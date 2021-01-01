« previous next »
Offline Peabee

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 04:00:50 am »
You can watch it now. I switched off soon after the do you know why a ship floats and a stone sinks conversation. It seems intolerably boring, unfortunately.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 09:26:02 am »
I really enjoyed it....
Offline Rob Dylan

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 09:42:27 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 04:00:50 am
You can watch it now. I switched off soon after the do you know why a ship floats and a stone sinks conversation. It seems intolerably boring, unfortunately.

Haven't seen it yet but you have read Lord of the Rings right? Let me tell you about a man named Tom Bombadil...
Offline BER

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 09:45:54 am »
Loved that first episode, they really nailed the look of it, tis gorgeous. Performances are sound too.

Not enough tits though.
Offline A-Bomb

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 10:02:34 am »
Thought it was a good start, looking forward to more episodes!
Offline Henry Gale

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 10:48:54 am »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 09:45:54 am
Loved that first episode, they really nailed the look of it, tis gorgeous. Performances are sound too.

Not enough tits though.

It's a TV-14 so none of that kind of stuff will be in it  ;D
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 11:06:23 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 10:48:54 am
It's a TV-14 so none of that kind of stuff will be in it  ;D

Battle of the Five Boobies?
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 11:18:04 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 09:42:27 am
Haven't seen it yet but you have read Lord of the Rings right? Let me tell you about a man named Tom Bombadil...

Jesus Christ almighty it took me like 3 months on audiobook to listen to the first book, with at least 6 weeks being that dickhead. God it's a real slog at times
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 11:21:52 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:18:04 am
Jesus Christ almighty it took me like 3 months on audiobook to listen to the first book, with at least 6 weeks being that dickhead. God it's a real slog at times

I am on Return of the King at the moment with Andy Serkis narrating. Done the first last month. He does a great Ian McKellen impression. His Smeagol is passable as well.
Offline Agent99

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 12:31:03 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 09:45:54 am
Not enough tits though.
I thought Lenny Henry was in it?
Offline Tombellylfc

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 12:57:26 pm »
I've not looked at the social media reaction yet but no doubt that will be the shit show it often is for the big franchises. Probably would be better and enjoy it all more if I don't check to to be honest because I enjoyed those first 2 episodes and I'm looking forward to more
Offline Rob Dylan

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 01:22:42 pm »
Quote from: Tombellylfc on Yesterday at 12:57:26 pm
I've not looked at the social media reaction yet but no doubt that will be the shit show it often is for the big franchises. Probably would be better and enjoy it all more if I don't check to to be honest because I enjoyed those first 2 episodes and I'm looking forward to more

There were a whole group of people lining up to slate it months ago before they'd even seen a trailer (because it was 'woke' and destroying Tolkien's legacy or something), so no doubt they'll all be telling us it's a train wreck regardless of how good it actually is. They're so invested in it being terrible that they can't cope with anyone saying anything good about it, so they've already been saying that all the good reviews are fake and / or paid for by Amazon, and the only 'real' reviews are the bad ones. But there are some people discussing it sensibly on Twitter, like Nerd of the Rings and Tolkien Professor.
Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 05:00:45 pm »
Thought it was great. If you're obsessed with seeing the supposed "message" in everything you watch, you probably won't like it but then again you probably find it hard to enjoy anything at all these days. roll on episode 3
Offline ToneLa

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 08:39:19 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 04:00:50 am
You can watch it now. I switched off soon after the do you know why a ship floats and a stone sinks conversation. It seems intolerably boring, unfortunately.

You're nuts. It's gorgeous, brilliant, clearly building for something.

Every scene just jawdropping gorgeous

If you're a total nerd for the books or hate fantasy you won't like it but having spent two hours without even being able to look at me phone it's brilliant


Two episodes here are just setup, and still great. The story isn't going yet. But it's setup. It's great, wish it was all available now!

Thank god I bought a massive 4k TV
Offline ToneLa

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 08:41:19 pm »
Quote from: Tombellylfc on Yesterday at 12:57:26 pm
I've not looked at the social media reaction yet but no doubt that will be the shit show it often is for the big franchises. Probably would be better and enjoy it all more if I don't check to to be honest because I enjoyed those first 2 episodes and I'm looking forward to more

I'm surprised to say I looked on The One Ring forums and there's actually a really positive writeup and posts there

If THEY can like it...
Offline Trada

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 09:34:23 pm »
Really enjoyed the first two episodes a great show.

Looking forward to the rest.
Offline thejbs

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 11:25:15 pm »
Watched the first episode. As po-faced as youd expect and the begorrah Oirish accents really grated on me. But a promising start. Ridiculously beautiful for a tv series and decent acting.
Offline Crimson

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #217 on: Today at 12:31:55 am »
It's better than I expected from the trailers and screenshots, where I've been quite critical. Trying my best not to compare it with the LOTR movies and just take it for what it is. Looking forward to the remaining seven episodes this season.
Offline Trada

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #218 on: Today at 01:25:25 am »
They are saying the show is getting review bombed on Rotten Tomatoes the audience score is 34% with over 2000 reviews.

Not sure why people do this it may hurt a film that you have to go to the cinema to see not sure it will hurt asomething that's on streaming.
Offline wampa1

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #219 on: Today at 01:28:21 am »
I think it's great so far.
Offline elbow

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #220 on: Today at 02:31:31 am »
I loved it, looks amazing.
Online RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #221 on: Today at 03:49:17 am »
Though not religious, I've read The Bible from cover to cover....more than once (different translations just to be thorough)

I've also read everything Tolkien ever wrote.

Imagine if Amazon bought the "rights" to The Bible and then...you know, just kind of did their own thing with the "official" narrative, but still wanted to market it as a "Bible Inspired" adaptation.

Now imagine the backlash they might get from people who ARE devoutly religious.

This might go some way to explaining why this production is already getting panned on all manner of online platforms.

There's people out there who know their Bible, and there's people out there who know their Tolkien

Both of these groups are extremely precious about official narrative and canon.

(As they perceive it to be..)

I've tried to watch Rings Of Power as a "stand alone" fantasy.

I even said to the missus, "Let's just pretend I know NOTHING whatsoever about Tolkien's universe..."

I tried man...I really did.....but halfway through the second instalment it had to go off, and the missus agreed....and she knows NOTHING about Tolkien's middle-earth backstory.

The visuals are stunning off course, and I'd like a few stills of them for desktop wallpaper, but otherwise....nope!!

I'm in the unfortunate position of being able to see exactly what they've attempted to do with this, and the modernity themes they've attempted to overwash it with.

And that's just me....somebody whose extremely Tolkien literate....but extremely far from being a Tolkien zealot.

I've read The Bible enough to spot if somebody was f*cking with the basic narrative.

I've also read Tolkien enough to be able to spot the same.

There's really nothing Tolkien about this adaptation whatsoever. They've misinterpreted and misrepresented key characters and their functions within the lore of the original universe.

They haven't improved anything by doing this....they've basically just made it an unwatchable act of sabotage for those who are Tolkien literate.

There's claims Amazon are getting "review bombed" by negative critiques.

Well....yeah....off course they are. I mean, what did they honestly expect?

Millions of people are extremely passionate about Tolkien's work and revere it with great esteem.

You "f*ck with it" at your own peril IMHO!!









