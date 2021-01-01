« previous next »
There were lots of perplexing pacing and writing choices in the show, you could almost taste that different people wrote different sections of the show, which was disappointing. I still looked forward to watching it every week, and I think season two will be miles better.

Episode 6 being the worst offender by a country mile.

Lots of twists and turns, traps and dramatic story beats needed time to breathe.

Too many 'calls to arms' moments and inspirational speaches which fell flat. Not to mention the 'King' everyone embraces for absolutely no reason
The latest VFX artist react has some Rings of Power stuff in it. They pretty much focused entirely on one scene of The Stranger interacting with Nori but that one scene had so many little things going on, you can tell they've put a lot into getting the effects just right.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XwXQ10ibz84" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XwXQ10ibz84</a>
Mate, you've been on this site for 6 years, in which time you've made 39 posts. 24 of these (in fact all of your posts in the past two years) have been in this thread bashing this show. You're perfectly at liberty to criticise it, but to rant on for 24 posts about this and nothing else just seems a bit obsessed to me, particularly when some of your posts seem to suggest a profound disagreement with "shoehorning modern political messages into a fantasy show" and complaining that the show seemed negatively portray a character whipping up anti-immigration rhetoric. If you don't like it, don't watch it, move on and enjoy something else. Stop sticking your nose in this thread to spoil the discussion that others are having. We get it, you don't like it. And if your biggest complaint with the show is that it's trying to convey some vaguely progressive messages, you should probably find another forum.

I started my post by stating I was glad you enjoyed it. Then went on to discuss evidence that suggested it wasn't the huge ratings hit it was being portrayed as by Amazon, and reasons why that might be the case.
In what way is that "sticking my nose in and spoiling the discussion?"
Also, the regulatory of my posting is not proof that the show is good, or that anything being stated is valid/invalid.
I just don't understand the reaction to criticism of something you enjoy. Can't people on the Internet now not agree to disagree?
I think the overall point was that continuously logging into a football forum for two months to exclusively criticise a show you've hated since the get go is deranged.

I watched the first 4 episodes of Andor, realised it wasn't for me so stopped watching it and posting about.

As I stated weeks ago, it's not for you, it doesn't affect the books or your enjoyment of them. Just let it go.
