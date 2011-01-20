With a lack of sport on this weekend, looking for things to watch once I finish Cobra Kai - this worth it so far?



Yes. It's gorgeous, and gets interesting. I think the show is starting to show that things in Tolkien and certainly here, are not accidental. With five series I think, they're already setting up very basic plots and the world - a world where destiny, prophecy and foreseeing the future is possible, and characters are drawn to their journeyAppreciate some of the growing attempts to add character to certain characters tooIt's a lot of money and you could rightly argue it's foolish but my god they put it all up on the screen.It's fun, engaging. Clearly for a mass market but not in a way that makes you feel foolish. I'd recommend it unhesitatingly unless you 1) hate fantasy that much or 2) have a nerd sulk over divergence from source materialIt's not the show of all shows yet perhaps, but every episode is different and there's good times to be had. And like we are seeing some great new landscape every episode so far.There's a lot of craft to it. The Orcs are great I think, like a lot of the surface aesthetics it will drag you into the world. They have to by necessity diverge from the books they can not use as source material, but I'm well impressed so far. Even finding some of the dialogue quite smart. It's not a witty show and has to pay reference to Elvish n all that but some of the hobbit linesNot sure it hits the I GOTTA SEE THIS itch I got from watching Sopranos and the Wire over the last year as its not that sort of show, but in terms of production and casting (ignore the online fume, much of the casting is spot on) this is a great watch.It. Is. Beautiful. And it'll be around a while. Go in with an open mind and you'll soak it up