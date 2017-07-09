Tbf it doesn't matter anyway. This show is destined to fail. 99% of comments are negative and critical. I don't know the length of the series, but I'm assuming the idea is to copy Game of Thrones. I bet my balls this show won't reach season 2.



You are assuming that everyone who goes on to watch it are also going on youtube and reading the "negative" comments. I would estimate that a huge proportion of people who watch this, won't be going on youtube at all but watching the show for themselves and judging it from that. That's the problem with fandoms in most cases, they have such a particular idea for a show that it's never going to live up to expectation. Other people won't be coming from that direction but will just watch it and decide whether its something they can get into or not.