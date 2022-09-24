Caught up with all this after our hols and I broadly agree that something about Galadriel isn't quite there. My girlfriend pointed out a previous discussion we'd had about Matt Smith and Dr Who - despite being very young at the time, he was able to convince as a young-looking but actually quite old and 'wise' being. I'm not sure I get that from Galadriel... yet. It was slightly surprising to find that Cate Blanchett was younger when filming the PJ movies than Morfydd Clark is now.



Aside from that, I wasn't quite expecting a "Which one of these is Sauron" puzzle to play out, but it's a pretty cool idea. I wonder if any more candidates will appear before the end of the season (which is when I expect a lot to be revealed).