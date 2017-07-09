« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)  (Read 5160 times)

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #120 on: February 26, 2022, 01:46:58 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on February 26, 2022, 01:41:19 am
If in this day and age you dont know why its problematic that white people being cast in people of colour roles is nothing like POC being cast in white roles I dont know what to say.

God knows what the attitude would be if the characters were gay. Or even worse, trans.

Time to stop punching down.
You see, this is an honest and up front opinion. I may not agree with it in a wider context, but we can agree what the issue is about and I can sympathise with this from the studio's point of view. I just hate the idea that everyone knows this exists, but some people don't seem to be able to admit it.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #121 on: February 26, 2022, 06:11:31 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on February 26, 2022, 12:16:18 am
Nope, that does not explain how casting two non-American actors is 'Americanisation'. Try again.

Tbf it doesn't matter anyway. This show is destined to fail. 99% of comments are negative and critical. I don't know the length of the series, but I'm assuming the idea is to copy Game of Thrones. I bet my balls this show won't reach season 2.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #122 on: February 26, 2022, 08:58:45 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on February 26, 2022, 06:11:31 am
Tbf it doesn't matter anyway. This show is destined to fail. 99% of comments are negative and critical. I don't know the length of the series, but I'm assuming the idea is to copy Game of Thrones. I bet my balls this show won't reach season 2.

Theyre filming the second season before the first debuts!

Itll be a success because Amazon will pour ridiculous amounts of cash into promoting it. Ive no idea if itll be good or not, but if its not it wont be because they dared to cast some non-white actors as elves. And the people making comments about the show represent a tiny, tiny proportion of potential viewers.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,020
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #123 on: February 26, 2022, 11:55:41 am »
Oh no the racists and incels are upset.

In other news,Monday follows Sunday.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,176
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #124 on: February 26, 2022, 11:58:00 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on February 26, 2022, 06:11:31 am
Tbf it doesn't matter anyway. This show is destined to fail. 99% of comments are negative and critical. I don't know the length of the series, but I'm assuming the idea is to copy Game of Thrones. I bet my balls this show won't reach season 2.
How is it destined to fail?

Hopefully it's good as a show in this genre is always welcome.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,017
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #125 on: February 26, 2022, 12:16:11 pm »
The negative opinions probably feel like the majority right now because the actual majority won't have an opinion yet since the first episode isn't even out! Give it time, if it's a good show the negativity will be overwhelmingly drowned out.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,361
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #126 on: February 27, 2022, 04:58:05 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on February 26, 2022, 06:11:31 am
Tbf it doesn't matter anyway. This show is destined to fail. 99% of comments are negative and critical. I don't know the length of the series, but I'm assuming the idea is to copy Game of Thrones. I bet my balls this show won't reach season 2.
well there go your balls. Whatever theyre worth.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,020
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #127 on: February 27, 2022, 05:25:11 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on February 27, 2022, 04:58:05 am
well there go your balls. Whatever theyre worth.


 :lmao
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,094
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #128 on: February 28, 2022, 07:07:00 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on February 27, 2022, 04:58:05 am
well there go your balls. Whatever theyre worth.

Someone is going to have to give him an appropriate name change or custom title...
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,568
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #129 on: February 28, 2022, 07:43:35 pm »
What a depressing thread.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,208
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #130 on: February 28, 2022, 07:57:30 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on February 28, 2022, 07:43:35 pm
What a depressing thread.

Gone all limp, has it?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,467
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #131 on: February 28, 2022, 09:38:42 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on February 26, 2022, 06:11:31 am
Tbf it doesn't matter anyway. This show is destined to fail. 99% of comments are negative and critical. I don't know the length of the series, but I'm assuming the idea is to copy Game of Thrones. I bet my balls this show won't reach season 2.

You are assuming that everyone who goes on to watch it are also going on youtube and reading the "negative" comments. I would estimate that a huge proportion of people who watch this, won't be going on youtube at all but watching the show for themselves and judging it from that. That's the problem with fandoms in most cases, they have such a particular idea for a show that it's never going to live up to expectation. Other people won't be coming from that direction but will just watch it and decide whether its something they can get into or not.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,096
  • ....mmm
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #132 on: Today at 07:30:53 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JwjoV_2JcZ0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JwjoV_2JcZ0</a>
Logged
:D

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,166
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #133 on: Today at 11:15:37 am »
Got a bad feeling about this. Reckon it could bomb spectacularly.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,240
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #134 on: Today at 11:19:23 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 11:15:37 am
Got a bad feeling about this. Reckon it could bomb spectacularly.

Lenny Henry being the first person you see in a trailer doesn't bode well :D

The production looks amazing though
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,287
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #135 on: Today at 12:23:25 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:19:23 am
Lenny Henry being the first person you see in a trailer doesn't bode well :D

The production looks amazing though

Gimli, Gloin, Delbert Wilkins
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #136 on: Today at 12:36:26 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:19:23 am
Lenny Henry being the first person you see in a trailer doesn't bode well :D

The production looks amazing though

Does it though? Looks too "polished" I think. Like The Hobbit in its time.
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,096
  • ....mmm
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #137 on: Today at 01:46:37 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:19:23 am
Lenny Henry being the first person you see in a trailer doesn't bode well :D


First thing which came to mind ;D He actually looks alright but I couldn't shake the feeling I was watching him in a sketch show.
Logged
:D

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,020
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #138 on: Today at 02:16:48 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 01:46:37 pm
First thing which came to mind ;D He actually looks alright but I couldn't shake the feeling I was watching him in a sketch show.
I even struggle to watch most dramas on ITV because I know who the actors are. A full suspension of disbelief requires fresh faces on the screen. I can assure the movie and tv people out there that the world has enough talented actors, and the old Hollywood style system should be allowed to die on its arse.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,997
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #139 on: Today at 02:35:52 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:19:23 am
Lenny Henry being the first person you see in a trailer doesn't bode well :D

The production looks amazing though


I still struggle with Lenny Henry taking himself seriously just in the same way I would if Russ Abbott was cast in this.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,166
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #140 on: Today at 02:49:54 pm »
Russ Abbot is playing High King Gil-galad.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,377
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #141 on: Today at 03:25:07 pm »
For the amount of money they've spent of this to then go with a cast of relative unknowns is kind of stupid, no?
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,146
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #142 on: Today at 03:25:30 pm »
It looks crap.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,024
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #143 on: Today at 07:00:40 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 03:25:30 pm
It looks crap.

To be fair its hard to tell considering all they did in that trailer is watch an asteroid.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,176
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #144 on: Today at 08:28:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:00:40 pm
To be fair its hard to tell considering all they did in that trailer is watch an asteroid.
Yep and most of it looked good (visually).
Logged

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,421
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #145 on: Today at 08:37:02 pm »
Ah, yes, I remember that bit from the lore of the books where it describes Lenny Henry, a meteor, and a race of black hobbits too.

Am I a racist for pointing that out?
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,020
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #146 on: Today at 09:23:30 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 08:37:02 pm
Ah, yes, I remember that bit from the lore of the books where it describes Lenny Henry, a meteor, and a race of black hobbits too.

Am I a racist for pointing that out?


Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,204
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #147 on: Today at 09:35:46 pm »
Quite
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,240
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #148 on: Today at 09:58:15 pm »
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #149 on: Today at 09:58:57 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 08:37:02 pm
Ah, yes, I remember that bit from the lore of the books where it describes Lenny Henry, a meteor, and a race of black hobbits too.

Am I a racist for pointing that out?

Does it mention skin colour at all?
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,204
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #150 on: Today at 10:02:02 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,467
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #151 on: Today at 10:27:32 pm »
What about people just watching it first before making your mind up?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,517
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #152 on: Today at 10:28:21 pm »
Still looking forward to seeing Peter Mullen. I think he will be great in this
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,024
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #153 on: Today at 10:32:18 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 08:37:02 pm
Ah, yes, I remember that bit from the lore of the books where it describes Lenny Henry, a meteor, and a race of black hobbits too.

Am I a racist for pointing that out?

I would have cast a load of elves who were black. For some reason I reckon that would trigger the racists more.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,176
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #154 on: Today at 10:34:30 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:27:32 pm
What about people just watching it first before making your mind up?
Craziest comment on the page ;D
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,509
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #155 on: Today at 10:34:41 pm »
That looked... really cheap. Like, Doctor Who level special effects and makeup.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,568
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #156 on: Today at 10:34:59 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 08:37:02 pm
Ah, yes, I remember that bit from the lore of the books where it describes Lenny Henry, a meteor, and a race of black hobbits too.

Am I a racist for pointing that out?

Is it not conceivable to you that like humans, hobbits might, as a species, contain many different skin colours?
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,467
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #157 on: Today at 10:47:52 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:34:30 pm
Craziest comment on the page ;D

Obviously.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 