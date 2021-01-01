Though not religious, I've read The Bible from cover to cover....more than once (different translations just to be thorough)



I've also read everything Tolkien ever wrote.



Imagine if Amazon bought the "rights" to The Bible and then...you know, just kind of did their own thing with the "official" narrative, but still wanted to market it as a "Bible Inspired" adaptation.



Now imagine the backlash they might get from people who ARE devoutly religious.



This might go some way to explaining why this production is already getting panned on all manner of online platforms.



There's people out there who know their Bible, and there's people out there who know their Tolkien



Both of these groups are extremely precious about official narrative and canon.



(As they perceive it to be..)



I've tried to watch Rings Of Power as a "stand alone" fantasy.



I even said to the missus, "Let's just pretend I know NOTHING whatsoever about Tolkien's universe..."



I tried man...I really did.....but halfway through the second instalment it had to go off, and the missus agreed....and she knows NOTHING about Tolkien's middle-earth backstory.



The visuals are stunning off course, and I'd like a few stills of them for desktop wallpaper, but otherwise....nope!!



I'm in the unfortunate position of being able to see exactly what they've attempted to do with this, and the modernity themes they've attempted to overwash it with.



And that's just me....somebody whose extremely Tolkien literate....but extremely far from being a Tolkien zealot.



I've read The Bible enough to spot if somebody was f*cking with the basic narrative.



I've also read Tolkien enough to be able to spot the same.



There's really nothing Tolkien about this adaptation whatsoever. They've misinterpreted and misrepresented key characters and their functions within the lore of the original universe.



They haven't improved anything by doing this....they've basically just made it an unwatchable act of sabotage for those who are Tolkien literate.



There's claims Amazon are getting "review bombed" by negative critiques.



Well....yeah....off course they are. I mean, what did they honestly expect?



Millions of people are extremely passionate about Tolkien's work and revere it with great esteem.



You "f*ck with it" at your own peril IMHO!!



















