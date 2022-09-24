« previous next »
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 12:16:17 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on September 24, 2022, 10:19:00 pm
Wow, cant believe that about The Eagle & Child. If not a going concern it should definitely be a candidate for the National Trust/Heritage England.


Blame the owner of the building.


Quote
"A letting notice put out by estate agent Savills Licensed Leisure makes clear that the new landlord will be responsible for the works and for fitting out the building."


The refurb is said to cost close to a million & then they want £165,000pa rent.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 02:06:18 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:39:18 am
Im really enjoying it. Actually look forward to each episode.
Yes, mate. Enjoying the show, the story, the dialogue, the setting and the characters. I even love Galadriel. I like her single minded focus and drive. I havent read the books but Ive seen Peter Jacksons trilogies at least twenty times. Finally a series I can invest serious time into.

I even enjoyed some of the Marvel movies. There..I said it. Let me enjoy my petty and uninformed existence in complete ignorance. 
Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:08:55 pm by dalarr
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #522 on: Today at 10:08:32 am
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 02:06:18 pm
Yes, mate. Enjoying the show, the story, the dialogue, the setting and the characters. I even love Galadriel. I like her single minded focus and drive. I havent read the books but Ive seen Peter Jacksons trilogies at least twenty times. Finally a series I can invest serious time into.

I even enjoyed some of the Marvel movies. There..I said it. Let me enjoy my petty and uninformed existence in complete ignorance.

It's hard to say if you're being ironic
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #523 on: Today at 01:54:58 pm
Caught up with all this after our hols and I broadly agree that something about Galadriel isn't quite there. My girlfriend pointed out a previous discussion we'd had about Matt Smith and Dr Who - despite being very young at the time, he was able to convince as a young-looking but actually quite old and 'wise' being. I'm not sure I get that from Galadriel... yet. It was slightly surprising to find that Cate Blanchett was younger when filming the PJ movies than Morfydd Clark is now.

Aside from that, I wasn't quite expecting a "Which one of these is Sauron" puzzle to play out, but it's a pretty cool idea. I wonder if any more candidates will appear before the end of the season (which is when I expect a lot to be revealed).
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Reply #524 on: Today at 02:54:44 pm
Spoiler
The only character Ive seen that could possibly be Sauron is the wee sinister looking blonde elf that is inspecting the crater that the stranger (gandalf?) left. I cant see how any of the others could possibly be him.
[close]
