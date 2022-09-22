« previous next »
Author Topic: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)  (Read 16555 times)

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #480 on: September 22, 2022, 02:24:46 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on September 22, 2022, 09:49:44 am
Oh my God could you be any more patronising or up your own arse? I suppose we should be grateful that you're lowering yourself to engage with someone who *shudder* probably likes Marvel movies. But despite your imagined superiority, you're still making the same flawed arguments and conveniently avoiding the points I'm making against them.

In that scene, yes, if she'd tried to resist she would've been overwhelmed by the guards as more would've appeared, but also it would've made no sense because to try and violently resist at that point would've ruined any chance of getting the support of the Numenoreans. But later when she's told she's about to be deported right away, she has no choice but to try and escape - and it's obviously easier as there's only like three guards to deal with. You complain about the character being one-dimensional, yet you also complain when she shows two different characteristics within the same scene - at first headstrong, then more cautious as she realises she won't get anywhere by resisting at that point. You can't have it both ways. And again you're deliberately misinterpreting what's happening in the scene - she doesn't 'threaten' the Queen personally, she threatens to go over her head, which is a different thing. And that type of cut might be well-worn trope, but it's not an example of the writers 'openly mocking her' as you tried to say.

And again, being headstrong and determined does not make her an 'entitled brat', unless you just don't understand what the word 'brat' means. She driven by vengeance and she knows she's right, and if she thinks she's entitled to some respect - well she is, because of who she is. Also it's hardly uncommon in this world for elves to see themselves as superior to men is it?

You previously said she was a 'one-note' character, which literally means that she only demonstrates one characteristic. So when I give you examples of three other different characteristics, you say those don't count, for some reason - because they don't fit in with the simplistic argument you're trying to make. For example, you ignore the affection she shows Elrond and just say 'she scolds him the whole time' - you're just choosing to ignore things that don't fit in with your narrative. You said it was 'immature' for an elf to behave this way - headstrong, single-minded, even arrogant - yet there are plenty of other examples of elves behaving in similar ways, that could be described as 'immature'. As for the comparison to Peter Jackson's interpretation, you may have liked it but it doesn't really match what's in the book (she doesn't lose control or turn into something out of a horror movie), and it doesn't make sense in the story as she's dealing with people who are vulnerable and on a very important mission, one which she supports. You said yourself that they had to make her more grounded in this series, but your main concern for this female lead character seems to be that she should be 'alluring'. OK then.

These are not '2022 messages' though are they? Fear of immigrants is something that has been used to stoke division for centuries, probably ever since civilisations started interacting with each other. You also said that this is being portrayed as the cause of the beef between Numenor and the elves, when it clearly isn't. It's made clear that the separation has been happening for a long time before that, and that this is just a simple tool that is being used by Pharazon at that point to rile up the people, keep them resentful and get them on his side. So that's just an example of you deliberately ignoring what's actually in the show because you wanted to make a point about 'modern politics' being inserted into the story. No doubt you'll be complaining about it being 'woke' next. When I said you were 'either not understanding or deliberately ignoring' what was actually in the show, I was giving you the benefit of the doubt - but it's obvious now that you're just deliberately ignoring and simplifying things because they don't fit your narrative, and this is an example of that.
Im not the one saying people dont understand basic story telling because they think a scene makes no sense. So whos the one thats patronising?

And I didnt avoid any of your points, I addressed them all, you are just too thick to realise it. Youre just someone that will twist and straight up make things up to prove a point. You are not worth it.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #481 on: September 22, 2022, 03:02:19 pm »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on September 22, 2022, 01:48:38 pm
I have zero interest in House of Dragon - I do not go posting repeatedly in there I don't like House of Dragon.

Other people who do dislike hotd and compare it unfavourably to the original do post in there and no one has any problem with that, isn't that kinda the point about converse of a tv show, some people dislike certain things about it and some like them so they express that, if you're only allowed the positive opinions of the show then you will just end up with an echo chamber.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #482 on: September 22, 2022, 03:27:02 pm »
Surely, once youve said I dont like this you stop watching it? If you say  Im not enjoying this you stop going on and on about it in an effort to put other people off it too, then eventually you stop watching it?
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #483 on: September 22, 2022, 03:51:58 pm »
Quote from: leinad on September 22, 2022, 03:02:19 pm
Other people who do dislike hotd and compare it unfavourably to the original do post in there and no one has any problem with that, isn't that kinda the point about converse of a tv show, some people dislike certain things about it and some like them so they express that, if you're only allowed the positive opinions of the show then you will just end up with an echo chamber.

Exactly. I think some people are confusing RAWK with the Amazon review section....
Criticism should be allowed to be expressed. I'm sorry if that upsets anyone.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #484 on: September 22, 2022, 04:33:48 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on September 22, 2022, 02:24:46 pm
Im not the one saying people dont understand basic story telling because they think a scene makes no sense. So whos the one thats patronising?

And I didnt avoid any of your points, I addressed them all, you are just too thick to realise it. Youre just someone that will twist and straight up make things up to prove a point. You are not worth it.

No, if you read what I actually wrote you would see that I said you were either "not understanding basic stuff about the story - or choosing to ignore it because it doesn't fit your narrative". It's pretty obvious that it's the latter - you're just ignoring or disregarding every example which doesn't fit in with the simplistic argument you're trying to make, and misrepresenting what's actually happening in the show.

And considering you keep accusing others of calling people stupid, you're the only one who's actually doing that.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #485 on: September 22, 2022, 05:42:16 pm »
Quote from: EastTyroneRed on September 22, 2022, 12:48:30 pm
I've watched it all.

How when it's not all out yet

Quote from: EastTyroneRed on September 22, 2022, 11:58:27 am
You are though. I had the wording of the Lenny Henry chant wrong but the point still stands. "Nobody walks alone" until you are an inconvenience in which case we'll leave you to the wolves.

You are free to enjoy this show if you want. But as someone who has always been heavily invested in the lore and source material, its not for me. And I'm not alone in that regard.

Haha

This thread is a mess. Anyone else just interested in following the story and marvelling at the effects?

If one sees cultural commentary or gender issues in this, maybe it isn't for you. That's ok. But it is weird to post about it

I mean if I posted about everything I didn't like I'd be locked out of most the threads in this section. But going one further to cultural issues...wow.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 11:30:26 am »
I think this gets better every week.  Its really slow but the writers are putting a lot of pieces on the board and moving them around in ways that I'm hoping is also why they're taking some liberties with the source to reveal Sauron's manipulations

Spoiler
I think Sauron is responsible for the decaying/poisoning of the tree and the idea the elves have that mithril is the key to their light.  It creates an urgency for them to mine mithril, construct the forge, and causes a divide between the elves and dwarves

If he's Halbrand like I think he is, he's also helping to foment an internal divide in the kingdom and used Galadriel to bring Numenoreans to war, enabling Pharazon to ascend and bring about the downfall of the Numenor

He's dividing and conqueringmanipulate everyone and cause these fractures so he can create the rings and offer them a way to 'master what they fear'.  I think it could be really good if that's what they're going for and pull it off

And more this week for Halbrand = Sauron theory: they're possibly doing a similar Aragon plotline only to subvert it at some point for the reveal. That line "when these people find out what I did they will cast me out and so will you" will take on a whole different context.  The way he was able to kick up the sword, blacksmithing, the conversation including darkness after the Elrond scene about being manipulated, etc.
[close]
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 12:31:40 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 11:30:26 am
I think this gets better every week.  Its really slow but the writers are putting a lot of pieces on the board and moving them around in ways that I'm hoping is also why they're taking some liberties with the source to reveal Sauron's manipulations

Spoiler
I think Sauron is responsible for the decaying/poisoning of the tree and the idea the elves have that mithril is the key to their light.  It creates an urgency for them to mine mithril, construct the forge, and causes a divide between the elves and dwarves

If he's Halbrand like I think he is, he's also helping to foment an internal divide in the kingdom and used Galadriel to bring Numenoreans to war, enabling Pharazon to ascend and bring about the downfall of the Numenor

He's dividing and conqueringmanipulate everyone and cause these fractures so he can create the rings and offer them a way to 'master what they fear'.  I think it could be really good if that's what they're going for and pull it off

And more this week for Halbrand = Sauron theory: they're possibly doing a similar Aragon plotline only to subvert it at some point for the reveal. That line "when these people find out what I did they will cast me out and so will you" will take on a whole different context.  The way he was able to kick up the sword, blacksmithing, the conversation including darkness after the Elrond scene about being manipulated, etc.
[close]

Spoiler
I think it's definitely going to be along those lines how it pans out.

Do you think we'll get the reveal of Sauron by the end of this series? I assumed that was what we were building towards but now there's only 3 episodes left I'm not so sure.
[close]
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 01:24:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Yesterday at 12:31:40 pm
Spoiler
I think it's definitely going to be along those lines how it pans out.

Do you think we'll get the reveal of Sauron by the end of this series? I assumed that was what we were building towards but now there's only 3 episodes left I'm not so sure.
[close]

How many left?!?!?  :butt
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 04:44:20 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 11:30:26 am
I think this gets better every week.  Its really slow but the writers are putting a lot of pieces on the board and moving them around in ways that I'm hoping is also why they're taking some liberties with the source to reveal Sauron's manipulations

Spoiler
I think Sauron is responsible for the decaying/poisoning of the tree and the idea the elves have that mithril is the key to their light.  It creates an urgency for them to mine mithril, construct the forge, and causes a divide between the elves and dwarves

If he's Halbrand like I think he is, he's also helping to foment an internal divide in the kingdom and used Galadriel to bring Numenoreans to war, enabling Pharazon to ascend and bring about the downfall of the Numenor

He's dividing and conqueringmanipulate everyone and cause these fractures so he can create the rings and offer them a way to 'master what they fear'.  I think it could be really good if that's what they're going for and pull it off

And more this week for Halbrand = Sauron theory: they're possibly doing a similar Aragon plotline only to subvert it at some point for the reveal. That line "when these people find out what I did they will cast me out and so will you" will take on a whole different context.  The way he was able to kick up the sword, blacksmithing, the conversation including darkness after the Elrond scene about being manipulated, etc.
[close]

Spoiler
I'm not sure if Halbrand is Sauron anymore. He even cried with Galadriel in this last episode.
[close]

Spoiler
Btw, any idea who that evil person was, that one searching for Gandalf?
[close]
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 04:53:31 pm »
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #491 on: Yesterday at 08:11:32 pm »
I really loved the latest episode scenes like the journey set to song and the table being explained to the elves and the pay off of that scene a little later

I just love Durin and Elrond friendship and banter.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #492 on: Yesterday at 08:43:43 pm »
Durin and Elrond should have their own spin off series where they solve crimes in middle earth or something they are brilliant

And fuck the haters who say that wasn't in the books
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #493 on: Yesterday at 08:51:35 pm »
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #494 on: Yesterday at 08:52:01 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 08:43:43 pm
Durin and Elrond should have their own spin off series where they solve crimes in middle earth or something they are brilliant

And fuck the haters who say that wasn't in the books

Fan fiction fanboy ;)
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #495 on: Yesterday at 08:53:44 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 08:51:35 pm



There's lots of great ways to kill an Orc,but you're all a bit shit so just stab'em in the guts and disembowel them.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #496 on: Yesterday at 09:01:06 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:53:44 pm

There's lots of great ways to kill an Orc,but you're all a bit shit so just stab'em in the guts and disembowel them.

I'm not gonna lie, i was expecting from her to show them some brilliant secret move instead of just stabbing them in the belly.

The show is ok so far but yeah, Galadriel needs some work.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #497 on: Yesterday at 09:03:25 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 09:01:06 pm
I'm not gonna lie, i was expecting from her to show them some brilliant secret move instead of just stabbing them in the belly.

The show is ok so far but yeah, Galadriel needs some work.


I thought that was funny,especially as she has shown them that out of them all she's the badass.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #498 on: Yesterday at 09:21:15 pm »
I also dont think
Spoiler
Halbrand is Sauron. I dont think we have seen him yet. But who is the old guy with the hobbits and who were the white dress people looking for him??
[close]
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #499 on: Today at 04:29:42 am »
After episode 5...

