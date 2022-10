It's been beaten by a show that cost 25 million (Cobra Kai) and another that cost 200 million (House of the dragon). For a show that cost a billion dollars that just isn't good enough.



Opening episode figures are impressive, but that's what you get with an IP like lord of the rings. It doesn't matter how bad it is. People will always watch the pilot out of curiosity. Though what's a "viewing figure"? How long did they view it for?



This show had to be a super hit. It had to stay top of the charts for weeks and it is already slipping (and we only know figures for the first 4(?) episodes.) Next few weeks will be interesting.



That article you linked to is over a month old, unlike the ones I quoted. And how is it being 'beaten' by Cobra Kai? The only measure I can see regarding that is that Cobra Kai at one point had been viewed for more minutes, but that was taking into account all of its five series. That's a lot more episodes than ROP has so far. There isn't really a totally equal way to measure these things anyway, since they're all on different platforms - so talk of being 'top of the charts' doesn't really mean anything. But as far as these things can be measured, it's done pretty well. And it hasn't cost a billion dollars for this series, that's the estimated cost over all five seasons.You're just obsessed with criticising the show and desperate to find a stick to beat it with (you've already previously complained about plot holes which weren't actually plot holes at all). Until recently you hadn't posted anything on here for over two years, but every one of your posts since then has been to criticise this show. I think you need to let it go.