Can someone explain why Galadriel allowed them to continue making the rings after she had learned that Halbrand was Sauron and that he actively wanted the rings made? Not a facetious question as I havenít read the appendices. Also Iím not sure that they have revealed that the Stranger is Gandalf. Yes heís fond of the hobbits and there was the moth reveal but it could potentially be Saruman who was wise once upon a time.

Spoiler

Could even be some random other maiar. They may never reveal for certain just who it is, just drop enough hints. Clever move sending him off to Rhun though, I don't think there's any real detail of what's there so they can take liberties.



The Ring question is actually how it plays out in Tolkien's writing. Sauron taught ring-craft to the Elves (in the fair guise of Annatar), but had no direct hand in the forging of the Three. Once the One was made and the Elves became aware they took off the Three, and would only put them on again after his defeat at the Last Alliance.



Some good input from Schmidt about the number of rings and the fact that at this point, Galadriel has no idea why Sauron would want the rings made or what he'll do in future.