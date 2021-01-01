Spoiler The way the elves were conned into creating the 3 rings. I'm not in with the lore enough to know what was written but this makes sense as opposed to Sauron basically foisting the rings on them which is kinda something I wondered from the movies.



Spoiler If season 1 was more about the elves, and getting their 3 rings, then perhaps season 2 should focus heavily on the dwarves, the Balrog, and their rings. Maybe Sauron can convince them the rings will help them fight the Balrog or something? I actually would have preferred for there to be no Balrog reveal in S1. Surely that lights a fuse to the end of the Dwarven kingdom far quicker than it should be handled? Don't forget the Dwarves barely got going on their digging into that mithril vein.



Started this show quite late, considering I am a huge fan of the PJ trilogy and TLOTR is the only novel I've read 3 times. I was hesitant because although I had avoided any discussions due to fear of spoilers I was aware of some negative opinions of the show, but luckily nearly all of these turned out to be racist or misogynistic which is not a surprise in the toxic world of modern fandom.But anyway the show itself - I love it. To me it completely encapsulates the same spirit/feel of the movies which includes being incredibly slow sometimes and don't forget the movies themselves are blisteringly paced compared to the original material.I especially like Durin and the dwarves in general - to me they are far closer to the spirit of the book than in the movies, and Gimli in particular basically became a charicature as the movies progressed. The show to me handles both the elves and dwarves better than the movies - helped by the lack of Legolas of course who was an abomination by the time of the Hobbit. Durin was my favourite character in the show, although I did like Elrond more than I expected (wasn't a fan of Hugo Weaving's casting in the movies). I also thought Galadriel did more than enough to justify the lion's share of screen time.None of the main plot threads annoyed me greatly (initally worried that the Hobbits were going to annoy me but they didn't in the end), personally I did not see the fairly major twist in the final episode coming although I can see a lot of people here did. I actually thought the final episode was one of the weakest somehow, but I did like:Visually it is incredible - by far and away the best looking TV of all time, it actually looks better than the movies.Overall - loved it and cannot wait until season 2. What I think can or should happen in season 2: