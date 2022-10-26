The show's grown on me. But that's obviously because I haven't read the books and am too thick to worry too much about how inconsistent it is. Its just a decent show that's on. I don't care if it cost a fortune to make, don't care if it deviates wildly from the books, and don't really care when I look at things and think that's a bit dodgy.
But the truth is if I didn't like it I would have stopped watching it. I certainly wouldn't have kept watching it so I could reinforce that I don't like it, and just so I could list endless things that annoy me about it. So I could tell everyone who is enjoying it what a mistake they're making
I watch it, generally enjoy it, forget about it, and watch the next episode. Same as THoD.
Its really not worth investing time in just to tell others how wrong they are for enjoying it.
Sums.up my views pretty accurately
It's not often I'd agree with the Youtube crowd of right wing idiots either, but in this case I do. That says it all for me, really. I can't argue with a single thing they are saying, because as what one Youtube channel presenter said about it, "even the racists are ditching their agenda's and panning it for other more obvious reasons".
To clarify, are you saying you agree with the right-wing criticisms about black dwarves/elves etc? Or shoehorning "modern politics" into a fantasy show? Or are you suggesting that the right wing idiots are no longer criticising it for right wing reasons?
Just a weird way of framing it.
By the by, you're very much allowed any opinion you want, if you genuinely think it's the worst-written show you've ever seen then you're perfectly entitled to say so. I'd say that you must have avoided an awful lot of terrible television
The comments above though do highlight one of the big issues in this thread. Some posters, such as yourself, Fortneef, EastTyroneRed (I'm guessing) are hugely invested in the books/lore/canon, which is great. They're wonderful books. You care a lot more about this (by my quick estimate, 100 or so of the 440 or so posts in this thread are from the three of you), so it's failings are hugely exacerbated by the failed potential and the disappointment of the adaptation. Most of the people who enjoyed it are far more casual fans. Doesn't mean either are right or wrong, and the criticisms I've read go beyond the Tolkein purists (this Guardian article https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2022/oct/17/now-its-over-lets-come-out-and-say-it-the-rings-of-power-was-a-stinker
is scathing) but explains IMO the significant divergence between opinions. And this at it's heart is why the management of this seemingly anodyne thread has been a pain in the arse. Posters are popping on here to comment on a show they've enjoyed, but are being taken to task by those who feel far more passionately about it.