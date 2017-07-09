« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)  (Read 23308 times)

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #680 on: October 19, 2022, 02:58:57 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on October 19, 2022, 02:35:12 pm
even if i were to put the source material to one side, along with all its lore, and the huge giant shit they took on that, and just looked at it as a piece contained within itself, it is appaling writing on so many levels listing it would be pointless - it is fucking terrible

i've said regarding a number of projects of late, just call it something else and do your own thing (tho the writing is so bad on this one, that ain't helping this particular one), but no, studios insist on taking a well known already existing IP and then butcher the fuck out of it, get pissy and 'precious' about it when legitimate criticism comes their way to the extent that they can't stay out of the press trying to cover their asses, continually contradicting themselves from article to article - the fucking excuses are as embarrassing as the writing, which shouldn't surprise cos it's coming from the same source

Spoiler
eg so we made the slow burn reveal of sauron a big deal. really, we all saw it coming. oh no, we're not saying it was a reveal, rather we were giving sauron a back story. uhm, he already had one, a good one. no, no, we wanted to make sauron have some subtlety to his character and not just be another bad guy. and it goes on and on with excuse after excuse for the shambles it is where they make their heroine a villain AND a moron
[close]

the same source that has someone taking a pyroclastic flow to the face but didn't even singe their hair, that has an army ride 600 miles in a matter of hours, that changes dead of night to day in the blink of an eye (literally, dark as fuck and the next shot that is meant to be in real time is daylight), it's an absolute mess

a pretty mess, granted, but that shit dont work in real life and certainly isn't saving this

a consistent red flag through the whole season was the score (which in itself is a good score) - i lost count of the amount of times the score would swell with huge grandiosity and resolve on... nothing. fuck me it happened over and over again, as tho here comes some big billy bollocks lads and then it would cut to some other shit totally unrelated to this apparent build up and we'd start again from small things. reset after reset, it was tedious as fuck

and that kind of encapsulated the whole thing for me - you rode in with great fanfare to trumpet blasts from your own lips and delivered so little from such a rich vein of source material

i think the next season is penned in as two years away, fuck knows how they turn this shit around as i find it hard to believe they're happy to go the same route after (hopefully) realising how badly written it has been, could it be canned? i wouldn't be shocked

Problem with this season was having too many separated stories at once, many times all in single episodes. So it was impossible to connect emotionally with any character really.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline RideTheWalrus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,210
  • Urge to kill rising...
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #681 on: October 19, 2022, 03:11:22 pm »
Didn't care for it, not surprising considering the showrunners 'experience'. Giving them the biggest TV show in history was an odd decision.

Main issue, like everyone else I think, is mostly down to the writing. Some of it is just so lazy, that's the worst part.

One small thing that jumps to mind is:

Spoiler
Second to last episode, when they drop the leaf into Moria. It falls, and should just burn or sizzle, with a noise of rumbling or something. That's fine, that'll suffice, everyone knows what's down there. Nah, the show decides to just full on show you the Balrog.
[close]

No real issues with the casting, it's not perfect but it's fine. Production value is good (as you'd expect), Hobbit storyline was far too drawn out, their storyline could have been half as long and given the audience the same outcome.

This show is massive, and they always had to smash it out of the park for people to not think it was a let down. It's Tolkien, the first Tolkien show, it's the most expensive show of all time, and from all that it's very distinctly average. I'd rather watch a cheaply made show with good writing and pacing than the opposite. Pouring money into it isn't the answer if the writing is bad.

And in two years time when season 2 comes out, it won't have the hype this first season had coming out. Two years is a hell of a long wait for a show that I think most people think is just a bit alright.
Logged
Quote from: edge on May 30, 2015, 06:45:35 pm
Pretty happy with Arse taking it.

Disappointing.
[/quote]

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,718
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #682 on: October 19, 2022, 03:14:55 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on October 19, 2022, 02:58:57 pm
Problem with this season was having too many separated stories at once, many times all in single episodes. So it was impossible to connect emotionally with any character really.

i dont disagree but GOT managed it, i feel it really comes down to the writing - it almost always will in a clusterfuck like this

and regarding my original post on this and the backtracking and bullshit the showrunners keep spouting, this is the latest shit i saw

Spoiler

Payne: Season one opens with: Who is Galadriel? Where did she come from? What did she suffer? Why is she driven? Were doing the same thing with Sauron in season two. Well fill in all the missing pieces.

McKay: Sauron can now just be Sauron. Like Tony Soprano or Walter White. Hes evil, but complexly evil. We felt like if we did that in season one, hed overshadow everything else. So the first season is like Batman Begins, and the The Dark Knight is the next movie, with Sauron maneuvering out in the open. Were really excited. Season two has a canonical story. There may well be viewers who are like, This is the story we were hoping to get in season one! In season two, were giving it to them.

[close]

they're so fucking dumb with their excuses they dont even realise they're admitting they fucked up the first season - but that is the quality of writer these two jokers have shown themselves to be so far, and geeeeeeeez talk about name dropping  :lmao the audacity to compare their shite to the list they spout out, and for me it comes across as treating their audience as a bunch of dumb fucks if you think we can't see what you're doing here

i dont blame them for taking the gig, hell for them it must've been a dream come true as all their previous ventures had fallen on deaf ears, but the bullshit backtracking only consolidates a very negative view of their ability
« Last Edit: October 19, 2022, 03:22:16 pm by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline EastTyroneRed

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #683 on: October 19, 2022, 08:54:19 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on October 19, 2022, 02:46:23 pm
They can't undo the  2000 years -> 5 years decision

This was never ever going to work. It led to a sloppy narrative which felt rushed in some ways and very dragged out in others. Halbrand went from a raft, to being King very quickly, yet the Harfoot story seem to drag on and on without any real development. Bronwyn becomes leader of the village overnight seemingly with no real fuss... because reasons. It also relied too much on mysteries to the point where I just didnt care if Isildur was alive (which wasnt even resolved). Why did none of the Southlanders/Arondir catch on that there hadnt been a King for 1000 years? Why was it left for Galadriel to reveal everything again?

The main protagonist was unlikeable, one dimensional and always seemed to get her way by being a horrible person. Some of the characters were fine (Lenny Henry, Arondir and Durin IV were ok), though theres little to be said about the rest. Gil-galad was turned into a moron, the stranger was boring, Isildur was turned into a teenage brat.

The special effects were spectacular and were easily the best thing about this, especially the scenic shots. Which makes it so baffling that some of the more close up stuff looked so... cheap (the warg in the pit).

I understand how some people who arent attached to the source material wont care about this point, but the idea of #Saurondriel had some people recoiling in horror. Like really recoiling.

I see its 2 years before season 2 is realeased, which means that season 5, if it happens, may not appear for eight years. Will it go the distance that long??

Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,718
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #684 on: Yesterday at 02:39:44 am »
like i said earlier, i wouldnt be shocked if it was canned, tho i dont expect it

the only obvious, but somewhat crazy, way out that i can see is if they just utterly dismiss the first season and try to get it right from here on in

doubling down on that first season totally hamstrings any future writing even if they got people in who could actually do a good job (clearly not the two dudes who did season 1), even with the best writers in there building on that first season will only consolidate its problems narrative wise - it's clusterfuck from characters to events to timelines, you can salvage characters with good writers but the other two have already fucked you over

it just doesn't appear salvageable

so as crazy as it sounds, just dump season 1 (i dont know, maybe have Galadriel taking a shower in a waterfall and realise it was all a bad dream  ;D)
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,279
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #685 on: Yesterday at 09:21:23 am »
Quote from: Fortneef on October 19, 2022, 12:44:27 pm
Its a watchable folly.

What they are trying to do in RoP is compress 2,000 years of Middle Earth history into one quick burst of a few years.   

That's not adaptation, its murder.

And it doesn't make sense if their aim is a long multi-series show.

And what they've created doesn't really work on its own terms.


Dude, there's people all over the internet losing their minds because House of the Dragon has jumped a decade or so in the story and you expect people to watch a show that jumps across multiple millenia. That would never work and/or be entertaining, it would just be a confusing mess.
Logged

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,279
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #686 on: Yesterday at 09:23:10 am »
Silly me, I forgot that RAWK was actually the guild for hidden, underappreciated, genius screenwriters who always have the best ideas yet somehow aren't employed as screenwriters. All of you please continue.
Logged

Offline EastTyroneRed

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #687 on: Yesterday at 10:12:10 am »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Yesterday at 09:23:10 am
Silly me, I forgot that RAWK was actually the guild for hidden, underappreciated, genius screenwriters who always have the best ideas yet somehow aren't employed as screenwriters. All of you please continue.

I see you have been pretty scathing about Andor and She-Hulk in their respective threads.... are you a genius underappreciated screen writer?  ::)

Here's what you had to say about She-Hulk...

I feel like I must be taking crazy pills cos all I've heard is people raving about She-Hulk and for me it's comfortably the worst MCU show yet.

That's not to say I hate it. It's just absolutely, forgettable 5/10 stuff and I've no idea why people are talking about it as if it's some sort of revelation.

Also the CGI is so bad, like I'm happy to give TV shows a pass on this stuff to an extent but it's just laughably bad to the point where it's distracting in almost every scene."

How are you any different? People are allowed to criticise a show if they do not like it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:15:04 am by EastTyroneRed »
Logged

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,279
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #688 on: Yesterday at 10:15:08 am »
Quote from: EastTyroneRed on Yesterday at 10:12:10 am
I see you have been pretty scathing about Andor and She-Hulk in their respective threads.... are you a genius underappreciated screen writer?  ::)

Here's what you had to say about She-Hulk...

"<a href="http://I feel like I must be taking crazy pills cos all I&#039;ve heard is people raving about She-Hulk and for me it&#039;s comfortably the worst MCU show yet.<br /><br />That&#039;s not to say I hate it. It&#039;s just absolutely, forgettable 5/10 stuff and I&#039;ve no idea why people are talking about it as if it&#039;s some sort of revelation.<br /><br />Also the CGI is so bad, like I&#039;m happy to give TV shows a pass on this stuff to an extent but it&#039;s just laughably bad to the point where it&#039;s distracting in almost every scene.&quot;[/i" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">http://I feel like I must be taking crazy pills cos all I&#039;ve heard is people raving about She-Hulk and for me it&#039;s comfortably the worst MCU show yet.<br /><br />That&#039;s not to say I hate it. It&#039;s just absolutely, forgettable 5/10 stuff and I&#039;ve no idea why people are talking about it as if it&#039;s some sort of revelation.<br /><br />Also the CGI is so bad, like I&#039;m happy to give TV shows a pass on this stuff to an extent but it&#039;s just laughably bad to the point where it&#039;s distracting in almost every scene.&quot;[/i</a>]

How are you any different? People are allowed to criticise a show if they do not like it.

I've not said at any point you can't criticise. The difference is I haven't spent literal weeks and months going back to those threads lambasting anyone who actually IS enjoying those shows.

As I said earlier, I stopped watching Andor cos I realised it wasn't really for me.

I wouldn't expect you to tell the difference though, being an absolute fucking cretin.

BTW, glad you're becoming an obsessive about where and what I'm posting though. Completely normal behaviour. Fucking weirdo.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,598
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #689 on: Yesterday at 10:21:02 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on October 19, 2022, 02:35:12 pm
i've said regarding a number of projects of late, just call it something else and do your own thing (tho the writing is so bad on this one, that ain't helping this particular one), but no, studios insist on taking a well known already existing IP and then butcher the fuck out of it, get pissy and 'precious' about it when legitimate criticism comes their way to the extent that they can't stay out of the press trying to cover their asses, continually contradicting themselves from article to article - the fucking excuses are as embarrassing as the writing, which shouldn't surprise cos it's coming from the same source

You mean like when you were panning Interview With The Vampire before it had even come out? Funnily enough that seems to be doing pretty well on various review sites. The only place I've seen it not get great reviews is in the user score section of metacritic, and literally the first two negative user reviews I read both called it "woke", which is not in the least bit surprising and kind of sums up where we're at these days with shows and movies getting attacked for no reason.
Logged

Offline EastTyroneRed

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #690 on: Yesterday at 10:26:11 am »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Yesterday at 10:15:08 am
I've not said at any point you can't criticise. The difference is I haven't spent literal weeks and months going back to those threads lambasting anyone who actually IS enjoying those shows.

As I said earlier, I stopped watching Andor cos I realised it wasn't really for me.

I wouldn't expect you to tell the difference though, being an absolute fucking cretin.

BTW, glad you're becoming an obsessive about where and what I'm posting though. Completely normal behaviour. Fucking weirdo.

No lambasting here, we're just presenting our view and contributing to the discussion, same as you (until today).

Nice of you to resort to personal insults though after being exposed as a complete hypocrite.

Good luck!
Logged

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,279
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #691 on: Yesterday at 10:33:08 am »
Quote from: EastTyroneRed on Yesterday at 10:26:11 am
No lambasting here, we're just presenting our view and contributing to the discussion, same as you (until today).

Nice of you to resort to personal insults though after being exposed as a complete hypocrite.

Good luck!

Dude, you're actually fucking nuts. Without a doubt the stupidest person I've come across on this site and that is saying something.

I could go through your back catalog and repost all the drivel you've come out with but why subject anyone to it again. 46 posts you've made and they're all in here criticising a show and the people enjoying it. Just a petty little weirdo.

Get a fucking life.
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,323
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #692 on: Yesterday at 11:17:52 am »
i love this thread
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #693 on: Yesterday at 11:26:49 am »
If you dont like it, dont watch it. Its really that simple. You clearly love the books, so stick to the books and life is good.

I get you can have an opinion about disliking something, but the level people are going to cause either its cool to hate the project or you feel obliged to destroy everyone elses opinion on it is absurd.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,311
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #694 on: Yesterday at 02:27:54 pm »
I tried watching the first episode the other week, got about twenty minutes in, started playing on my phone and then watched Fellowship of the Ring. Gonna try it again but really didnt grab me right from the start.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #695 on: Yesterday at 02:55:30 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 11:26:49 am
If you dont like it, dont watch it. Its really that simple. You clearly love the books, so stick to the books and life is good.

I get you can have an opinion about disliking something, but the level people are going to cause either its cool to hate the project or you feel obliged to destroy everyone elses opinion on it is absurd.


If you don't like Roy Hodgson's football, just go watch another team.



RoP is a mega budget prestige landmark tv work that has a lot wrong with it.
Its a jumping board to discuss IP, fandom, tolkeinism, the fantasy genre, the middlebrow mind,  etc. etc

Maybe you could ask a grownup to help you with the difficult words
Logged

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,670
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #696 on: Yesterday at 03:09:57 pm »
Never actually watched an episode of this! Only came in here to see what kind of reviews it was getting.

This thread is hilarious! Maybe even more fun than the show itself  ;D
Logged

Offline redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #697 on: Yesterday at 05:14:24 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Yesterday at 02:55:30 pm

If you don't like Roy Hodgson's football, just go watch another team.



RoP is a mega budget prestige landmark tv work that has a lot wrong with it.
Its a jumping board to discuss IP, fandom, tolkeinism, the fantasy genre, the middlebrow mind,  etc. etc

Maybe you could ask a grownup to help you with the difficult words

Sorry didnt realise a football club was the same as a fictional tv series. Do you want the producers sacked? Bring in Kenny til the end of season 2? #PrimeOUT

Logged

Offline EastTyroneRed

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #698 on: Yesterday at 07:16:09 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 05:14:24 pm
Sorry didnt realise a football club was the same as a fictional tv series. Do you want the producers sacked? Bring in Kenny til the end of season 2? #PrimeOUT

Is everything OK at home?
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,183
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #699 on: Yesterday at 07:59:14 pm »
I find this fine to good as a background filler, especially after an edible. Not a Tolkien fanboy and while I can see there are some major flaws you can tell they also spent a lot of time and effort (money) on making this. At least it's not complete trash level like HoD.
Logged

Offline redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #700 on: Yesterday at 08:17:45 pm »
Quote from: EastTyroneRed on Yesterday at 07:16:09 pm
Is everything OK at home?

Literally perfect as can be. Plus just finished a real good tv series and cant wait for season 2! How about your home life? Hope a tv show based on a fantasy book isnt disrupting your sleep too much  :(
Logged

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,151
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #701 on: Yesterday at 08:37:14 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:27:54 pm
I tried watching the first episode the other week, got about twenty minutes in, started playing on my phone and then watched Fellowship of the Ring. Gonna try it again but really didnt grab me right from the start.

It's a bit slow, but then it is based on Tolkien! It gets going towards the end of the 1st episode. It's definitely not perfect, but I enjoyed it overall.
Logged

Offline mgs88

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #702 on: Yesterday at 08:54:37 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on October 16, 2022, 04:32:30 am
Literally the worst written TV show/thing I've ever watched. Embarrassingly bad.

Now now I know you watched the walking dead from your posts in that thread
Logged

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,151
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #703 on: Yesterday at 09:38:19 pm »
Quote from: EastTyroneRed on Yesterday at 07:16:09 pm
Is everything OK at home?

You really need to give it a rest, you're just getting weirder. Maybe post in a different thread for once?
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,274
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #704 on: Yesterday at 09:56:24 pm »
It started off alright but that slow motion horse ride started the rot. Sickening. Lost interest in it soon after. House of the dragon squashes it
Logged

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,151
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #705 on: Yesterday at 10:03:13 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 09:56:24 pm
It started off alright but that slow motion horse ride started the rot. Sickening. Lost interest in it soon after. House of the dragon squashes it

That was a weird moment but there was plenty of good stuff after that, particularly episode 6.
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,274
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #706 on: Yesterday at 10:30:40 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 10:03:13 pm
That was a weird moment but there was plenty of good stuff after that, particularly episode 6.
i watched the whole thing mate like a magnus magnusson i've started so i'll finish thing but it was just noise in the background. just something that was on. That galadriel aswell. they way she speaks to people. What a horror. People have had to put up with her for hundreds of years?? Hard to stomach a season of her
Logged

Offline EastTyroneRed

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #707 on: Yesterday at 11:03:16 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 09:56:24 pm
It started off alright but that slow motion horse ride started the rot. Sickening. Lost interest in it soon after. House of the dragon squashes it

It does indeed.
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,342
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #708 on: Today at 12:13:12 am »
This thread is going to be locked if people can't post in a more civil manner, which is pretty ridiculous for a thread about a fantasy television show.

Two basic observations - be polite, and don't feel that you absolutely have to post every thought you have just because it pops in your head. No-one gets to "win" the argument, ultimately it's all subjective. Say your piece, move on and chat about something else. It's just a TV show.
Logged

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,704
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #709 on: Today at 05:37:45 am »
Quote from: mgs88 on Yesterday at 08:54:37 pm
Now now I know you watched the walking dead from your posts in that thread
This wishes it was The Walking Dead. In fact, it might unironically be, because from the state of it, no amount of retconning can save it from getting axed. The damage is done. As Armand rightfully pointed out in response to the same post I made, even if you remove Tolkien's lore - which there isnt't really any apart from the world and certain characters, which are all individually murdered and assassinated in their own unique and disgusting ways by the writers - their own made up internal bollocks they invented is still contradicted and makes no sense whatsoever. I could literally take up a full page on this thread going through every stupid thing I noticed watching this, but I haven't and won't because apparently I'm not allowed to do that because it's just a TV show and should just shut up, shut my brain off and enjoy it or something. I mean, it's not as if it's based on the work of a man who spent his entire life creating one of the most detailed and beloved fantasy lore ever written or anything. Just consume and lap that slop up.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:41:40 am by Macphisto80 »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 