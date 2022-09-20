But again, you're using phrases like "one-note entitled brat" when that isn't what she's like at all. She's single-minded, she's vengeful, but where is the 'entitled' and 'brat' part? I'm just not getting that at all.
Secondly, that isn't all they've shown of her character - they've shown her close relationship with her brother, her warm friendship with Elrond, and her respect for and collaboration with Elendil, for example. You're just choosing to ignore those things because they don't fit your narrative. Much like the obvious reason why she allowed herself to be put behind bars - she wasn't about to start fighting the guards or trying to take down the Queen when she still hopes to win their support. It's not bad writing, it's just you not understanding basic stuff about the story - or choosing to ignore it because it doesn't fit your narrative. And saying this is the showrunners 'openly mocking her' is just bizarre. Have you not seen movies or shows before where this kind of thing happens? It's hardly unusual.
As for her behaviour being 'immature' - again, I just don't get it. She's determined to avenge her brother, convinced that Sauron is still out there, and frustrated that people are complacent about it - how is any of that immature? I just don't see where you're getting that from. And anyway, Tolkien's writings are full of elves being vengeful, greedy, violent, cruel etc...they're not perfect emotionless beings, and they'd be very boring if they were.
You know, I was going to write a response in good faith and try to gently explain my points, but then I read that and realised you're not worth it, and it will probably fly over your head anyway, so what's the point? I never once called you, or anybody in here, stupid for liking the show, which is what you're implying I am by this. I do understand the story and where it's going, it's so basic and predictable that it would be hard not to. Just because it's easy to follow, it doesn't make it any good or make any sense. Although you obviously think otherwise. More power to you and your simple tastes. Let's try to analyse the scene in question then:<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CDxNoswNY-w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CDxNoswNY-w</a>
So, you're saying that after openly demeaning the queen's authority, and basically threatening her, she was still coldly calculating how to win their support? Notorious hothead Galadriel, in ire? That's why she let herself be prisoned, again? That's one tremendous way to spin it. Probably she was just, you know, overpowered by the guards, which would make sense as she's unarmed, and isn't (to my knowledge) a superhero. That scene is a good example of the entitled brattiness in question, although you probably think she was just a bit forceful.
And yes, unfortunately, I have seen those types of hats cuts played for laughs like that. It's a stupid modern trope, usually found in Marvel movies and the like, to lighten up the mooooood. I might be mistaken but you come across as someone who probably devours that kind of brainless entertainment. Maybe you should try to watch something a little smarter for once, a little more challenging, maybe you will find lazy and formulaic writing a little less pleasing then, and the world will be a better place.
You named three interactions in over 4 hours of TV, where she's probably the character with more screen time on the entire show. And I would hardly say her last interaction with Elrond showed a "warm friendship". She basically scolds him the entire time. But ok, she's an entitled brat for 85% of the time. Does that make sense to you now? Do you always take things so literally? No wonder you like the show.
I'm not going to go and find clips of the show that shows Galadriel acting like an entitled brat. Just rewatch every scene of her with Numenor's queen, or how she treated her elves companions in the begging, or some of her interactions with Elrond, and the countless others where she acts exactly like that. She's constantly lecturing and demanding from everyone, no matter if she's a queen or a sailor, to do as she says with not an ounce of humility or diplomacy, like *drumrolls... an entitled brat. And why exactly should everyone listen to her? Because she has a gut feeling and has spent 2000 years unsuccessfully searching for Sauron? Oh, she found a mark in a cave somewhere. Yes, of course, like an audience we know she's right, but that doesn't make her demands any more realistic or compelling.
Where did I say I want her to be a perfect emotionless being? Talk about pulling narratives out of your ass. I even said that I liked her interpretation of the movie because of her conflicting features. That she was both scary and alluring, that you couldn't get a grasp on her. Show Galadriel doesn't have any conflicting features, she hardly has any features at all. Obviously, they couldn't make her as idyllic and mysterious as in the movies, as it would be really hard to relate to her. They had to make her more grounded, yes, but that doesn't mean she would have to lose all elfish allure. If it wasn't for the ears, hair, and occasional shows of superhuman strength, when the plot demands it, you wouldn't even think of her as an elf. The lack of emotional depth and her being so plain is what makes her so incredibly boring to me.
This conversation was as rewarding as talking to a wall, but I doubt I will come back any time soon. So, cheers.