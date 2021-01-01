I started my post by stating I was glad you enjoyed it. Then went on to discuss evidence that suggested it wasn't the huge ratings hit it was being portrayed as by Amazon, and reasons why that might be the case.

In what way is that "sticking my nose in and spoiling the discussion?"

Also, the regulatory of my posting is not proof that the show is good, or that anything being stated is valid/invalid.

I just don't understand the reaction to criticism of something you enjoy. Can't people on the Internet now not agree to disagree?



As RedViper says, you've missed my point completely. This isn't politics, the economy, some tricky issue of philosophy or morality. It's a TV show, some light entertainment. There's been 17 pages where the "critical discussion" of the show has been played out, much of it by you.Across your posts you've criticised:CharacterisationPolitical messagingActingWritingThe adaptation for screenDismissiveness of the lorePacingPlot holesCostumesValue for moneyOn 22nd September, about 4 weeks ago, you described it as an "objectively terrible show". Two days later after the 5th episode (of 8 ) you described a plot device as "the final straw". But you're still here, weeks later, continuing to moan.I appreciate from the tone of your posts that you're a Tolkein purist, and if you're that invested in the source material then any deviation is presumably gut-wrenching. Personally I think your criticism is excessive but I entirely understand that it's subjective so if you think it's THAT bad, then you're perfectly entitled to. Unfortunately it's near impossible to get a proper popular appraisal of the show because of review-bombing by some Tolkein acolytes. Critically it's done OK, on about 7/10 at IMDB and 85% on Rotten Tomatoes. I enjoyed it, my wife who's a big Tolkein fan enjoyed it. It's far from perfect but it was entertaining and ultimately in a light entertainment programme I don't ask for much more, though am pleasantly surprised when a show is even better. Frankly it doesn't really matter.The point isn't that you're criticising the show, it's that you're going on, and on, and on about it. Weeks after you'd already given up on it. You're not saying anything now you didn't say weeks ago, and that's not how discursive forums work. You can't just repeat yourself every couple of pages and then complain when people pick you up on it. You've made your point, people disagreed, and the discussion has moved on.