to deconstruct the show they criticised a bunch of "plot holes" that had been explained in the show and made it clear they either weren't paying attention or just wanted to pan it from the outset. Some of the criticism is valid but I haven't seen anything criticised that has spoiled my enjoyment of the show, either my standards are horribly low or people have decided that after their early concern nothing less than perfect is good enough.Personally I've enjoyed it and put it above the Hobbit movies, but below the original trilogy. I see the show as an extension of that interpretation rather than solely book-driven, and I think they've made an amazing looking world with characters that developed well as the season progressed.I get the Galadriel criticism but at the same time, I don't really have any preconceived notions about what a creature that lives for thousands of years would be like and how they would change over that time. I see her as someone who has been at war since adolescence, so she hasn't really had any opportunity to grow beyond simply being a soldier. Maybe we'll see that growth during the show, or maybe it's something that'll come when she considers the war over.