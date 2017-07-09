Didn't care for it, not surprising considering the showrunners 'experience'. Giving them the biggest TV show in history was an odd decision.
Main issue, like everyone else I think, is mostly down to the writing. Some of it is just so lazy, that's the worst part.
One small thing that jumps to mind is:
Spoiler
Second to last episode, when they drop the leaf into Moria. It falls, and should just burn or sizzle, with a noise of rumbling or something. That's fine, that'll suffice, everyone knows what's down there. Nah, the show decides to just full on show you the Balrog.
No real issues with the casting, it's not perfect but it's fine. Production value is good (as you'd expect), Hobbit storyline was far too drawn out, their storyline could have been half as long and given the audience the same outcome.
This show is massive, and they always had to smash it out of the park for people to not think it was a let down. It's Tolkien, the first Tolkien show, it's the most expensive show of all time, and from all that it's very distinctly average. I'd rather watch a cheaply made show with good writing and pacing than the opposite. Pouring money into it isn't the answer if the writing is bad.
And in two years time when season 2 comes out, it won't have the hype this first season had coming out. Two years is a hell of a long wait for a show that I think most people think is just a bit alright.