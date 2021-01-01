« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)  (Read 23715 times)

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #720 on: Today at 01:59:27 pm »
Started this show quite late, considering I am a huge fan of the PJ trilogy and TLOTR is the only novel I've read 3 times. I was hesitant because although I had avoided any discussions due to fear of spoilers I was aware of some negative opinions of the show, but luckily nearly all of these turned out to be racist or misogynistic which is not a surprise in the toxic world of modern fandom.

But anyway the show itself - I love it. To me it completely encapsulates the same spirit/feel of the movies which includes being incredibly slow sometimes and don't forget the movies themselves are blisteringly paced compared to the original material.

I especially like Durin and the dwarves in general - to me they are far closer to the spirit of the book than in the movies, and Gimli in particular basically became a charicature as the movies progressed. The show to me handles both the elves and dwarves better than the movies - helped by the lack of Legolas of course who was an abomination by the time of the Hobbit. Durin was my favourite character in the show, although I did like Elrond more than I expected (wasn't a fan of Hugo Weaving's casting in the movies). I also thought Galadriel did more than enough to justify the lion's share of screen time.

None of the main plot threads annoyed me greatly (initally worried that the Hobbits were going to annoy me but they didn't in the end), personally I did not see the fairly major twist in the final episode coming although I can see a lot of people here did. I actually thought the final episode was one of the weakest somehow, but I did like:
Spoiler
The way the elves were conned into creating the 3 rings. I'm not in with the lore enough to know what was written but this makes sense as opposed to Sauron basically foisting the rings on them which is kinda something I wondered from the movies.
[close]

Visually it is incredible - by far and away the best looking TV of all time, it actually looks better than the movies.

Overall - loved it and cannot wait until season 2. What I think can or should happen in season 2:
Spoiler
If season 1 was more about the elves, and getting their 3 rings, then perhaps season 2 should focus heavily on the dwarves, the Balrog, and their rings. Maybe Sauron can convince them the rings will help them fight the Balrog or something? I actually would have preferred for there to be no Balrog reveal in S1. Surely that lights a fuse to the end of the Dwarven kingdom far quicker than it should be handled? Don't forget the Dwarves barely got going on their digging into that mithril vein.
[close]
Logged

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 402
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #721 on: Today at 04:53:33 pm »
No turns out the Barlog is just misunderstood and wants to be their friend.  But Galadrrrrrrreeyelll somehow fucks it up, maybe invites Tom Bombadil to the khazad dum family fun day karaoke competition.   Meanwhile Ar-farazons beard and eyebrows are threatening to suffocate all of Numenor and  Sauron has the Remington franchise for Middle Earth. The Entwives go lesbian in mind blowing wood on wood CGI and Gandalf invents the bong.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:56:19 pm by Fortneef »
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #722 on: Today at 05:09:26 pm »
Just so you know, there are choices you have where you neither need to watch the show OR shitpost in this thread. Neither of those actions are mandatory.
Logged

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,605
  • Well Red.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #723 on: Today at 08:22:38 pm »
My main issue with the first season is why are all the people that don't like it in this thread more than the people that do?

Find something else to winge about.
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,133
  • In the town where I was born
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #724 on: Today at 08:33:06 pm »
I'm really shocked at how much antipathy there is in here. 

I thought it was really good. A couple of good twists. Nicely balanced. Good effects (overall). Decent acting. Decent action. Decent characters. Overall a good package.

Really enjoyable.
HoD was good too.  :)
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,608
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #725 on: Today at 09:36:44 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 01:59:27 pm
Overall - loved it and cannot wait until season 2. What I think can or should happen in season 2:
Spoiler
If season 1 was more about the elves, and getting their 3 rings, then perhaps season 2 should focus heavily on the dwarves, the Balrog, and their rings. Maybe Sauron can convince them the rings will help them fight the Balrog or something? I actually would have preferred for there to be no Balrog reveal in S1. Surely that lights a fuse to the end of the Dwarven kingdom far quicker than it should be handled? Don't forget the Dwarves barely got going on their digging into that mithril vein.
[close]

Spoiler
That sounds about right, we haven't seen much of mankind yet outside of Numenor so it makes sense that the dwarves would be next. I think they threw the Balrog in there just as a teaser, but we won't see it again for quite a while, it was pretty deep down there and the Mithril veins run high and deep.

Alternatively, I could see the dwarves coming last to give them time to mine, smith, etc.

Are we expecting any kind of time skip? Not a huge one I'm guessing since Isildur has been introduced already.
[close]
Logged

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 402
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #726 on: Today at 10:08:55 pm »
Oh get off your crosses. Its a fail.
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,425
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #727 on: Today at 10:20:49 pm »
Been looking forward to tonights latest instalment of Rings of Power all week. Got some treats in, got tucked up in bed switched it on and the seasons finished!!!

Season 2 doesnt start until 2024.

Bummer!!!

Should have guessed really by how episode 8 ended.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 