Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #760 on: October 26, 2022, 10:26:42 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on October 26, 2022, 09:53:13 pm
It's the nature of modern criticism. Nothing is ever just "meh" or "ok" online. It's either adored or the worst thing ever made.

This show falls slap into the middle for me. Agree with some of the criticisms on pacing and writing but I really don't care about the plotholes or inconsistencies with canon. It's entertaining and beautifully made, fun Friday night TV. When it finished I wasn't craving more but I happily watched the whole series. Part of the problem is that the standard of TV drama is just that much higher these days, and expectations for this were huge. So it either meets the expectations and it's brilliant, or it doesn't and it's terrible. When in truth, for me, it falls into the vast chasm in between.

Im very much in the same camp as you. Decent entertainment but not necessarily a must see.

Im glad I havent read the books as the amount of trauma the series seems to be causing to those who have read them appears to be of an extinction level event.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #761 on: October 27, 2022, 08:19:56 am
Its the most expensive tv series ever and its based on an incredibly popular work.

Mediocrity is dismal failure.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #762 on: October 27, 2022, 11:54:21 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on October 26, 2022, 09:53:13 pm
It's the nature of modern criticism. Nothing is ever just "meh" or "ok" online. It's either adored or the worst thing ever made.

This show falls slap into the middle for me. Agree with some of the criticisms on pacing and writing but I really don't care about the plotholes or inconsistencies with canon. It's entertaining and beautifully made, fun Friday night TV. When it finished I wasn't craving more but I happily watched the whole series. Part of the problem is that the standard of TV drama is just that much higher these days, and expectations for this were huge. So it either meets the expectations and it's brilliant, or it doesn't and it's terrible. When in truth, for me, it falls into the vast chasm in between.

I'd agree with this, perhaps erring on the slightly more positive side. Although actually minute-for-minute and if it went on for as many years, I suspect the Mandalorian budget would be similar to LotR.

The thing for me is, it looks amazing and there is no competition. Anyone comparing to GoT needs their head looking at - completely different shows. GoT has more in common with House of Cards than LotR. And actually, as GoT started leaning more and more into the fantasy it ended up shitting the bed. I am just about to start into House of Dragons which I've overall heard good reports about but again I'd be surprised if it can be compared directly whether its better or not.

What other high-fantasy shows are out there? The Witcher isn't awful, but is generally a bit of a mess and S2 was much worse than S1. Wheel of Time was really boring - I'm a non-book reader so I didn't hate it as much as some others, but its just boring and I will think twice before watching S2.

Turning to Marvel, I'd have LotR MILES ahead of any of the shit Disney+ has churned out. Looking at SW - The Mandalorian is amazing and my favourite sci-fi or fantasy show - LotR has a way to go before matching that for me. But for sure I would take LotR over Bobba Fett.

Note: I don't give a fuck about the budgets of these shows.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #763 on: October 27, 2022, 12:08:32 pm
Quote from: Fortneef on October 27, 2022, 08:19:56 am
Its the most expensive tv series ever and its based on an incredibly popular work.

Mediocrity is dismal failure.

It isn't, it's mediocrity. It may be frustrating to you as a Tolkein obsessive but it is what it is.

There's a crucial difference between objectively assessing the quality of something, and assessing it subjectively against your expectations. If you didn't know the budget or hadn't voraciously consumed the source material, you might think differently of the output. Of course you may not, but you'll never know. The difficulty is that you can't be objective about it.

It's pretty hard to be objective generally because you'll almost invariably taken in some preconceived views with you. If I'd just seen the original LOTR trilogy I might have expected it to be better, but I hated the Hobbit films so this felt like a return to some kind of form. I like the books and the characters but I've only read them a couple of times (and not for years) so I don't really care what they do with them as long as it's entertaining. If I want to know more about the lore I'll look at the books or some thorough online repository.

The combination of the huge and vastly publicised budget, the success of the original trilogy and the extensive criticism this production got before it was broadcast (from a combination of right wing pricks complaining about diversity and Tolkein obsessives raging about the source material) meant that IMO anything less than excellence made it vulnerable to OTT negative reviews.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #764 on: October 27, 2022, 12:35:36 pm
So if you go to Gordon Ramseys fancy much anticipated new burger joint and pay £20 for a burger, and its  worse than a five guys and better than a macdonalds, do you say

a)  Hey, objectively this is just a mediocre burger

b)  This is a rip-off .  1 star


btw The Witcher is better than Rings Of Power  Sure, Witcher has moments of naffness that grate, but  they are forgiveable and forgotten by the next scene.

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #765 on: October 27, 2022, 12:41:40 pm
Quote from: Fortneef on October 27, 2022, 12:35:36 pm

btw The Witcher is better than Rings Of Power

See at this point there is not really any room for discussion. You can have this opinion, which is fine, but I am just baffled by it and don't see any point even trying to argue to the contrary. Thats fine - I think the problem with "The Internet" is that a lot of people feel obliged to convince others that their opinion is wrong. In reality, you just have to let it go, accept it, and move on.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #766 on: October 27, 2022, 12:44:08 pm
Quote from: Fortneef on October 27, 2022, 12:35:36 pm
So if you go to Gordon Ramseys fancy much anticipated new burger joint and pay £20 for a burger, and its  worse than a five guys and better than a macdonalds, do you say

a)  Hey, objectively this is just a mediocre burger

b)  This is a rip-off .  1 star


btw The Witcher is better than Rings Of Power  Sure, Witcher has moments of naffness that grate, but  they are forgiveable and forgotten by the next scene.



Probably the first one. Or somewhere in between the two, frankly. I certainly wouldn't give it 1 star based solely on my expectations. That's how online reviews get ridiculously skewed. "This isn't exactly what I wanted it to be, or what I was expecting. 1 star." There's a place in the world for 2 or 3 star reviews if that's what you actually think as to the quality of something. The restaurant can't account for your over-the-top expectations. Frankly I think a Five Guys burger is very good so it's a high bar, and I'm not opposed to a Big Mac either ;D

The difference with that analogy is that I'm the one paying £20 for the burger there, so if it's overpriced, I'm the one bearing the brunt of any potential "rip-off". In this case, I'm not the one footing the bill for Rings of Power. The production costs have no impact on me whatsoever so it's a bit churlish of me to take them into consideration when evaluating the product. That's not to say that you can't be hugely impressed when something low-budget defies expectations, or to be disappointed if the visuals in this were like something out of 70s-era Doctor Who. But for me that's clearly not the case. I can see where the money has gone here.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #767 on: October 27, 2022, 03:07:37 pm
Never read the books, seen the films - thoroughly enjoyed this series...will look forward to the next series.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #768 on: October 27, 2022, 03:09:01 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on October 27, 2022, 03:07:37 pm
Never read the books, seen the films - thoroughly enjoyed this series...will look forward to the next series.



Careful
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #769 on: October 27, 2022, 03:27:50 pm
I was late to watching this.
Massive fan of the films, never read the books...was told that it was SHIT and not worth my time

I liked it, thought it was interesting and entertaining...liked how the story developed. Thought the orcs showed more menace in this series than any of the films (some genuinely scary bits in early episodes too)
Didn't have a strong issue with the characters or dialogue or anything I was warned about

There were some silly moments but there always are in fantasy/sci-fi shows.

Am looking forward to the next series in however many years it will be

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #770 on: October 27, 2022, 05:35:30 pm
Quote from: Fortneef on October 27, 2022, 12:35:36 pm
So if you go to Gordon Ramseys fancy much anticipated new burger joint and pay £20 for a burger, and its  worse than a five guys and better than a macdonalds, do you say

a)  Hey, objectively this is just a mediocre burger

b)  This is a rip-off .  1 star


btw The Witcher is better than Rings Of Power  Sure, Witcher has moments of naffness that grate, but  they are forgiveable and forgotten by the next scene.



Interesting analogy considering a Netflix subscription costs more than a Prime subscription.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #771 on: October 27, 2022, 07:18:50 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on October 26, 2022, 01:55:25 am
So basically she manipulated herself. I didn't see Halbrand/Sauron pulling a "wow" manipulative move once. I literally can't remember even one scene where he manipulated her.



I'm going to assume you're being deliberately obtuse here, any good manipulation will not have a big wow moment else it hasn't worked.
She can't manipulate herself without his presence and the little nudges he gives her, that's how clever manipulation works.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #772 on: October 27, 2022, 09:42:52 pm
Quote from: blacksun on October 27, 2022, 07:18:50 pm
I'm going to assume you're being deliberately obtuse here, any good manipulation will not have a big wow moment else it hasn't worked.
She can't manipulate herself without his presence and the little nudges he gives her, that's how clever manipulation works.

I for one am disappointed that there wasn't a close up of him with shifty eyes or a Machiavellian grin. Or maybe a wink to the camera after his diabolical scheme was enacted.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #773 on: October 27, 2022, 09:51:15 pm
Quote from: blacksun on October 27, 2022, 07:18:50 pm
I'm going to assume you're being deliberately obtuse here, any good manipulation will not have a big wow moment else it hasn't worked.
She can't manipulate herself without his presence and the little nudges he gives her, that's how clever manipulation works.

Come on mate, we know what a good manipulation is in TV shows. We've seen that in Breaking Bad, GOT etc. In this show there's none.

We don't even know if their first meeting was luck, planned or fate.

I hope they will explain all these things in Season 2, and don't run anyway from responsibilities.


Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #774 on: October 27, 2022, 10:20:53 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on October 27, 2022, 09:42:52 pm
I for one am disappointed that there wasn't a close up of him with shifty eyes or a Machiavellian grin. Or maybe a wink to the camera after his diabolical scheme was enacted.

"Could I be Sauron? You might think that, I couldn't possibly comment..."
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #775 on: October 27, 2022, 10:40:28 pm
Not going to get drawn into the same debates again, except to say that I agree with the point earlier about people's reactions to stuff nowadays often being all about extremes - as typified by someone's comment on here that this was LITERALLY the worst-written thing they'd EVER seen...

Anyway, I'd rather talk about something that's been overlooked in this series - the music. Bear McCreary did a great job with the score. This is the music from the prologue: https://youtu.be/yfu0Ai25hD4

Then there's other great themes like Galadriel, Numenor, Khazad-Dum, The Stranger, Nori Brandyfoot, Elrond, etc. Howard Shore composed the title theme as well. The full soundtrack is here: https://youtu.be/Nqk_pBeerRo
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #776 on: October 27, 2022, 10:54:26 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on October 27, 2022, 10:40:28 pm
Not going to get drawn into the same debates again, except to say that I agree with the point earlier about people's reactions to stuff nowadays often being all about extremes - as typified by someone's comment on here that this was LITERALLY the worst-written thing they'd EVER seen...

Anyway, I'd rather talk about something that's been overlooked in this series - the music. Bear McCreary did a great job with the score. This is the music from the prologue: https://youtu.be/yfu0Ai25hD4

Then there's other great themes like Galadriel, Numenor, Khazad-Dum, The Stranger, Nori Brandyfoot, Elrond, etc. Howard Shore composed the title theme as well. The full soundtrack is here: https://youtu.be/Nqk_pBeerRo
You mean what I wrote?

So, you're not allowed to write an honest view now? I meant what I said. It is literally the worst written show I've ever watched. Hands down. Not hyperbole in the slightest. I've read every one of Tolkiens books, so I can say that with absolute conviction too because I know what I'm watching and know what it's "supposed" to be based on. And as I've said before, remove the lore, what are you left with? A still incompetently written show that cost the guts of half a billion dollars to make. It's not often I'd agree with the Youtube crowd of right wing idiots either, but in this case I do. That says it all for me, really. I can't argue with a single thing they are saying, because as what one Youtube channel presenter said about it, "even the racists are ditching their agenda's and panning it for other more obvious reasons". And as one other poster in here has already stated, if you're going to make something based off of Tolkien's works, you better do it justice. This does not. The hubris of these writers and show runners makes a mockery of his work he spent a lifetime writing, and in their own words "this is the story that Tolkien never wrote". Yeah, you got that right. But be critical of their results and they call you "patently evil".
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #777 on: October 27, 2022, 11:03:50 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on October 27, 2022, 10:54:26 pm
You mean what I wrote?

So, you're not allowed to write an honest view now? I meant what I said. It is literally the worst written show I've ever watched. Hands down. Not hyperbole in the slightest. I've read every one of Tolkiens books, so I can say that with absolute conviction too because I know what I'm watching and know what it's "supposed" to be based on. And as I've said before, remove the lore, what are you left with? A still incompetently written show that cost the guts of half a billion dollars to make. It's not often I'd agree with the Youtube crowd of right wing idiots either, but in this case I do. That says it all for me, really. I can't argue with a single thing they are saying, because as what one Youtube channel presenter said about it, "even the racists are ditching their agenda's and panning it for other more obvious reasons". And as one other poster in here has already stated, if you're going to make something based off of Tolkien's works, you better do it justice. This does not. The hubris of these writers and show runners makes a mockery of his work he spent a lifetime writing, and in their own words "this is the story that Tolkien never wrote". Yeah, you got that right. But be critical of their results and they call you "patently evil".

Yawn. No-one is calling you 'patently evil' - that comment from one of the showrunners was clearly about racist comments directed at the cast, not about people just not liking the show. Give it a rest and stop trying to be a martyr.

This is typical of the problems with this thread. You try and talk about something new and it just gets derailed again with the same opinions which have already been repeated multiple times.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #778 on: October 27, 2022, 11:04:43 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on October 27, 2022, 05:35:30 pm
Interesting analogy considering a Netflix subscription costs more than a Prime subscription.

At least a Netflix subscription includes its content and doesn't require further payment. (To my knowledge)
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #779 on: October 27, 2022, 11:22:28 pm
Quote from: EastTyroneRed on October 27, 2022, 11:04:43 pm
At least a Netflix subscription includes its content and doesn't require further payment. (To my knowledge)

You don't need to pay extra for Rings of Power.

Quote from: Rob Dylan on October 27, 2022, 10:40:28 pm
Not going to get drawn into the same debates again, except to say that I agree with the point earlier about people's reactions to stuff nowadays often being all about extremes - as typified by someone's comment on here that this was LITERALLY the worst-written thing they'd EVER seen...


What gets me is the number of people who hated it before they had even seen it, they were never going to be pleased and yet still seem determined to convince everyone else not to like it.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #780 on: October 27, 2022, 11:26:12 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on October 27, 2022, 11:03:50 pm
Yawn. No-one is calling you 'patently evil' - that comment from one of the showrunners was clearly about racist comments directed at the cast, not about people just not liking the show. Give it a rest and stop trying to be a martyr.

This is typical of the problems with this thread. You try and talk about something new and it just gets derailed again with the same opinions which have already been repeated multiple times.
Yawn all you want. You got a honest view, and that's all it is to it. If you've a problem with that, then that's your problem. The showrunners called any critics calling the show bad "patently evil". Yes. That is a fact. Go and look that up. Their excuses of racism and misogamy are pathetic and petty deflection tactics. And by the way, these same showrunners are apparently being "sidelined" for the second season. That's just a pleasant way of saying "you fucked up. You're sacked! Now get to fuck".
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #781 on: October 27, 2022, 11:34:36 pm
The show's grown on me. But that's obviously because I haven't read the books and am too thick to worry too much about how inconsistent it is.  Its just a decent show that's on. I don't care if it cost a fortune to make, don't care if it deviates wildly from the books, and don't really care when I look at things and think that's a bit dodgy.

But the truth is if I didn't like it I would have stopped watching it. I certainly wouldn't have kept watching it so I could reinforce that I don't like it, and just so I could list endless things that annoy me about it. So I could tell everyone who is enjoying it what a mistake they're making

I watch it, generally enjoy it, forget about it, and watch the next episode. Same as THoD.

Its really not worth investing time in just to tell others how wrong they are for enjoying it.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #782 on: October 27, 2022, 11:37:58 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on October 27, 2022, 11:22:28 pm


What gets me is the number of people who hated it before they had even seen it, they were never going to be pleased and yet still seem determined to convince everyone else not to like it.
Which is why I watched the whole thing. I gave it a chance. I was skeptical going by some of the things I seen in the trailer, but still wanted to watch it to see what they'd do with it. I genuinely was hoping it was good, and you can go back to some of my first posts in this thread to back that up. The first episode left me feeling a bit 50/50 on it. The second one left me with no doubt that it was going to turn into a mess. But this is the thing: you're accused of bias before you watch it, then again accused of something else because you continue to watch it despite not actually liking it. I watched the whole thing to formulate a fair opinion on it. I have given it. There is no tone in of my posts where I am trying to convince anyone of not liking it. But conversely, no one is going to tell me that it's good either. That's how views work.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #783 on: October 27, 2022, 11:40:34 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on October 27, 2022, 11:26:12 pm
Yawn all you want. You got a honest view, and that's all it is to it. If you've a problem with that, then that's your problem. The showrunners called any critics calling the show bad "patently evil". Yes. That is a fact. Go and look that up. Their excuses of racism and misogamy are pathetic and petty deflection tactics. And by the way, these same showrunners are apparently being "sidelined" for the second season. That's just a pleasant way of saying "you fucked up. You're sacked! Now get to fuck".

Yeah I've read something today too about the writers getting "sidelined ". Obviously Bezos isn't happy with his investment.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #784 on: October 27, 2022, 11:46:29 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on October 27, 2022, 11:34:36 pm
The show's grown on me. But that's obviously because I haven't read the books and am too thick to worry too much about how inconsistent it is.  Its just a decent show that's on. I don't care if it cost a fortune to make, don't care if it deviates wildly from the books, and don't really care when I look at things and think that's a bit dodgy.

But the truth is if I didn't like it I would have stopped watching it. I certainly wouldn't have kept watching it so I could reinforce that I don't like it, and just so I could list endless things that annoy me about it. So I could tell everyone who is enjoying it what a mistake they're making

I watch it, generally enjoy it, forget about it, and watch the next episode. Same as THoD.

Its really not worth investing time in just to tell others how wrong they are for enjoying it.

Sums.up my views pretty accurately ;D

Quote from: Macphisto80 on October 27, 2022, 10:54:26 pm
It's not often I'd agree with the Youtube crowd of right wing idiots either, but in this case I do. That says it all for me, really. I can't argue with a single thing they are saying, because as what one Youtube channel presenter said about it, "even the racists are ditching their agenda's and panning it for other more obvious reasons".

To clarify, are you saying you agree with the right-wing criticisms about black dwarves/elves etc? Or shoehorning "modern politics" into a fantasy show? Or are you suggesting that the right wing idiots are no longer criticising it for right wing reasons?

Just a weird way of framing it.

By the by, you're very much allowed any opinion you want, if you genuinely think it's the worst-written show you've ever seen then you're perfectly entitled to say so. I'd say that you must have avoided an awful lot of terrible television :lmao

The comments above though do highlight one of the big issues in this thread. Some posters, such as yourself, Fortneef, EastTyroneRed (I'm guessing) are hugely invested in the books/lore/canon, which is great. They're wonderful books. You care a lot more about this (by my quick estimate, 100 or so of the 440 or so posts in this thread are from the three of you), so it's failings are hugely exacerbated by the failed potential and the disappointment of the adaptation. Most of the people who enjoyed it are far more casual fans. Doesn't mean either are right or wrong, and the criticisms I've read go beyond the Tolkein purists (this Guardian article https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2022/oct/17/now-its-over-lets-come-out-and-say-it-the-rings-of-power-was-a-stinker is scathing) but explains IMO the significant divergence between opinions. And this at it's heart is why the management of this seemingly anodyne thread has been a pain in the arse. Posters are popping on here to comment on a show they've enjoyed, but are being taken to task by those who feel far more passionately about it.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #785 on: October 27, 2022, 11:52:09 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on October 27, 2022, 11:40:34 pm
Yeah I've read something today too about the writers getting "sidelined ". Obviously Bezos isn't happy with his investment.

i've listened to some official podcasts, some that include the writers/showrunners (i wanted to hear their side about the choices and direction the show went etc as that seemed only fair, uhm yeah, wow) and according to that the second season is already written...


Quote from: Schmidt on October 27, 2022, 11:22:28 pm
What gets me is the number of people who hated it before they had even seen it, they were never going to be pleased and yet still seem determined to convince everyone else not to like it.

Do you reckon that's really the case tho? I'm sure everyone here wanted to see a show they really loved and one they could look forward to seeing for seasons to come. I'm always chuffed to fuck when a great new show comes along that i know i can look forward to seasons of it, and i'd thought that's what everyone wants. I dont recall people wanting Jackson to fail when he adapted his trilogy and that would by and large be a similar fan base and im sure they all wanted a cracking adaptation set in the Lord of the Rings universe.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #786 on: October 27, 2022, 11:54:45 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on October 27, 2022, 11:52:09 pm
i've listened to some official podcasts, some that include the writers/showrunners and according to that the second season is already written...


It'd have to be. They made their soup already. They have to follow through.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #787 on: October 27, 2022, 11:59:33 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on October 27, 2022, 11:26:12 pm
The showrunners called any critics calling the show bad "patently evil". Yes. That is a fact. Go and look that up.

The spirit of Tolkien is about disparate peoples who dont trust one another and look different from one another finding common ground in friendship and accomplishing big things .... That this aspiration would be offensive to people and enrage them  What are they protecting? I dont see how people who are saying these things think that theyre fighting for good. Its patently evil.

Yeah, any critics. Any at all. Just like you said.

(I've omitted some waffle, repitition and an example from the show, but left the thrust of the point intact).

I'm not even a massive fan of the show, it's not what I wanted at all, but some people in here have just gone truly weird over it, in manner not dissimilar to those alt-right we all love to hope we aren't.

I mean, we'll be claiming "cancel culture" in here next.

Quote from: Macphisto80 on October 21, 2022, 05:37:45 am
I haven't and won't because apparently I'm not allowed to do that

Oops.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #788 on: Yesterday at 08:01:19 am »
Was there a huge racist backlash? All I ever saw was some anonymous tools on the cesspit that is Twitter before the show aired, which is of course terrible. Since it aired, pretty much all the criticism I've seen online has been about the writing, acting, dodgy costumes, characterisation etc.
It feels like the race thing was used to deflect genuine criticism that has been hurled at the show since airing, when the vast
vast majority of people could not care less, just like they also don't care that House of the Dragon has a diverse cast.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #789 on: Yesterday at 08:47:45 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on October 27, 2022, 11:26:12 pm
Yawn all you want. You got a honest view, and that's all it is to it. If you've a problem with that, then that's your problem. The showrunners called any critics calling the show bad "patently evil". Yes. That is a fact. Go and look that up. Their excuses of racism and misogamy are pathetic and petty deflection tactics. And by the way, these same showrunners are apparently being "sidelined" for the second season. That's just a pleasant way of saying "you fucked up. You're sacked! Now get to fuck".

No, it's not a fact. I looked that up. They did not call 'any critics' patently evil. You're wrong.
https://www.nme.com/news/tv/the-rings-of-power-showrunner-addresses-patently-evil-racist-backlash-3323974

And here's the actual interview (the quotes are towards the end):
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-features/the-rings-of-power-showrunners-interview-season-2-1235233124/

The article talks about racist comments etc, then says:

"Payne looks particularly distressed by the topic (I e. the topic of racist comments) "The spirit of Tolkien is about disparate peoples who dont trust one another and look different from one another finding common ground in friendship and accomplishing big things, he says. Thats the spirit weve tried to inculcate into every single comma and period in the show. That this aspiration would be offensive to people and enrage them  its very hard for us to understand. What are they protecting? I dont see how people who are saying these things think that theyre fighting for good... Its patently evil."

They're clearly talking about racist comments and criticisms of diversity in the show. Maybe you should stop taking what those 'right wing Youtubers' say at face value.

As for the showrunners being 'sidelined', all I can find on that is a random rumour on a website which starts it's article off by talking about a 'bastardization' (misspelt) of Tolkien. As someone else pointed out, they've already started filming season 2, and as far as I can see they're still fully involved. It's just what you want to believe.

You've just descended into self-pitying 'I'm not allowed an opinion, I'm being called racist, I'm being cancelled' territory now.

Anyway, to get back to my original point - I really enjoyed the music.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:15:24 am by Rob Dylan »
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #790 on: Yesterday at 09:48:20 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on October 27, 2022, 11:37:58 pm
Which is why I watched the whole thing. I gave it a chance. I was skeptical going by some of the things I seen in the trailer, but still wanted to watch it to see what they'd do with it. I genuinely was hoping it was good, and you can go back to some of my first posts in this thread to back that up. The first episode left me feeling a bit 50/50 on it. The second one left me with no doubt that it was going to turn into a mess. But this is the thing: you're accused of bias before you watch it, then again accused of something else because you continue to watch it despite not actually liking it. I watched the whole thing to formulate a fair opinion on it. I have given it. There is no tone in of my posts where I am trying to convince anyone of not liking it. But conversely, no one is going to tell me that it's good either. That's how views work.
Quote from: Armand9 on October 27, 2022, 11:52:09 pm
Do you reckon that's really the case tho? I'm sure everyone here wanted to see a show they really loved and one they could look forward to seeing for seasons to come. I'm always chuffed to fuck when a great new show comes along that i know i can look forward to seasons of it, and i'd thought that's what everyone wants. I dont recall people wanting Jackson to fail when he adapted his trilogy and that would by and large be a similar fan base and im sure they all wanted a cracking adaptation set in the Lord of the Rings universe.

I don't think it's the case for everyone who disliked it, but a lot of content creators were panning it before we really knew anything about it, and have continued in that vein as I'm guessing hating on something is good for clicks.

In this thread I've seen significantly more vague criticism than I have criticism of actual points, the one time someone did try to deconstruct the show they criticised a bunch of "plot holes" that had been explained in the show and made it clear they either weren't paying attention or just wanted to pan it from the outset. Some of the criticism is valid but I haven't seen anything criticised that has spoiled my enjoyment of the show, either my standards are horribly low or people have decided that after their early concern nothing less than perfect is good enough.

Personally I've enjoyed it and put it above the Hobbit movies, but below the original trilogy. I see the show as an extension of that interpretation rather than solely book-driven, and I think they've made an amazing looking world with characters that developed well as the season progressed.

I get the Galadriel criticism but at the same time, I don't really have any preconceived notions about what a creature that lives for thousands of years would be like and how they would change over that time. I see her as someone who has been at war since adolescence, so she hasn't really had any opportunity to grow beyond simply being a soldier. Maybe we'll see that growth during the show, or maybe it's something that'll come when she considers the war over.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #791 on: Yesterday at 09:55:02 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on October 27, 2022, 10:54:26 pm
You mean what I wrote?

So, you're not allowed to write an honest view now? I meant what I said. It is literally the worst written show I've ever watched. Hands down. Not hyperbole in the slightest.

I mean...it probably is hyperbole :D I remember you saying that what the GOT writers did to the white walkers was 'the worst atrocity committed to film' so its not like you dont quite often go a little OTT with movies/TV series in that respect.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #792 on: Yesterday at 11:09:54 am »
Ok, please give me an good explanation why the most powerful and most evil being in middle earth is paddling on a raft in the middle of the deep ocean on the off chance an important elf will swim by.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #793 on: Yesterday at 01:27:56 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Yesterday at 11:09:54 am
Ok, please give me an good explanation why the most powerful and most evil being in middle earth is paddling on a raft in the middle of the deep ocean on the off chance an important elf will swim by.


I don't have to, because it doesn't really matter. It might be something that it's explained in time, it might not.

I suppose the big difference is that I don't really care. Maybe his meeting with her was fortuitous, or opportunistic, or coincidental. Maybe he didn't have a masterplan but sought to manipulate events as they arouse. I'm not left sitting there at the end going "But why was he there?!" That's not to say that bad-writing and plot holes aren't valid subjects for criticism - I did think after he scarpered following the reveal with Galadriel "why the fuck isn't she telling them all about him, might it not be important in the context of the creation of the rings etc, Sauron has been living among us, we should really review the situation." But I don't go from that to thinking "well the show is irredeemable garbage. I think this is another good example of something that someone who is invested in the lore thinks is important, but the casual viewer just picks it up and runs with it.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #794 on: Yesterday at 08:42:35 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Yesterday at 11:09:54 am
Ok, please give me an good explanation why the most powerful and most evil being in middle earth is paddling on a raft in the middle of the deep ocean on the off chance an important elf will swim by.

I'm assuming that after being betrayed and 'killed' by Adar, and having taken on this new form, he was retreating to recover his strength / plot his next move. I think there's also something in the lore about him at some point wanting to go to Valinor to be forgiven for his crimes (and he did talk in the final episode about being forgiven), so that might have been part of his original plan. But when he met Galadriel he saw that he could use her to get back to Middle Earth and into a position of power / influence, before anyone realised who he was.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #795 on: Today at 12:58:10 am »
One thing that's (surprisingly for the genre) interesting about Sauron is that he's a pretty blank canvas as far as the official writings go. Technically he's the main villain of the Lord of the Rings, but he's a remote character that we don't see in the narrative and doesn't directly impact our protagonists (as an aside, I think this is why the first two movies work better - Saruman is a fantastic antagonist, and losing him in the third movie hurts it).

There's not a great deal about him in the Silmarillion either, as Morgoth is the main threat there. He's named, and plays a part in the tale of Beren and Luthien at least, but again, as a character he's not really expanded on.

So in summary, I don't know why he's on a raft in the sea.

Incidentally, the introduction of him in that manner is why I kept ruling "Halbrand is Sauron" out despite the mounting evidence and conviction of posters in here. Does me being wrong mean this is a terrible show?

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #796 on: Today at 07:37:32 am »
It definitely isn't the worst thing ever written  :D it's on par with the new star wars trilogy, cab be entertaining in parts but there are defo chunks when it's like did they just male something up because they couldn't think of something half decent.

Looks like viewers went up towards the end of the season so it definitely seemed to attract interest.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #797 on: Today at 10:37:38 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on October 27, 2022, 10:40:28 pm
Not going to get drawn into the same debates again, except to say that I agree with the point earlier about people's reactions to stuff nowadays often being all about extremes - as typified by someone's comment on here that this was LITERALLY the worst-written thing they'd EVER seen...

Anyway, I'd rather talk about something that's been overlooked in this series - the music. Bear McCreary did a great job with the score. This is the music from the prologue: https://youtu.be/yfu0Ai25hD4

Then there's other great themes like Galadriel, Numenor, Khazad-Dum, The Stranger, Nori Brandyfoot, Elrond, etc. Howard Shore composed the title theme as well. The full soundtrack is here: https://youtu.be/Nqk_pBeerRo

Even if I decide not to watch this show I will listen to the soundtrack as I have heard so many good things about it. I will say one thing having a great soundtrack gives another layer to any show which must put huge pressure on the composer from the start. Speaking of which Lorne Balfe has just released a new gem from the show I watch and it's absolutely stunning and I can't stop playing it. Thanks for the links.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #798 on: Today at 11:12:17 am »
Yes Bear McCreay is a safe pair of hands and he did a really good job (his reimagining of All Along the Watchtower in BSG is still one my favourite uses of music in tv), along with the visuals it was the standout feature of the show (tho used oddly, but i've already commented on that and that's not down to McCreary)

my favourite piece was this
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1gJBqV0Ect4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1gJBqV0Ect4</a>

reminiscent of Conan the Barbarian, certainly has that vibe, and that's good fucking company to be in, amazing score by Poledouris
