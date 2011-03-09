Spoiler It involves an unarmed Galadriel (as could not be otherwise) fighting and pushing (yes pushing) four fully armed Numenor guards into a cellblock like they were a bunch of naughty five years old. In the first shot of the sequence, we see her attacking the first guard. Then we cut to an observing Pharazôn, and some seconds later we cut to a shot of Galadriel pushing the last of the four guards into the cell. How exactly she managed to pull such an endeavour, is deliberately not clear, but that doesn't matter. Didn't you see how she single handily killed a Snow Troll a few episodes ago? Of course four pesky Numenor guards would be no match for her power, or so the show would like you to believe. One can only imagine that the full sequence must be so badly choreographed and ridiculous looking, that they decided to cut most of the fighting out. But then you remember this is a gigantic 500 m. production and your forgiving nature is severely tested.



So, watched the fourth episode last night, and I think that will be it for me. I don't like to write about things I don't like, I much prefer to do the opposite, but this had my hopes up after the first episode and it has been an almighty disappointment ever since.Let me start by saying I'm not some Tolkien purist or anything close. Other than loving the movies as a kid, I have no connection to the source material. I don't care and have been completely out of the loop about all the diversity controversy around it. The only thing I cared about was watching some good engaging storytelling, with some visually stunning imagery, and some exciting spectacle. Given the budget, source material and hype around the show, I don't think those were unfair expectations.Other than on the visual front, especially in the first two episodes, and the Orc's design, I don't find anything compelling about this show. The story is so incredible plodding and unengaging. More than 4 hours in, and I don't think I can say anything significant that has happened. That's one hour longer than The Fellowship of the Ring for reference. I don't like or care about 95% of the characters in the show, other than Durin, Disa and possibly Nori, and they keep introducing more boring characters and uninteresting storylines for me to not care about. I find the writing mediocre and generic, the pacing glacial, and the acting middling, at best. It's just a stunning-looking mediocre bore.Galadriel is my biggest disappointment so far. She just comes across as a bratty entitled teenager, not as a three hundred years old wise and powerful elf. It's like the writers are actively trying to make her unlikeable. The actress brings no life or gravitas to the character either. That's one of the most surprising things for me, as I thought Morfydd Clark was incredible in Saint Maud. But I think bad writing and a confusing direction can make any actor look bad.There was a scene in the last episode, that had one of the most incompetently directed, edited and downright embarrassing action sequences I have seen in years, and I use the term action very loosely.