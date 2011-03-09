I have mixed emotions about the show, having now had a few days to digest the finale. Overall, I thought it was okay, without ever becoming quite as good as it threatened to be after that barnstorming 6th episode (the battle in the village one).
Visually, its absolutely stunning. You can see where the budget has gone. The post-eruption scenes were spectacularly good looking.
The acting, like the show, has been a mixed bag. I never got round to liking Galadriel after shed warmed on me a touch. I dont see how she transitions into this near-ethereal, elegant being but having said that she has a few thousand years of personal development left to do so. It was all a bit too agitated and whilst they gave the background and reasoning for that, I dont know if it was script or actor but it never quite chimed for me. Halbrand, Elrond, Durin, all watchable and the better elements of the cast.
I enjoyed how they depicted the elves, a bit more myopic and hubris-filled than perhaps I was used to given my meagre knowledge of the lore. In the Jackson trilogy they seemed near-infallible Demi-gods and whilst to an extent they are, I think that this characterisation knits events more neatly and makes the potential for disaster all the more tangible.
On the twist, the only surprise about it was that I didnt think it would happen because it was too obvious, maybe I credited the writing a bit too much and believed theyd planted red herrings but no it was rather blatant.
I really disliked the vast majority of the linear, boring Hobbits storyline where I didnt enjoy the way the Hobbits were portrayed.
On balance. I enjoyed it. Some missteps, some really uneven, inconsistent writing, but also some good pay offs, a few questions left lingering and a visual treat unlike any TV show Ive seen. Its done enough that Ill come back for season 2 and even mildly look forward to it. The quality of season 1 probably isnt worth a 2 year wait but Ill probably rewatch closer to.
On the mess that is this thread, it went from funny to pathetic really quickly. JerseyKloppite is right in that shit like this makes you want to stop posting. I almost didnt put a post thats essentially theres stuff wrong with it but I still liked it because it seems that theres a cadre of posters acting like theyve been personally insulted by another posters expression of appreciation for the show.