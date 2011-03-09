« previous next »
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
September 11, 2022, 08:02:05 pm
Its just like the books then

(Runs and hides)
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
September 11, 2022, 08:06:00 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 11, 2022, 08:02:05 pm
Its just like the books then

(Runs and hides)
Probably correct there.

I skipped the appendixes.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
September 11, 2022, 11:51:29 pm
Unsure if I have missed something but why are the orcs in this effected by the sun light but not as much in Hobbit or LOTR?
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
September 12, 2022, 12:29:02 am
Quote from: redwillow on September 11, 2022, 11:51:29 pm
Unsure if I have missed something but why are the orcs in this effected by the sun light but not as much in Hobbit or LOTR?
They are still affected in LoTR's. Just not as much as here. They're probably an early breed not yet adapted to the Sun. I can't remember who it was exactly who said in the LoTR's about the Uruk-hai and why they were bred. A fighting army capable of moving in the dark and the sun.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
September 12, 2022, 07:38:44 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on September 12, 2022, 12:29:02 am
They are still affected in LoTR's. Just not as much as here. They're probably an early breed not yet adapted to the Sun. I can't remember who it was exactly who said in the LoTR's about the Uruk-hai and why they were bred. A fighting army capable of moving in the dark and the sun.

Saruman created the Uruk-Hai. The implication is that he cross bred orcs and humans to make them more able to withstand sunlight.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
September 12, 2022, 09:34:29 am
We've all had boozy nights out :D
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
September 12, 2022, 02:58:34 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on September 11, 2022, 07:52:19 pm
As has been rightly pointed out, there's lots to like, but also stuff that just annoys me. It looks amazing. Arguably on par with the Peter Jackson films at times. It's well shot. Looks top tier. Acting is grand...for the most part anyway. Dialogue is a bit dodgy at times, though.

But I don't know. Something just feels off about it. It's just not grabbing me at all, and when you feel the urge to skip through certain scenes because of how tedious they are, that's not a good sign. I just find it all a bit boring. I'll maybe give it another couple of episodes to see if it ramps things up a bit. I'll blame Peter Jackson's vision on that, the better parts of this that are clearly inspired by.

Tbf, to make a masterpiece show is way harder than a movie and it's incomparable. Lower budget, average actors, the length of the show - it's hard to hit the nail in every scene and in every line, and it's not easy to stretch the story to several seasons and to add different elements to connect things.

I was a big critic myself before the show started, but fuck it, i stopped being that and just enjoying the show as much as i can.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
September 12, 2022, 03:10:26 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on September 12, 2022, 12:29:02 am
They are still affected in LoTR's. Just not as much as here. They're probably an early breed not yet adapted to the Sun. I can't remember who it was exactly who said in the LoTR's about the Uruk-hai and why they were bred. A fighting army capable of moving in the dark and the sun.

I'm not sure if it is more present in the books than the films, or just more obvious.

There is an indirect reference in the first filme with Aragorn's line "By night these hills will be swarming of orcs".

By the time of the third book/film, eruptions from Mount Doom makes daytime darker, which makes it easier for the Orcs, but I don't think this is directly mentioned in the film.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
September 12, 2022, 06:27:01 pm
Quote from: RJH on September 12, 2022, 03:10:26 pm
I'm not sure if it is more present in the books than the films, or just more obvious.

There is an indirect reference in the first filme with Aragorn's line "By night these hills will be swarming of orcs".

By the time of the third book/film, eruptions from Mount Doom makes daytime darker, which makes it easier for the Orcs, but I don't think this is directly mentioned in the film.
Yeah, it's said the gloom of Mordor permits them to walk around during the day because the sun is blotted with cloud and smoke. The bog standard Orc has issues with the sun. That's why Aragorn said that at the end of the Fellowship (if memory serves me right) because he didn't know the Isengard orcs existed yet.

The only place where I can see it being a tad inconsistent is the siege of Osgiliath, and the passage to Helms Deep where warg riders attacked the caravan in open daylight.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
September 12, 2022, 06:36:48 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on September 12, 2022, 02:58:34 pm
Tbf, to make a masterpiece show is way harder than a movie and it's incomparable. Lower budget, average actors, the length of the show - it's hard to hit the nail in every scene and in every line, and it's not easy to stretch the story to several seasons and to add different elements to connect things.

I was a big critic myself before the show started, but fuck it, i stopped being that and just enjoying the show as much as i can.
I'm not sure that can be used for excuse these days. 10 years ago? Yeah, maybe. But TV production has come a long way. A lot of TV shows now would surpass a lot of big budget films made in the last 30 years in terms of production. This cost over 400 million to make, which is crazy money for a TV show. And most film makers would agree that it's harder to make something short than to make something longer.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
September 12, 2022, 09:38:48 pm
Quote from: redwillow on September 11, 2022, 11:51:29 pm
Unsure if I have missed something but why are the orcs in this effected by the sun light but not as much in Hobbit or LOTR?

This is about two thousand years before LOTR innit

Orcs were bred and raised in the dark

So they hate the dark. And at this point they're more vulnerable to it than they will be later. I see it like slight evolution
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
September 12, 2022, 09:44:47 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on September 12, 2022, 07:38:44 am
Saruman created the Uruk-Hai. The implication is that he cross bred orcs and humans to make them more able to withstand sunlight.
Like when Scottish people have kids with people form the Mediterranean?
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
September 13, 2022, 01:17:47 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 12, 2022, 09:44:47 pm
Like when Scottish people have kids with people form the Mediterranean?

Uruk Hailanders?
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
September 13, 2022, 03:08:09 pm
Spoiler
Could that Adar guy be one of Nazguls? He looked human to me, or he was an elf?
[close]
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
September 15, 2022, 02:21:12 pm
Thoroughly enjoyed the first three episodes. Looks absolutely stunning and love the mysteries it's setting up and already causing discussion and theorising.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
September 15, 2022, 05:29:27 pm
Also
Spoiler
Pretty convinced after episode 3 that the stranger is Gandalf and the guy with Galadriel from the raft is Sauron. Particularly with the latter there was alot of evidence in that last episode. Either that or they're making it look that way to pull the rug later.
[close]
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
September 16, 2022, 07:48:46 am
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on September 15, 2022, 05:29:27 pm
Also
Spoiler
Pretty convinced after episode 3 that the stranger is Gandalf and the guy with Galadriel from the raft is Sauron. Particularly with the latter there was alot of evidence in that last episode. Either that or they're making it look that way to pull the rug later.
[close]

Spoiler
I thought the same too with Halbrand/Sauron as we know he causes the downfall of Numenor. But part of my thinks he's connected to the Lord of the Nazgul now
[close]
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
September 16, 2022, 11:45:36 am
Will we get to see the Rings of Power in the series?

And I assume the tower they are constructing will go on to be Isenguard?
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
September 16, 2022, 04:19:01 pm
Can we talk about the Hobbit accents?   :-X

Otherwise it's expansive & beautiful. Thumbs up for the first 3 episodes!

Spoiler
Adar is suggested to be Sauron and he's already in the Southlands, not in Numenor. Could be another deflection though.
[close]
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
September 16, 2022, 07:55:16 pm
Just watched episode 4. Decent but not much going on.



Spoiler
Definitely feels like Halbrand is Sauron.

And why is that sword so important? The one that kid Theo is hiding?
[close]
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
September 16, 2022, 11:56:56 pm
I really enjoyed episode 4 loved the soundtrack to things like the chase through the woods some great visuals and enjoyed the elf vs dwarf banter.

And I like the way they are playing Adar in a way he reminds me of the villain in the new Thor movie a thinking villain with more to him.

Setting it all up for the things to come.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Yesterday at 10:48:15 am
Well, episode 4 was okay, very much setting things up for what's to come. I am enjoying it so far and really look forward to Fridays to get in a watch it so that's a good sign!

Interesting to read other people's opinions. I havent got a massive knowledge on the series, so the talk about Halbrand has gone over my head a bit.

Loved the films but didn't rewatch before the series so my memory is hazy so will naturally miss some references.

Spoiler
Adar. If the orcs are calling him father, and it's been said Sauron is known by many names, why are people saying its not him? Is it too obvious or am I missing something?
[close]
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Yesterday at 02:28:41 pm
Think Adar spoke a line that suggests The Stranger could be Sauron?
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Yesterday at 03:53:35 pm
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 02:28:41 pm
Think Adar spoke a line that suggests The Stranger could be Sauron?
I might rewatch. I was pretty pooped last night.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Yesterday at 06:24:02 pm
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 02:28:41 pm
Think Adar spoke a line that suggests The Stranger could be Sauron?

Or it means his arrival is Saurons time to move
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Yesterday at 07:11:24 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 10:48:15 am
Well, episode 4 was okay, very much setting things up for what's to come. I am enjoying it so far and really look forward to Fridays to get in a watch it so that's a good sign!

Interesting to read other people's opinions. I havent got a massive knowledge on the series, so the talk about Halbrand has gone over my head a bit.

Loved the films but didn't rewatch before the series so my memory is hazy so will naturally miss some references.

Spoiler
Adar. If the orcs are calling him father, and it's been said Sauron is known by many names, why are people saying its not him? Is it too obvious or am I missing something?
[close]

Spoiler
I believe they are calling him father because he's one of the oldest corrupted elves by Morgoth, and orcs being corrupted elves themselves, or part elves, it comes naturally to them to call him father. That's my theory anyway
[close]
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Yesterday at 07:17:05 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on September 16, 2022, 07:55:16 pm
Just watched episode 4. Decent but not much going on.



Spoiler
Definitely feels like Halbrand is Sauron.

And why is that sword so important? The one that kid Theo is hiding?
[close]

Probably the Witch King or one of the Nine.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Yesterday at 09:08:24 pm
So, watched the fourth episode last night, and I think that will be it for me. I don't like to write about things I don't like, I much prefer to do the opposite, but this had my hopes up after the first episode and it has been an almighty disappointment ever since.

Let me start by saying I'm not some Tolkien purist or anything close. Other than loving the movies as a kid, I have no connection to the source material. I don't care and have been completely out of the loop about all the diversity controversy around it. The only thing I cared about was watching some good engaging storytelling, with some visually stunning imagery, and some exciting spectacle. Given the budget, source material and hype around the show, I don't think those were unfair expectations.

Other than on the visual front, especially in the first two episodes, and the Orc's design, I don't find anything compelling about this show. The story is so incredible plodding and unengaging. More than 4 hours in, and I don't think I can say anything significant that has happened. That's one hour longer than The Fellowship of the Ring for reference. I don't like or care about 95% of the characters in the show, other than Durin, Disa and possibly Nori, and they keep introducing more boring characters and uninteresting storylines for me to not care about. I find the writing mediocre and generic, the pacing glacial, and the acting middling, at best. It's just a stunning-looking mediocre bore.

Galadriel is my biggest disappointment so far. She just comes across as a bratty entitled teenager, not as a three hundred years old wise and powerful elf. It's like the writers are actively trying to make her unlikeable. The actress brings no life or gravitas to the character either. That's one of the most surprising things for me, as I thought Morfydd Clark was incredible in Saint Maud. But I think bad writing and a confusing direction can make any actor look bad.

There was a scene in the last episode, that had one of the most incompetently directed, edited and downright embarrassing action sequences I have seen in years, and I use the term action very loosely.

Spoiler
It involves an unarmed Galadriel (as could not be otherwise) fighting and pushing (yes pushing) four fully armed Numenor guards into a cellblock like they were a bunch of naughty five years old. In the first shot of the sequence, we see her attacking the first guard. Then we cut to an observing Pharazôn, and some seconds later we cut to a shot of Galadriel pushing the last of the four guards into the cell. How exactly she managed to pull such an endeavour, is deliberately not clear, but that doesn't matter. Didn't you see how she single handily killed a Snow Troll a few episodes ago? Of course four pesky Numenor guards would be no match for her power, or so the show would like you to believe. One can only imagine that the full sequence must be so badly choreographed and ridiculous looking, that they decided to cut most of the fighting out. But then you remember this is a gigantic 500 m. production and your forgiving nature is severely tested.
[close]

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:47:47 pm by Lastrador »
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Yesterday at 09:11:30 pm
Well she has been a warrior for a couple of millennia,guess she has picked up a few skills along the way.


Thought it was a great episode myself.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Yesterday at 09:13:03 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:11:30 pm
Well she has been a warrior for a couple of millennia,guess she has picked up a few skills along the way.


Thought it was a great episode myself.
Show it then.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Yesterday at 09:22:19 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 09:13:03 pm
Show it then.


I thought they did,she rolled them in before they knew wtf was going on,no ?
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Yesterday at 09:33:25 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:22:19 pm

I thought they did,she rolled them in before they knew wtf was going on,no ?
Thats what possible happened, but not what they showed. What they showed was the begging and end of the sequence, but we never did see how she rolled them in. Theres no excuse to not show it, other than the sequence looking really bad on screen.

Im glad you enjoy it though. I wish I could as the missus seems to like it too, and we were watching it together. I just found too many elements of it poor or mediocre, and every episode is too fucking long to keep watching something that does nothing for me.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Yesterday at 09:39:49 pm
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Yesterday at 10:24:27 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 09:08:24 pm
It's just a stunning-looking mediocre bore.



Sorry for snipping the rest out (which I mostly agree with), but this is my view of it too in a concise sentence. Sure, they're going for the slow burn, but it's coming off as a expensive GoT knock off and not doing that kind of thing nearly as well. The problem for me is the same as yours: the characters are all mostly shite. I can't get behind any of them. The orcs look great, but they are wasted with the writing. Even though the orcs in the films lacked the kind of individualism that the books had, they still had more personality than this. As for Galadriel, she started out well enough, but I couldn't help looking at her in the latest episode and my mind wondered to Cate Blanchett's version of her and how different they seem. Blanchett didn't even need to open her mouth for the most part and she still managed to convey the allure and mystique of the character. She got it spot on, but I don't blame the actress. She's fine.

I'll stick with watching it for now, but I'm far from impressed. Who knows: maybe it'll get better.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Yesterday at 11:24:55 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 10:24:27 pm
Sorry for snipping the rest out (which I mostly agree with), but this is my view of it too in a concise sentence. Sure, they're going for the slow burn, but it's coming off as a expensive GoT knock off and not doing that kind of thing nearly as well. The problem for me is the same as yours: the characters are all mostly shite. I can't get behind any of them. The orcs look great, but they are wasted with the writing. Even though the orcs in the films lacked the kind of individualism that the books had, they still had more personality than this. As for Galadriel, she started out well enough, but I couldn't help looking at her in the latest episode and my mind wondered to Cate Blanchett's version of her and how different they seem. Blanchett didn't even need to open her mouth for the most part and she still managed to convey the allure and mystique of the character. She got it spot on, but I don't blame the actress. She's fine.

I'll stick with watching it for now, but I'm far from impressed. Who knows: maybe it'll get better.
Yeah, that's a bizarre decision for me. You have a gigantic budget and decide to start with a slow burn, which relays on the writing and acting to be top-notch to be engaging, which is clearly not the show's biggest strength. I really can't fathom how they invested so much money in this show and didn't get some great experienced writers for this. It doesn't matter how much expensive CGI you throw at it, a TV show won't be engaging if the story and/or characters aren't. It boggles the mind, it really does.

Yeah, I don't blame the actress either, she certainly looks the part. I think with better writing and direction, she could do a decent job, but she doesn't seem to be able to raise above the material either, which someone like Blanchett would certainly do.

I just found the two last episodes a real chore to get through. I even fall asleep during the third episode, which is something that never happens to me (the missus is usually the guilty party here) and had to rewatch large parts of it. That was the first giveaway that I wasn't enjoying the show, even though I really wanted to.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Yesterday at 11:26:22 pm
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 02:28:41 pm
Think Adar spoke a line that suggests The Stranger could be Sauron?

"My mother died today. Or maybe yesterday, I don't know."
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Yesterday at 11:32:25 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 11:24:55 pm
Yeah, that's a bizarre decision for me. You have a gigantic budget and decide to start with a slow burn, which relays on the writing and acting to be top-notch to be engaging, which is clearly not the show's biggest strength. I really can't fathom how they invested so much money in this show and didn't get some great experienced writers for this. It doesn't matter how much expensive CGI you throw at it, a TV show won't be engaging if the story and/or characters aren't. It boggles the mind, it really does.

Yeah, I don't blame the actress either, she certainly looks the part. I think with better writing and direction, she could do a decent job, but she doesn't seem to be able to raise above the material either, which someone like Blanchett could certainly do.

I just found the two last episodes a real chore to get through. I even fall asleep during the third episodes, which is something that never happens to me (the missus is usually the guilty party here) and had to rewatch large parts of it. That was the first giveaway that I wasn't enjoying the show, even though I really wanted to.

That's the trouble now a series has to be all bang bang look at me..... People get bored with building up storylines and characters.

I thought we had got past all that with some great story and character based series in the last few years

How shocking that a new series takes 4 episodes to start kicking into gear..... We want in all in the first episode.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Yesterday at 11:59:02 pm
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 11:32:25 pm
That's the trouble now a series has to be all bang bang look at me..... People get bored with building up storylines and characters.

I thought we had got past all that with some great story and character based series in the last few years

How shocking that a new series takes 4 episodes to start kicking into gear..... We want in all in the first episode.
It really doesn't. That was never a complaint I'd level at something like Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad or Game of Thrones. They all had instantly interesting, likeable or detestable characters. It just also has to have something interesting happen every episode and give you a sense of something going on.

The thing that made Peter Jackson's trilogy so good is that he knew where to trim the fat and all the guff from the books. Could you imagine watching the first film where the Hobbits foraged for mushrooms before spending about half an hour with Tom Bombadil talking bollocks in his kitchen? Fascinating stuff that would have added nothing to the story. So far, this series is all mostly that sort of thing. At least we get to see where Mithril came from. And the Palantir. Remember those?
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Today at 12:02:39 am
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 11:32:25 pm
That's the trouble now a series has to be all bang bang look at me..... People get bored with building up storylines and characters.

I thought we had got past all that with some great story and character based series in the last few years

How shocking that a new series takes 4 episodes to start kicking into gear..... We want in all in the first episode.
I wouldn't have a care in the world to sit through a slow burn if the actual characters and story that was building were well-written and engaging. I don't find it to be the case in the slightest. This is a shallow unfocused fantasy show, not the Sopranos. And 4 episodes in an 8 part series, is a considerable amount of time for nothing substantial to have happened. I actually prefer the slow burn to the "bang bang look at me" kind of show that you're referring to, although the visuals on this show kind of play that "bang bang look at me" role that you mentioned.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
Today at 02:11:57 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 10:24:27 pm
Sorry for snipping the rest out (which I mostly agree with), but this is my view of it too in a concise sentence. Sure, they're going for the slow burn, but it's coming off as a expensive GoT knock off and not doing that kind of thing nearly as well. The problem for me is the same as yours: the characters are all mostly shite. I can't get behind any of them. The orcs look great, but they are wasted with the writing. Even though the orcs in the films lacked the kind of individualism that the books had, they still had more personality than this. As for Galadriel, she started out well enough, but I couldn't help looking at her in the latest episode and my mind wondered to Cate Blanchett's version of her and how different they seem. Blanchett didn't even need to open her mouth for the most part and she still managed to convey the allure and mystique of the character. She got it spot on, but I don't blame the actress. She's fine.

I'll stick with watching it for now, but I'm far from impressed. Who knows: maybe it'll get better.

Was the Peter Jackson's Galadriel the correct version though? She's very limited in trilogy and you think of her as some witch from the woods that can read your mind and see your past and future. Sort of fortune telling witch and nothing more.
