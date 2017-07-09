They can't undo the 2000 years -> 5 years decision



This was never ever going to work. It led to a sloppy narrative which felt rushed in some ways and very dragged out in others. Halbrand went from a raft, to being King very quickly, yet the Harfoot story seem to drag on and on without any real development. Bronwyn becomes leader of the village overnight seemingly with no real fuss... because reasons. It also relied too much on mysteries to the point where I just didnt care if Isildur was alive (which wasnt even resolved). Why did none of the Southlanders/Arondir catch on that there hadnt been a King for 1000 years? Why was it left for Galadriel to reveal everything again?The main protagonist was unlikeable, one dimensional and always seemed to get her way by being a horrible person. Some of the characters were fine (Lenny Henry, Arondir and Durin IV were ok), though theres little to be said about the rest. Gil-galad was turned into a moron, the stranger was boring, Isildur was turned into a teenage brat.The special effects were spectacular and were easily the best thing about this, especially the scenic shots. Which makes it so baffling that some of the more close up stuff looked so... cheap (the warg in the pit).I understand how some people who arent attached to the source material wont care about this point, but the idea of #Saurondriel had some people recoiling in horror. Like really recoiling.I see its 2 years before season 2 is realeased, which means that season 5, if it happens, may not appear for eight years. Will it go the distance that long??