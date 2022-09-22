Spoiler

I think Sauron is responsible for the decaying/poisoning of the tree and the idea the elves have that mithril is the key to their light. It creates an urgency for them to mine mithril, construct the forge, and causes a divide between the elves and dwarves



If he's Halbrand like I think he is, he's also helping to foment an internal divide in the kingdom and used Galadriel to bring Numenoreans to war, enabling Pharazon to ascend and bring about the downfall of the Numenor



He's dividing and conqueringmanipulate everyone and cause these fractures so he can create the rings and offer them a way to 'master what they fear'. I think it could be really good if that's what they're going for and pull it off



And more this week for Halbrand = Sauron theory: they're possibly doing a similar Aragon plotline only to subvert it at some point for the reveal. That line "when these people find out what I did they will cast me out and so will you" will take on a whole different context. The way he was able to kick up the sword, blacksmithing, the conversation including darkness after the Elrond scene about being manipulated, etc.

