Author Topic: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)  (Read 9926 times)

Offline Djozer

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #240 on: September 3, 2022, 12:19:37 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on September  3, 2022, 12:01:17 pm
;D
loving the diversity. I'd give it 9/10 for having the courage to give the hobbits Irish accents and being scruffy "travellers"....
Quote from: Rob Dylan on September  3, 2022, 11:55:45 am
;D

Don't forget Rotten Tomatoes!

I've seen people making the argument that Dwarves can't be black because they spend so much time underground so their skin pigmentation would be pale not dark. They're suddenly concerned with biology and scientific accuracy when it comes to that, but are happy to accept a world where people and animals and plants all developed and survived for thousands of years before the sun was even created.
;D ;D ;D I hadn't heard that bit about dwarf skin pigmentation, that's genuinely brilliant.

And aye, it's mad that these things annoy people, and makes bugger all rational sense as far as I can see. FFS, it's just a piece of entertainment surely, judge it on that and that alone. But folk will always look for something to get upset about I guess, human nature being what it is. I'm enjoying it so far anyway, and am weirdly enjoying it a bit more even in the knowledge that it's putting some Brexit types' backs up (and for the record I know it's not just the Brexit types, but also the types that take it all a little too seriously, regardless of political persuasion - I'd suggest that maybe they should chill out about it, but it's not my place to say).
Offline BER

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #241 on: September 3, 2022, 12:25:21 pm »
Presume that's..

Spoiler
Gandalf?
[close]
Offline ToneLa

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #242 on: September 3, 2022, 01:30:44 pm »
Quote from: BER on September  3, 2022, 12:25:21 pm
Presume that's..

Spoiler
Gandalf?
[close]

I thought that. But the way he

Spoiler
talked to the fireflies made me think Radagast - the animal wizard one with nature dude. Seems more Gandalf tho.

The blue wizards are also not covered in LOTR

LONG AS IT'S NOT BOMBADIL the lore purists can fuck off wanting that bellend
[close]

Offline ToneLa

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #243 on: September 3, 2022, 01:34:27 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on September  3, 2022, 12:01:17 pm
;D
loving the diversity. I'd give it 9/10 for having the courage to give the hobbits Irish accents and being scruffy "travellers"....

I was surprised to Google the Harfoot hobbits and they're canon

Everyone in this FICTIONAL UNIVERSE (lol expecting death threats for that one) has some form of UK accent though

Scouse hobbits cmon. Scobbits
Offline J-Mc-

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #244 on: September 3, 2022, 01:34:33 pm »
Thought it looked far to clean when I first saw the trailer/stills

Started watching the first episode last night and liked what I saw, going to give it a proper watch tonight, that clean look just isnt there though which Im happy about.
Offline Rob Dylan

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #245 on: September 3, 2022, 01:42:25 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on September  3, 2022, 01:30:44 pm
I thought that. But the way he

Spoiler
talked to the fireflies made me think Radagast - the animal wizard one with nature dude. Seems more Gandalf tho.

The blue wizards are also not covered in LOTR

LONG AS IT'S NOT BOMBADIL the lore purists can fuck off wanting that bellend
[close]

Offline Dench57

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #246 on: September 3, 2022, 03:35:20 pm »
Quote from: BER on September  3, 2022, 12:14:09 pm
Whilst not hiring a single Irish actor. But they're the soundest bunch of the lot so far so they get a pass.  ;D

will never understand this. surely there's shitloads of Irish actors they could've used!? really distracting

Offline BER

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #247 on: September 3, 2022, 04:39:04 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on September  3, 2022, 03:35:20 pm
will never understand this. surely there's shitloads of Irish actors they could've used!? really distracting

Have you seen the trailer for that new Colin Farell/Brendan Gleeson film? I'm fine with non Irish doing bad Irish accents if it saves us from actual Irish actors doing bad Irish accents.  ;D

Laughed at Peter Mullen's appearance, the one big name actor they have and he's completely unrecognisable.
Offline jillc

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #248 on: September 3, 2022, 04:40:54 pm »
Quote from: BER on September  3, 2022, 04:39:04 pm
Have you seen the trailer for that new Colin Farell/Brendan Gleeson film? I'm fine with non Irish doing bad Irish accents if it saves us from actual Irish actors doing bad Irish accents. The British and Americans clearly have no idea what we actually sound like. ;D

Laughed at Peter Mullen's appearance, the one big name actor they have and he's completely unrecognisable.

I just found that funny.  ;D
Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #249 on: September 3, 2022, 04:57:38 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on September  3, 2022, 09:39:53 am

...snip

The comparison to religious text is ridiculous in one way, but actually quite apt in another - many of the reactions display the same ignorance of reality, simplistic and dogmatic attitudes, insecurity and condemnation of those on the 'wrong' side that you'd expect from religious extremists. They refuse to acknowledge reality, can't acknowledge subtleties or contradictions, can't accept that the show's creators might have done some things well, they're just convinced that it's a desecration of a sacred work by evil people trying to corrupt our culture with wokeness.

Well in that case, I was definitely drawing the comparison in the "apt" way...rather than the ridiculous one..lol

Basically saying that where some original, definitive body of work exists.....expect criticism and pushback from those who hold that body of work dear....or in some cases..."sacred."

If you're aware that such people exist....but also believe that they're not YOUR production's target audience, then be fully prepared to have these people mobilise themselves as your outspoken, militant enemies.

That's really all we're witnessing here.

There already exists a huge, well supported "war on woke." Driving millions more into the welcoming embrace of their existing ranks doesn't really provide a viable counter-argument....it just exacerbates the division of opinion and legitimises the ever-increasing scale of the push-back.

I guess only time will tell if profits can still be made in spite of the deliberate antagonism of existing fan-bases.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #250 on: September 3, 2022, 05:04:22 pm »
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on September  3, 2022, 04:57:38 pm
Well in that case, I was definitely drawing the comparison in the "apt" way...rather than the ridiculous one..lol

Basically saying that where some original, definitive body of work exists.....expect criticism and pushback from those who hold that body of work dear....or in some cases..."sacred."

AMAZON
DON'T
HAVE
THE
RIGHTS

Quote
If you're aware that such people exist....but also believe that they're not YOUR production's target audience, then be fully prepared to have these people mobilise themselves as your outspoken, militant enemies.

No - look at the world we're in. Illegal war, poverty, prices going up. If these people mobilised against something important I'd respect them, but no matter how close you hold this, end of the day it is an entertainment product

And it is entirely on you, and them (You are one of them, admit it) because it was known the Silmarillion not being covered meant this would have original content. IE non canon. You're just stirring up shit, whereas posters on page 1 knew this.

Grow up


Quote
There already exists a huge, well supported "war on woke."

For racists and bigots. This is not that either. I hope.

Quote
Driving millions more into the welcoming embrace of their existing ranks

Millions? You're full of it and so what - if you support the war on woke you are a fucking racist scumbag

Quote
doesn't really provide a viable counter-argument....it just exacerbates the division of opinion and legitimises the ever-increasing scale of the push-back.

I guess only time will tell if profits can still be made in spite of the deliberate antagonism of existing fan-bases.

GO TELL IT TO AN AMAZON BOSS WHY THE FUCK DO WE CARE

If people who hate this show because they failed to do their own research hate the concept of "woke", then I'm glad they're not like me - what a disgusting, embarassing stance to take over a TV show

I mean, if you want to boycott AMAZON it would make more sense than review bombing this show.

Absolutely pathetic, and you, you've dodged many arguments. Disgusting
Offline Rob Dylan

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #251 on: September 3, 2022, 05:21:38 pm »
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on September  3, 2022, 04:57:38 pm
Well in that case, I was definitely drawing the comparison in the "apt" way...rather than the ridiculous one..lol

Basically saying that where some original, definitive body of work exists.....expect criticism and pushback from those who hold that body of work dear....or in some cases..."sacred."

If you're aware that such people exist....but also believe that they're not YOUR production's target audience, then be fully prepared to have these people mobilise themselves as your outspoken, militant enemies.

That's really all we're witnessing here.

There already exists a huge, well supported "war on woke." Driving millions more into the welcoming embrace of their existing ranks doesn't really provide a viable counter-argument....it just exacerbates the division of opinion and legitimises the ever-increasing scale of the push-back.

I guess only time will tell if profits can still be made in spite of the deliberate antagonism of existing fan-bases.

A few points to make here.

In this case, there isn't a 'definitive body of work', since there is very little written about the 2nd Age, so they're having to invent a lot of stuff. But some fans had already decided it was a desecration of Tolkien before they knew anything about it or had seen a single frame of the show.

With any adaptation, the people doing it should be free to do their work without being restricted by or afraid of what some fans might think of it, because that's just stifling and can lead you round in circles. It's not 'deliberate antagonism' and they shouldn't be catering only to a group of extremist fans, especially since nothing will ever satisfy them anyway.

Then there's the fact that many of these reactions are not based on what's actually in the show, or the quality of it. I doubt many of them have even seen it. They were condemning long before it came out, and are saying the same things now as they were before. They're never liked the idea of the show and their minds are completely closed. They don't care what's actually in the show or whether some parts of it are done well. It's become a moral campaign for them, it makes them feel superior and as though they're nobly protecting Tolkien's legacy. It's why they're trying to control the narrative and police other people's opinions, claiming that anyone with a positive opinion has been paid by Amazon. The fact that they don't care about what's actually in the show is proved by the fact that most of them love the movie trilogy, even though that changed and contradicted a lot of stuff from the books.

Then there's the point I raised that I'm not convinced that many of them are actually that knowledgeable about Tolkien in the first place, they're just using it as another front in the culture war. They're objecting to the shows creators bringing modern politics into it, but they're the ones doing it. These people should not be indulged, they should be ignored.

Online Trada

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #252 on: September 3, 2022, 05:26:42 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on September  3, 2022, 01:30:44 pm
I thought that. But the way he

Spoiler
talked to the fireflies made me think Radagast - the animal wizard one with nature dude. Seems more Gandalf tho.

The blue wizards are also not covered in LOTR

LONG AS IT'S NOT BOMBADIL the lore purists can fuck off wanting that bellend
[close]

Spoiler
is that story a different timeline and is he Sauron from above the fire pit kind of looks like a eye and in episode 1 when they were in the Fort she said the torches gave no heat because of the evil and the fire pit wasn't hot.
[close]
Offline Rob Dylan

« Reply #253 on: September 3, 2022, 06:05:18 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on September  3, 2022, 05:04:22 pm
AMAZON
DON'T
HAVE
THE
RIGHTS

No - look at the world we're in. Illegal war, poverty, prices going up. If these people mobilised against something important I'd respect them, but no matter how close you hold this, end of the day it is an entertainment product

And it is entirely on you, and them (You are one of them, admit it) because it was known the Silmarillion not being covered meant this would have original content. IE non canon. You're just stirring up shit, whereas posters on page 1 knew this.

Grow up


For racists and bigots. This is not that either. I hope.

Millions? You're full of it and so what - if you support the war on woke you are a fucking racist scumbag

GO TELL IT TO AN AMAZON BOSS WHY THE FUCK DO WE CARE

If people who hate this show because they failed to do their own research hate the concept of "woke", then I'm glad they're not like me - what a disgusting, embarassing stance to take over a TV show

I mean, if you want to boycott AMAZON it would make more sense than review bombing this show.

Absolutely pathetic, and you, you've dodged many arguments. Disgusting

Yep, these people think they're taking a stand against the evil corporate Amazon empire, but I bet they still buy loads of stuff off there.

Another thing I don't understand is this: there's not a massive difference in style and tone between this show and the movie trilogy, there's a similar level of craftsmanship in the designs and locations, and the movies arguably changed more specific details from the books - yet most of the people hating the show love the movies. So why the negative reaction to this show compared to the movies? Is it because 20 years ago they were younger and less narrow-minded, and hadn't yet pompously appointed themselves as guardians of Tolkien's legacy? Is it because they're now obsessed with seeing everything through the lens of 'woke' politics?

The self-righteousness of it all is pretty annoying. It's like, they don't just dislike the show, they actually believe the creators are basically evil, don't like Tolkien, hate the fans and are only interested in making some kind of political statement. To justify their extreme reaction they have to turn it into a moral issue rather than just a show they don't like. We saw something similar in the reactions to the Star Wars sequels (especially The Last Jedi). Although at least those fans waited till they actually saw them before slagging them off - it was at least partly based on what was in the actual films, whereas these people are just living in their own reality.
Offline Sangria

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #254 on: September 3, 2022, 06:18:39 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on September  3, 2022, 05:21:38 pm
A few points to make here.

In this case, there isn't a 'definitive body of work', since there is very little written about the 2nd Age, so they're having to invent a lot of stuff. But some fans had already decided it was a desecration of Tolkien before they knew anything about it or had seen a single frame of the show.

With any adaptation, the people doing it should be free to do their work without being restricted by or afraid of what some fans might think of it, because that's just stifling and can lead you round in circles. It's not 'deliberate antagonism' and they shouldn't be catering only to a group of extremist fans, especially since nothing will ever satisfy them anyway.

Then there's the fact that many of these reactions are not based on what's actually in the show, or the quality of it. I doubt many of them have even seen it. They were condemning long before it came out, and are saying the same things now as they were before. They're never liked the idea of the show and their minds are completely closed. They don't care what's actually in the show or whether some parts of it are done well. It's become a moral campaign for them, it makes them feel superior and as though they're nobly protecting Tolkien's legacy. It's why they're trying to control the narrative and police other people's opinions, claiming that anyone with a positive opinion has been paid by Amazon. The fact that they don't care about what's actually in the show is proved by the fact that most of them love the movie trilogy, even though that changed and contradicted a lot of stuff from the books.

Then there's the point I raised that I'm not convinced that many of them are actually that knowledgeable about Tolkien in the first place, they're just using it as another front in the culture war. They're objecting to the shows creators bringing modern politics into it, but they're the ones doing it. These people should not be indulged, they should be ignored.

I haven't seen the show, but I should point out that the LotR movies weren't completely faithful to the source, even though it did parts of it exceptionally well (the Shire, Boromir, Gandalf, etc.). What I'd like to point out is that there is a source, a body of work that gives you a pretty good idea of the author's intentions, even if you want to fill in the details. That's where the movies did well in parts. And equally, it can be pretty clear where you depart from the author's intentions. It's not a free for all.
Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #255 on: September 3, 2022, 07:23:33 pm »
yeah it's weird how people love the movies but with this, women in this being in a position of power disturbs them. One of the movies was on the tv in the background while i was pottering round the house a while back and that woman out of Rohan kills one of those naz ghouls on the battlefield. it must make them uncomfortable seeing that :D
Offline jillc

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #256 on: September 3, 2022, 08:52:21 pm »
I have to admit I am unlikely to watch this, I am never been a lover of Tolkien and the hard slog I had getting through the first book, almost made me lose my love of reading altogether. But seeing on twitter how the usual zealots have reacted is a real eye-opener. I just love the way some of them have decided they are the official spokespeople for all things Tolkien and that they kid themselves they know everything about what he intended with the book. It's just incredibly arrogant and self-indulgent the way some of them carry on. The more annoying people are the ones who having decided they hate the show make it their job to put everyone else off it as well. Social media has this almost dictator way in which some people want to control others by shouting out their own views and thinking they are more important than everyone else's, when in fact they really aren't. It's just another opinion. I hope it makes other people more determined to watch it, just to spite the arses.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #257 on: September 3, 2022, 08:54:34 pm »
I liked the first episode.
Offline BER

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #258 on: September 3, 2022, 09:00:37 pm »
Offline killer-heels

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #259 on: September 3, 2022, 09:07:40 pm »
Quote from: BER on September  3, 2022, 09:00:37 pm


Ha, that will always be my favourite season ever.
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #260 on: September 3, 2022, 10:38:03 pm »
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on September  3, 2022, 04:57:38 pm

I guess only time will tell if profits can still be made in spite of the deliberate antagonism of existing fan-bases.


Going to ignore all the stuff about the "well supported" war on woke as I don't think you've expressed yourself clearly in that regard. If it was your intention to suggest that the "war on woke" is a good thing, then it's fucking ridiculous. Objecting to making art and culture representative is one of the stupidest aspects of the "culture wars". And productions like this don't "drive" people towards it, if they have an issue with black hobbits/dwarves/elves they're probably pricks anyway.

But this last sentence is patently bollocks. There's no deliberate attempt to antagonise anyone. Frankly I'd imagine the creators of the show were hopeful that hardcore Tolkein fans would enjoy it (though probably accepting that there's no pleasing everyone). Their aim wasn't to antagonise, it was to make a show that had broad appeal so as to support/justify an enormous production budget.
Offline Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #261 on: September 3, 2022, 10:58:23 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on September  3, 2022, 01:30:44 pm
I thought that. But the way he

Spoiler
talked to the fireflies made me think Radagast - the animal wizard one with nature dude. Seems more Gandalf tho.

The blue wizards are also not covered in LOTR

LONG AS IT'S NOT BOMBADIL the lore purists can fuck off wanting that bellend
[close]


I'm with you. I thought the same thing but couldn't remember his name.

My first post in this thread and I'd like to add that I really enjoyed the first two episodes.

With a story this delicate and long in the planning, you can't go all guns blazing...it needs to be set up first whiskt familiarising us with the many characters.

I loved the dwarfs. Fucking hilarious.
Offline blert596

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #262 on: September 3, 2022, 11:15:03 pm »
Ive really liked it so far.

If I didnt, then I wouldnt watch any more of it.

But at least I'd of given it a chance as a TV show, and not binned it because I believed it was an affront to any cult I subscribed to.
Offline BER

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #263 on: September 3, 2022, 11:34:05 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on September  3, 2022, 01:30:44 pm
I thought that. But the way he

Spoiler
talked to the fireflies made me think Radagast - the animal wizard one with nature dude. Seems more Gandalf tho.

The blue wizards are also not covered in LOTR

LONG AS IT'S NOT BOMBADIL the lore purists can fuck off wanting that bellend
[close]

Couldn't resist a quick google and refreshingly no one seems to know who that is..

Spoiler
could even be Sauron?

or something about a Blue Wizard that gets reborn as Gandalf later on.
[close]

 :o
Offline Zizou

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #264 on: Yesterday at 12:11:04 am »
Its better than I thought itd be, second episode a bit weaker though. Going to be worth sticking with I think!
Offline J-Mc-

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #265 on: Yesterday at 01:24:35 am »
Quote from: BER on September  3, 2022, 11:34:05 pm
Couldn't resist a quick google and refreshingly no one seems to know who that is..

Spoiler
could even be Sauron?

or something about a Blue Wizard that gets reborn as Gandalf later on.
[close]

 :o

Spoiler
Personally, im thinking its the first version of Saruman, mainly for the fact that it looked like he was lying in the eye in the birds eye shot, foreshadowing the hold Sauron will have over him.

Im intrigued at what theyll do with Theo as well, clear that Sauron will have some sort of hold on him, or he has an attachment to the darkness at least. Could be to do with his dad actually, as they say that they dont know what happened to him.
[close]
Offline J-Mc-

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #266 on: Yesterday at 01:25:09 am »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Yesterday at 01:24:35 am
Spoiler
Personally, im thinking its the first version of Saruman, mainly for the fact that it looked like he was lying in the eye in the birds eye shot, foreshadowing the hold Sauron will have over him. Gandalf does say that Saruman is the wisest of their order in FofR as well, hinting at him being around first,

Im intrigued at what theyll do with Theo as well, clear that Morgoth/Sauron will have some sort of hold on him, or he has an attachment to the darkness at least. Could be to do with his dad actually, as they say that they dont know what happened to him.

As for Celebrimbor and Elrond, I think they tower they want to construct might end up being the tower of Isengard, due to then saying itll have a forge hotter than dragons tongue ect, the forge at Isengard wheb Saruman built the Uruk army was massive.
[close]
Online Trada

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #267 on: Yesterday at 02:24:21 am »
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 12:11:04 am
Its better than I thought itd be, second episode a bit weaker though. Going to be worth sticking with I think!

I thought the 2nd one was the stronger one loved the fight with the Orc and friends being reunited
Offline thejbs

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #268 on: Yesterday at 06:53:44 am »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on September  3, 2022, 12:01:17 pm
;D
loving the diversity. I'd give it 9/10 for having the courage to give the hobbits Irish accents and being scruffy "travellers"....

Its Tom Cruise in Far and Away all over again. Worth noting that a thousand years later when these savages are living openly and productively in their beautiful, clean villages, and have adopted personal hygiene, they are then English.

Id love to have seen the response had they given them Caribbean accents.

EDIT:

Just watched the second episode and it seems to be that the more advanced you are the more posh your accent. It's on a scale of travellers (Irish) through villages of men (northern English) to the fairest of Elves (Southern RP English). The brash, unpredictable and hard as nails Dwarves sit in the middle with their Scots accents.
Offline chromed

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #269 on: Yesterday at 08:19:02 am »
Just read the last couple of pages and my word I never realised that so many people got so precious about Tolkeins work - pardon my ignorance on that one.

Watched the first episode on Friday and enjoyed it. Aesthetically its beautiful and Im very much looking forward to sitting down this afternoon for the second episode.

FWIW I really enjoyed all the Hobbit films and the LOTR trilogy.
Offline Sangria

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #270 on: Yesterday at 08:48:52 am »
Quote from: chromed on Yesterday at 08:19:02 am
Just read the last couple of pages and my word I never realised that so many people got so precious about Tolkeins work - pardon my ignorance on that one.

Watched the first episode on Friday and enjoyed it. Aesthetically its beautiful and Im very much looking forward to sitting down this afternoon for the second episode.

FWIW I really enjoyed all the Hobbit films and the LOTR trilogy.

Not here. Most of the posts have been anti-precious - more Tom Bombadil than Gollum.
Offline Riquende

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #271 on: Yesterday at 09:42:13 am »
Saw the first two last night. Hard to say I 'enjoyed' them given that they were doing the job of establishing the current state of things and introducing all the characters, but no massive problems so far. It's an irritant that the rights issue stops them referring explicitly to characters and events from the First Age - Galadriel having to just say "my brother" all the time, with no way to establish who he was or how her family fits into Elven history etc (which isn't really an issue for most, just the people who love a deep dive into the lore).

Also whilst I'm glad they didn't ape the Planet of Hats-style "All Elves have the same long hair" trope from the PJ movie, the sheer amount of hairspray involved in some of those bouffant dos must be an industry in itself!

Quote from: Rob Dylan on September  3, 2022, 11:55:45 am
I've seen people making the argument that Dwarves can't be black because they spend so much time underground so their skin pigmentation would be pale not dark.

Dwarves aren't really biological though, they were created from stone by Aulë. Stone is all different colours, so it's actually weird we haven't seen far more diversity in 'skin' tone. You know, if you want a stupid lore-based argument to counter other stupid lore-based arguments.

Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on September  3, 2022, 04:57:38 pm
Basically saying that where some original, definitive body of work exists.....expect criticism and pushback from those who hold that body of work dear....or in some cases..."sacred."

There isn't a definitive body of work for the story they're 'adapting' though, just some historical notes (both published and unpublished) and some more fleshed out details about Numenor and its downfall (which I guess will be the last season). So people are pushing back based on just their own internal adaptations of reading those and building around it in their heads.

Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on September  3, 2022, 03:49:17 am
I'm in the unfortunate position of being able to see exactly what they've attempted to do with this, and the modernity themes they've attempted to overwash it with.

What are the 'modernity themes' they're "overwashing" this with? They've gone well over my head, fortunately.
Offline Riquende

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #272 on: Yesterday at 09:55:46 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on September  2, 2022, 08:41:19 pm
I'm surprised to say I looked on The One Ring forums and there's actually a really positive writeup and posts there

If THEY can like it...

Wait, not the One Ring forum based around the old Games Workshop LotR tabletop game? Is that still going?
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #273 on: Yesterday at 03:55:36 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 02:24:21 am
I thought the 2nd one was the stronger one loved the fight with the Orc and friends being reunited

Same. Loved the 2nd way more.
Offline Macphisto80

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #274 on: Yesterday at 04:28:19 pm »
Watched the first episode. Love the way it looks. There's been some money pumped into it for that, and it's clearly taking a lot of inspiration from Peter Jackson with the way it's doing the whole wide angle sweeping panoramic views of the vistas. Acting is mostly fine. Casting is a bit...weird, though. I don't know. I find some of them look like NPC's from The Elder Scrolls games. Especially the Elves. Not that that is a bad thing. It just made me laugh a bit. Galadriel looks the part, though.

One thing that does irritate the life out of me, and this doesn't just apply to this show, but a few I've noticed in general and it drives me nuts to the point that it removes me from being immersed: who cuts their hair? You might think that's a weird complaint, but unless there is a barber shop in Middle Earth that has Wahl clippers and knows how to do fancy sharp skin fades, I'd like to know where and who does it. Attention to detail. If they're going to make fuck ups like that, it's not a good sign.
Online Kashinoda

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #275 on: Yesterday at 10:50:47 pm »
Expected shit, received good.

It's very safe but it's not offensive in any capacity, excited to see the rest where my dreams will no doubt be lit on fire.
Online Trada

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #276 on: Today at 01:04:18 am »
Great to hear that it broke Prime video streaming records being watched by over 25 million people on the first day
